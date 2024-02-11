Published On Feb 11, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Alto 800

There’s an additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 on purchasing a new Wagon R or Swift, but only if your old car being traded in is less than seven years old

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 62,000 available on the Alto K10.

Up to Rs 61,000 off on the Wagon R, S-Presso and Celerio.

The Dzire is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 37,000.

All offers valid till the end of February 2024.

After bringing to you the discounts on Maruti Nexa cars, we have now got our hands on the benefits available on Maruti’s Arena offerings. The Alto K10, S-Presso and Wagon R are some of the models drawing big discounts in February 2024. That said, the Ertiga and Brezza are still not a part of the offers list.

Let’s check out the model-wise discounts valid till the end of this month:

Alto 800

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Rs 15,000

The above-mentioned benefit is only applicable to the existing inventory of the Maruti Alto 800 as it has already been discontinued.

Maruti is offering the exchange bonus on all variants (including CNG) of the hatchback, except the entry-level Standard.

The Alto 800 was priced between Rs 3.54 lakh and Rs 5.13 lakh before being discontinued.

Alto K10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,000

Maruti is offering the aforementioned savings only on the AMT variants of the Alto K10.

If you want to buy the manual and CNG variants of the hatchback, the cash discount reduces to Rs 35,000 while the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain unchanged.

The Maruti Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,000

These discounts are available only with the AMT variants of the Maruti S-Presso.

Its other variants (including CNG) get a cash discount of Rs 35,000, while the other offers remain affected.

Maruti has priced the S-Presso between Rs 4.27 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 29,000

The petrol variants of the Maruti Eeco can be had with these discounts.

Maruti is offering the CNG variants of the MPV with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 while carrying on with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount.

The Eeco is priced in the range of Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,000

Only the AMT variants of the Maruti Celerio get the above-mentioned benefits.

For those looking to buy the manual and CNG variants, the carmaker is offering a cash discount of Rs 35,000 while carrying on with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount.

The compact hatchback is priced between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.10 lakh.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 35,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,000

The above-mentioned benefits are available only on the AMT variants of the Maruti Wagon R.

Maruti is offering the additional exchange bonus only if the car that you are trading in for the new Wagon R is less than seven years old.

Its manual variants come with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 while it drops to Rs 15,000 in case of CNG trims. The exchange bonus and corporate discount remain unchanged.

Maruti retails the Wagon R from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh.

Swift

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 42,000

Only the AMT variants of the Maruti Swift come with these savings.

Maruti is offering the additional exchange bonus only if the car that you are trading in for the new Swift is less than seven years old.

If you buy the manual variants of the hatchback, the cash discount comes down to Rs 10,000. On the other hand, the Swift CNG is being offered only with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and the corporate discount of Rs 7,000.

For the Swift special edition, customers will have to shell out Rs 23,400 extra. It still gets the exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 (including the additional exchange bonus) and the corporate discount of Rs 7,000.

The Swift is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh.

Dzire

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 37,000

Maruti is offering these savings on the AMT variants of the Dzire.

For those opting for the MT variants, the cash discount is reduced to Rs 10,000 while other offers remain the same.

The Maruti Dzire is priced between Rs 6.57 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh.

Note: Discounts may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

