Apart from Brezza and Ertiga, these offers are available on all Maruti Arena models

The Alto K10 gets the highest discounts of up to Rs 67,000.

WagonR follows the Alto K10 with offers of up to Rs 66,000.

Celerio and S-Presso get the same discounts of up to Rs 61,000.

These discounts are valid till the end of April.

At the start of each month, carmakers roll out discounts on their lineup of cars which are mostly divided into cash, exchange, and corporate benefits. Maruti, the leading carmaker in India, has just released the list of offers on its Arena lineup, which go up to Rs 67,000. Check out the detailed benefits on each Maruti Arena car here:

Alto 800

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Discounts Up to Rs 15,000

The Maruti Alto 800, though discontinued, gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 on the remaining stock.

This offer is available on all variants except for the base-spec Std variant.

There are no cash or corporate benefits available.

Its last record price ranged from Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh.

Alto K10

Offers Amount Cash Discounts Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Benefits Up to Rs 7,000 Total Discounts Up to Rs 67,000

The Alto K10 gets the highest discount out of all Maruti Arena models.

The cash discount mentioned above is for the petrol AMT variants. For manual variants, the cash discount drops to Rs 40,000 and the CNG variants get up to Rs 25,000 off.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate benefits.

The Maruti Alto K10 is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offers Amount Cash Discounts Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Benefits Up to Rs 6,000 Total Discounts Up to Rs 61,000

The discounts mentioned above are for the petrol AMT variants. Petrol manual variants get a lower cash benefit of up to Rs 35,000 and the CNG variants get up to Rs 25,000 off.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate benefits.

The Maruti S-Presso is priced between Rs 4.26 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh.

WagonR

Offers Amount Cash Discounts Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Benefits Up to Rs 6,000 Total Discounts Up to Rs 66,000

The WagonR is right below the Alto K10 in terms of discount amount with total benefits of up to Rs 66,000.

Offers mentioned above are for the AMT variants. The petrol manual variants with both engines get a reduced cash discount of up to Rs 35,000, and the CNG variants get up to Rs 23,000.

All variants get the same corporate and exchange benefits. Also, if the car that is being exchanged is less than 7 years old, you’ll get an additional Rs 5,000 discount.

The Maruti WagonR is priced from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh.

Celerio

Offers Amount Cash Discounts Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Benefits Up to Rs 6,000 Total Discounts Up to Rs 61,000

The offers mentioned above are for the petrol AMT variants.

Cash discount for the petrol manual variants is down to Rs 35,000 and for the CNG variants it is set at Rs 25,000.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate benefits.

The Maruti Celerio is priced between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.09 lakh.

Swift

Offers Amount Cash Discounts Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 5,000 Corporate Benefits Up to Rs 7,000 Total Discounts Up to Rs 47,000

The offers mentioned above are for the AMT variants of the Maruti hatchback.

Petrol manual variants get a lower cash benefit o up to Rs 15,000. The CNG variants only get corporate and exchange bonuses.

The petrol variants also get an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000 if the car to be exchanged is less than 7 years old.

Customers getting the Swift Special Edition still have to pay Rs 18,400 for the kit but are also eligible for exchange bonus and corporate benefits.

Prices of the Maruti Swift range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh.

Dzire

Offers Amount Cash Discounts Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Benefits Up to Rs 7,000 Total Discounts Up to Rs 37,000

These benefits are for the AMT variants, the manual variants get a lower cash benefit of Rs 10,000.

CNG variants of the sedan only get the corporate and exchange benefits.

The Maruti Dzire is priced between Rs 6.57 lakh and 9.39 lakh.

Eeco

Offers Amount Cash Discounts Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Benefits Up to Rs 4,000 Total Discounts Up to Rs 34,000

These offers are for the petrol variants of the van. The CNG variants get a lower cash discount of Rs 10,000.

Exchange and corporate offers for both are the same.

Maruti Eeco is priced between Rs 5.32 lakh and Rs 6.58 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location. If you want more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership.

