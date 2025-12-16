Top 5 Maruti Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the affordable car space in India with quite a wide range of options under Rs 10 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has built a strong position in the Indian market by offering cars that are economical to own and run. In fact, in November 2025, the brand sold more cars than its four prime competitors combined. For buyers working with a budget of under Rs 10 lakh, the brand offers multiple choices across body styles, catering to slightly different needs.

Whether you are looking for a compact city car, a comfortable family hatchback, a compact sedan, or an SUV with higher ground clearance, Maruti has an option that fits the bill. So here’s a closer look at some of the best Maruti cars you can buy in India for under Rs 10 lakh:

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Price Range - Rs 5 lakh to 6.95 lakh

The Maruti Wagon R has been a popular choice among Indian buyers for years, largely due to its practicality and ease of use. It is aimed at city-focused buyers who value space, comfort, and low running costs. The tall-boy design of the Wagon R makes getting in and out of the car easy, especially for older passengers. The boxy shape also translates into good headroom and a roomy cabin despite the car’s compact dimensions.

The Wagon R’s layout is simple and functional, the seats are comfortable enough for daily commuting, and the boot is adequate for regular grocery runs and short trips. The controls are easy to reach and operate. On the road, the Wagon R is best suited for city driving. The light steering and compact dimensions make it easy to manoeuvre in traffic and park in tight spaces. Ride quality is tuned for comfort at low speeds, making it a great, hassle-free daily car.

For buyers looking for a no-nonsense city car with the Maruti Suzuki badge of reliability, the Wagon R continues to be a practical option.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Price Range - Rs 6 lakh to 9.10 lakh

The Maruti Baleno sits at the more premium end of the hatchback segment and is aimed at buyers who want a well-rounded car with a bit more space and comfort. In terms of design, the Baleno looks modern and well-proportioned. It has a wider stance compared to smaller hatchbacks, and the overall styling is clean without being too flashy. The cabin feels spacious for a hatchback, with good legroom for both front and rear passengers. The boot is also reasonably sized, while the dashboard layout is straightforward, with a focus on ease of use.

Driving the Baleno is comfortable and relaxed. The petrol engine is smooth and works well for both city and highway driving. Its suspension setup is tuned to handle rough roads without feeling stiff, and the car remains stable at higher speeds.

To sum things up, the Baleno suits buyers who want a premium hatchback that can handle daily commuting as well as longer drives.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Price Range - Rs 6.26 lakh to 9.31 lakh

The Maruti Dzire is one of the best-selling compact sedans in India and continues to appeal to buyers who want the added practicality of a boot without stretching their budget. Its design is neat and inoffensive. While it shares its platform with the Swift, the added boot gives it a more balanced sedan-like appearance. Recent updates have helped it look more modern and refined.

Inside, the Dzire offers good space for its size. Rear-seat comfort is adequate for family use, and the boot adds a level of convenience that hatchbacks cannot match. The interior layout is simple, with familiar controls and features.

On the road, the Dzire focuses on comfort and fuel efficiency. The engine feels refined, especially in city conditions, and the car is easy to drive in traffic. Ride quality is well-suited for Indian roads, handling bumps and uneven surfaces reasonably well. For buyers who prefer a compact sedan that is comfortable and easy to own, the Dzire remains a dependable choice.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Price Range - Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 8.80 lakh

The Maruti Swift has been very popular over the years for its youthful design and light, easy-to-drive nature.

The Swift’s styling is sportier when compared to other Maruti models in this price range. The hatchback is practical enough for small families and daily use, though space at the rear is not as generous as in the Baleno.

Get behind the wheel, and the Swift feels light and responsive. The steering is quick, and the car feels easy to handle, especially on city roads. While comfort remains acceptable, the Swift’s appeal lies more in its agility and ease of driving. The Swift is best suited for buyers who want a compact car with a bit of character and do not mind compromising slightly on rear-seat space.

Marut Suzuki Brezza

Price Range - Rs 8.26 lakh to Rs 13.01 lakh

The Maruti Brezza is the most affordable SUV in Maruti’s lineup and offers buyers a taste of SUV styling and higher ground clearance within a reasonable budget. It looks more substantial than hatchbacks and sedans, which is a key reason for its popularity.

It offers a comfortable cabin with enough space for a family. The seating position is taller, which improves visibility and adds to the sense of confidence while driving. It is worth noting that the Brezza is expected to receive a facelift in 2026 (have already been spied on test), and if you’re not in a hurry, you might want to keep an eye out for the same.

For those looking for a compact SUV under Rs 10 lakh, the Brezza remains one of the most sensible options in the segment. Also, if you're in search of a hybrid car, Maruti has the Grand Vitara in just a segment above Brezza. You can check out the top hybrid cars that you can buy in our report.