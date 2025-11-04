All
    2025 Hyundai Venue Launched At Rs 7.90 lakh, FULL PRICE LIST HERE

    Modified On Nov 04, 2025 01:19 PM By Arun

    On paper, the new Venue looks like a complete package.

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai has launched the 2025 Venue in India. This is not a facelift, but a completely new generation update that has major changes inside out. 

    How much does it cost?

    Prices start at Rs 7.90 lakh for the base model (ex-showroom). Hyundai has also launched the sportier Venue N Line.

    Variant

    Price (ex-showroom)

    HX 2

    Rs 7.90  lakh

    HX 4

    Rs 8.80 lakh

    HX 5

    Rs 9.15 lakh

    Note: Full prices of the 2025 Hyundai Venue will be shared later today. Stay tuned! 

    Variants to look out for:

    • HX10 — for a full-blown tech-loaded experience.

    • HX5 — if you want a cheaper option without compromising on convenience. 

    (watch this space for a detailed breakdown of each variant, coming soon!)

    Design: A completely new identity!

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    • From a design perspective, it looks like a mix of the Creta, Alcazar and Exter. Very upmarket looking, nonetheless. 

    • It will have better road presence thanks to the new design and the added height and width. 

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Numbers That Matter:

    • The new Venue is 48mm taller and 30mm wider than before. 

    • The wheelbase has improved by 20mm, which should result in better interior space.

    • Ground clearance is rated at 195mm which is plenty for broken and rough-road use.

    Interior and Features: More upmarket, more tech.

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    • Unique touches: Steering wheel has the Hyundai logo in morse code, Venue branding on the dashboard, and diffused white ambient lighting.

    • The cabin feels larger and more spacious because of the light colour scheme.

    • Space is expected to be better than before, making it a better family car.

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Highlights

    • Twin 12.3-inch screens have crisp resolution and a new interface. Feels very BMW-like. Finally has wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay.

    • 8-speaker Bose branded audio system will deliver an immersive audio experience.

    • Small sunroof is disappointing. Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros offer a panoramic sunroof at the same price point.

    • 4-way powered driver’s seat: lets you adjust seat position and recline. Height adjustment continues to be manual. 

     

    • 360-degree Camera: Helpful while changing lanes and parking. Offers a clear view of the surroundings. Also displays side camera feed in the instrument cluster when indicating. 

     

    • Other highlights:

      • Wireless phone charger

      • Auto-dimming mirror

      • Push-button start stop

      • Automatic climate control

      • Rear AC Vents

    Engine Options - One BIG Change

    Hyundai Venue 2025 engine options are as follows:

    Engine

    Gearbox

    Power/Torque

    Fuel Efficiency

    Purpose

    1.2-litre Petrol

    5-speed MT

    83 PS / 114 Nm

    18.05 kmpl

    Best for city drives and occasional highway use.

    1.5-litre Diesel

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    116 PS / 250 Nm

    20.99 kmpl (MT), 17.90 kmpl (AT)

    Recommended for high running, especially more than 60km per day. 

    1.0-litre Turbo petrol

    6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 

    120 PS / 172 Nm

    18.74 kmpl (MT), 20 kmpl (DCT)

    The fun one. Zippy performance for the city and highways.

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    What you should know:

    • Different engine-gearbox combinations are available in different variants, this article explains.

    • Hyundai is offering a diesel-automatic Venue for the first time. It is available in the  HX5 and HX10 variants. 

    • Other engine-gearbox options remain the same. 

    • It still misses a CVT option with the non-turbo engine. This combination is available in the Hyundai i20. 

    • If you want a sportier Venue, the Venue N Line should be considered. 

    Safety

    2025 Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai claims to have made the 2025 Venue safer than before by strengthening the chassis. There’s increased use of ultra-high strength and high strength steel to improve crash test performance. 

    Hyundai Venue 2025 Safety Features:

    • 6 Airbags

    • ABS with EBD

    • Electronic Stability Control

    • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

    • Hill Assist

    The top model also gets Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), that has a host of technology to help you drive safer and avoid crashes. Features such as automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control are available. 

    What you should know 

    • The old Venue was criticised for its below average safety. 

    • There’s no crash testing rating yet, but hopes are high since the Kia Syros scored a 5 star safety rating recently. (The Venue and Syros share platforms)

    Our Take — Should You Book One?

    The Hyundai Venue is better in terms of looks, features and space. We will be driving it shortly, so stay tuned for our in-depth review. From what we’ve seen and experienced, the Venue is quite easy to recommend. 

    Important:

    • Hyundai Venue on-road price in your city

    • EMI Calculator for Hyundai Venue 2025

    Hyundai Venue vs Rivals

    If you want a tech-loaded small SUV, here are other options you can consider

    • Kia Syros: looks quirky, but has brilliant space and the same features.

    • Skoda Kylaq: has slightly less features, but fun-to-drive!

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO: Equally good on tech and space, but lower boot space. 

    There are no new launches expected in the segment any time soon.

