Mahindra Gifts Bespoke XUV700 Gold Edition To Paralympian Avani Lekhara

Modified On Jan 19, 2022 08:33 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV700

It features a specialised front seat that is easier to use for those with special access needs

Following the success of Indian athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, carmakers have been gifting them with specialised vehicles that cater to their accessibility needs. Mahindra has gifted another unit of its new XUV700 SUV to Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara.

This is another one in the special series of Gold Edition XUV700s, based on the top-spec AX7L variant. Its most important custom-feature is the motorised front passenger seat that can move outside of the car and lower itself, making it easier to access from a wheelchair. The cosmetic customisations include gold accents contrasting the black paint with special details that give a direct nod to Lekhara’s success. One such detail is the badge on the front fender that reads out the category and sport in which the athlete succeeded: SH1-10m air rifle.









Here’s everything the carmaker had to say:

Mahindra XUV700 Gold Edition for Avani Lekhara

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. today felicitated Avani Lekhara for her trailblazing performance in 10m air rifle standing at the Tokyo Paralympic 2021. In a first of its kind attempt, Mahindra custom-made its new XUV700 to cater to the accessibility needs, while also including subtle design elements to immortalize the historic performance by Avani. More details about the vehicle below:

o The custom made XUV700 is equipped with a special seat which has two operations – forward and return. The forward travel makes the seat to move out of the vehicle and lowers down to ensure easy ingress and egress of the co-driver. Further, the seat lowering function addresses a critical challenge faced by the specially abled as it decreases the ingress and egress height and allows smooth shift from the regular wheelchair to the special seat.

o Designed by Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M Ltd., this custom-made XUV700 AX7L in midnight black flaunts tasteful gold accents inside and out, is a sight to behold. Avani Lekhara’s achievement has been immortalized by embossing her performance record as a badge on the fender and tailgate and a golden thread embroidery on all six headrests and the front dashboard.

o The XUV700 carries gold plated vertical slats on the already elegant front grille.

o The vehicle sports the new Mahindra SUV logo in Satin Gold plating. It features Gold accents on seats and IP Panel which have been stitched with fine gold thread as accents.

