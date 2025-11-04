2025 Hyundai Venue Launched At Rs 7.90 lakh, FULL PRICE LIST HERE

On paper, the new Venue looks like a complete package.

Hyundai has launched the 2025 Venue in India. This is not a facelift, but a completely new generation update that has major changes inside out.

How much does it cost?

Prices start at Rs 7.90 lakh for the base model (ex-showroom). Hyundai has also launched the sportier Venue N Line.

Variant Price (ex-showroom) HX 2 Rs 7.90 lakh HX 4 Rs 8.80 lakh HX 5 Rs 9.15 lakh

Note: Full prices of the 2025 Hyundai Venue will be shared later today. Stay tuned!

Variants to look out for: HX10 — for a full-blown tech-loaded experience.

HX5 — if you want a cheaper option without compromising on convenience. (watch this space for a detailed breakdown of each variant, coming soon!)

Design: A completely new identity!

From a design perspective, it looks like a mix of the Creta, Alcazar and Exter. Very upmarket looking, nonetheless.

It will have better road presence thanks to the new design and the added height and width.

Connected tail lights are a neat touch, and look very premium at night.

We think it looks great in the blue shade, but do check out all the options here.

Numbers That Matter: The new Venue is 48mm taller and 30mm wider than before.

The wheelbase has improved by 20mm, which should result in better interior space.

Ground clearance is rated at 195mm which is plenty for broken and rough-road use.

Interior and Features: More upmarket, more tech.

Unique touches: Steering wheel has the Hyundai logo in morse code, Venue branding on the dashboard, and diffused white ambient lighting.

The cabin feels larger and more spacious because of the light colour scheme.

Space is expected to be better than before, making it a better family car.

Highlights

Twin 12.3-inch screens have crisp resolution and a new interface. Feels very BMW-like. Finally has wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay.

8-speaker Bose branded audio system will deliver an immersive audio experience.

Small sunroof is disappointing. Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Syros offer a panoramic sunroof at the same price point.

4-way powered driver’s seat: lets you adjust seat position and recline. Height adjustment continues to be manual.

360-degree Camera: Helpful while changing lanes and parking. Offers a clear view of the surroundings. Also displays side camera feed in the instrument cluster when indicating.

Other highlights:

Wireless phone charger



Auto-dimming mirror



Push-button start stop



Automatic climate control



Rear AC Vents

Engine Options - One BIG Change

Hyundai Venue 2025 engine options are as follows:

Engine Gearbox Power/Torque Fuel Efficiency Purpose 1.2-litre Petrol 5-speed MT 83 PS / 114 Nm 18.05 kmpl Best for city drives and occasional highway use. 1.5-litre Diesel 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 116 PS / 250 Nm 20.99 kmpl (MT), 17.90 kmpl (AT) Recommended for high running, especially more than 60km per day. 1.0-litre Turbo petrol 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 120 PS / 172 Nm 18.74 kmpl (MT), 20 kmpl (DCT) The fun one. Zippy performance for the city and highways.

What you should know: Different engine-gearbox combinations are available in different variants, this article explains.

Hyundai is offering a diesel-automatic Venue for the first time. It is available in the HX5 and HX10 variants.

Other engine-gearbox options remain the same.

It still misses a CVT option with the non-turbo engine. This combination is available in the Hyundai i20.

If you want a sportier Venue, the Venue N Line should be considered.

Safety

Hyundai claims to have made the 2025 Venue safer than before by strengthening the chassis. There’s increased use of ultra-high strength and high strength steel to improve crash test performance.

Hyundai Venue 2025 Safety Features:

6 Airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Hill Assist

The top model also gets Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), that has a host of technology to help you drive safer and avoid crashes. Features such as automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control are available.

What you should know The old Venue was criticised for its below average safety.

There’s no crash testing rating yet, but hopes are high since the Kia Syros scored a 5 star safety rating recently. (The Venue and Syros share platforms)

Our Take — Should You Book One?

The Hyundai Venue is better in terms of looks, features and space. We will be driving it shortly, so stay tuned for our in-depth review. From what we’ve seen and experienced, the Venue is quite easy to recommend.

Hyundai Venue vs Rivals

If you want a tech-loaded small SUV, here are other options you can consider

Kia Syros: looks quirky, but has brilliant space and the same features.

Skoda Kylaq: has slightly less features, but fun-to-drive!

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Equally good on tech and space, but lower boot space.

There are no new launches expected in the segment any time soon.