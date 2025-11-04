2025 Hyundai Venue Launched At Rs 7.90 lakh, FULL PRICE LIST HERE
Modified On Nov 04, 2025 01:19 PM By Arun
On paper, the new Venue looks like a complete package.
Hyundai has launched the 2025 Venue in India. This is not a facelift, but a completely new generation update that has major changes inside out.
How much does it cost?
Prices start at Rs 7.90 lakh for the base model (ex-showroom). Hyundai has also launched the sportier Venue N Line.
Variant
Price (ex-showroom)
HX 2
Rs 7.90 lakh
HX 4
Rs 8.80 lakh
HX 5
Rs 9.15 lakh
Note: Full prices of the 2025 Hyundai Venue will be shared later today. Stay tuned!
Variants to look out for:
(watch this space for a detailed breakdown of each variant, coming soon!)
Design: A completely new identity!
From a design perspective, it looks like a mix of the Creta, Alcazar and Exter. Very upmarket looking, nonetheless.
It will have better road presence thanks to the new design and the added height and width.
Connected tail lights are a neat touch, and look very premium at night.
We think it looks great in the blue shade, but do check out all the options here.
Numbers That Matter:
Interior and Features: More upmarket, more tech.
Unique touches: Steering wheel has the Hyundai logo in morse code, Venue branding on the dashboard, and diffused white ambient lighting.
The cabin feels larger and more spacious because of the light colour scheme.
-
Space is expected to be better than before, making it a better family car.
Highlights
Twin 12.3-inch screens have crisp resolution and a new interface. Feels very BMW-like. Finally has wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay.
8-speaker Bose branded audio system will deliver an immersive audio experience.
Small sunroof is disappointing. Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros offer a panoramic sunroof at the same price point.
4-way powered driver’s seat: lets you adjust seat position and recline. Height adjustment continues to be manual.
360-degree Camera: Helpful while changing lanes and parking. Offers a clear view of the surroundings. Also displays side camera feed in the instrument cluster when indicating.
Other highlights:
Wireless phone charger
Auto-dimming mirror
Push-button start stop
Automatic climate control
Rear AC Vents
Engine Options - One BIG Change
Hyundai Venue 2025 engine options are as follows:
Engine
Gearbox
Power/Torque
Fuel Efficiency
Purpose
1.2-litre Petrol
5-speed MT
83 PS / 114 Nm
18.05 kmpl
Best for city drives and occasional highway use.
1.5-litre Diesel
6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
116 PS / 250 Nm
20.99 kmpl (MT), 17.90 kmpl (AT)
Recommended for high running, especially more than 60km per day.
1.0-litre Turbo petrol
6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT
120 PS / 172 Nm
18.74 kmpl (MT), 20 kmpl (DCT)
The fun one. Zippy performance for the city and highways.
What you should know:
Safety
Hyundai claims to have made the 2025 Venue safer than before by strengthening the chassis. There’s increased use of ultra-high strength and high strength steel to improve crash test performance.
Hyundai Venue 2025 Safety Features:
6 Airbags
ABS with EBD
Electronic Stability Control
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Hill Assist
The top model also gets Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), that has a host of technology to help you drive safer and avoid crashes. Features such as automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control are available.
What you should know
Our Take — Should You Book One?
The Hyundai Venue is better in terms of looks, features and space. We will be driving it shortly, so stay tuned for our in-depth review. From what we’ve seen and experienced, the Venue is quite easy to recommend.
Important:
Hyundai Venue vs Rivals
If you want a tech-loaded small SUV, here are other options you can consider
Kia Syros: looks quirky, but has brilliant space and the same features.
Skoda Kylaq: has slightly less features, but fun-to-drive!
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Equally good on tech and space, but lower boot space.
There are no new launches expected in the segment any time soon.