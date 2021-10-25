Deepa Malik Shares Video Of Mahindra XUV700 With Automatic Swivel Seat For Disabled Persons

Published On Oct 25, 2021 04:29 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra XUV700

This could be the wheelchair-accessible SUV that Anand Mahindra plans to gift to Paralympics gold medalist Avani Lekhara

A new Facebook video gives us a sneak peek into the upcoming accessible vehicle that Mahindra is working on. The video was posted by Paralympian Deepa Malik, whose Twitter request for an India-made wheelchair-accessible car had prompted Anand Mahindra to commission such an SUV. We weren’t sure which Mahindra vehicle it would be based on, but the video confirms that it’s the XUV700 SUV. Aside from Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil, Anand Mahindra had also promised to gift a wheelchair-accessible SUV to Paralympic gold medal winner Avani Lekhara.

Thank you @anandmahindra for understanding my @TwitterIndia post reaching out for inclusive assistance in vehicles. Just in few weeks here I am at MRV with your research team and happy to see the ongoing work. You are a man of your words. This is #indiaat75 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/fBIQJ24HTH — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) October 22, 2021

This Mahindra XUV700 has a modified front passenger seat that can swivel outward and extrude from the door opening. The swivelling mechanism even lowers the passenger chair closer to the ground, making it easier to get on a wheelchair. Similar to the Javelin Edition SUVs , this XUV700 is an Electric Blue colour.

Going by Anand Mahindra’s tweet, this SUV could soon find its way into athlete Avani Lekhara’s garage. She won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games for Women’s 10m Air Rifle, and a bronze medal at 50m Air Rifle. Avani and Sumit Antil are the first Indian athletes to ever win a gold medal at the Paralympics.

Spy shots tell us that Sumit’s Javelin Edition SUV will feature gold accents on the wheels and front grille. It’ll also have gold stitching on the dashboard and an inscription of Sumit’s record-breaking throw length stitched into the dash. A similar insignia could also feature on the tailgate which will distinguish this limited-edition SUV from Neeraj Chopra’s XUV700. It’s unclear from the video whether Avani Lekhara’s accessible SUV will feature any of these accents or similar insignia.

We can’t tell much about the specs, engine or transmission from the video, but it’s likely based on the top-spec AX7 variant. The Mahindra XUV700 has three engine options: a 200PS 2-litre turbo petrol, a 155PS 2.2-litre diesel, and the same diesel engine in a 185PS state of tune. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard, but you can opt for the convenience of a 6-speed automatic transmission that can be paired with either of the engines. The diesel automatic AX7 variant can be equipped with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Wheelchair-accessible vehicles are a rarity in India, despite more than 2 percent Indians living with disabilities. Most wheelchair-accessible cars are modified with an internal platform, extendable rails and a raised roof, and no such vehicles are available from the factory. We hope this accessible Mahindra XUV700 guides a change in the industry, and that more affordable mobility options become available for Indians with disabilities.

