Modified On Jan 14, 2024 11:27 AM By Ansh for Maruti Alto 800

Except for Brezza and Ertiga, all Maruti Arena models carry some form of benefits this January

Maruti Alto K10, S-Presso and Celerio get the maximum benefits of up to Rs 42,000.

They are followed by Wagon R and Swift with discounts of up to Rs 39,000.

The Maruti Dzire gets the lowest discount of up to Rs 10,000.

These offers are valid till the end of January.

If you’re looking to start 2024 with a new Maruti model from the Arena lineup, you can look at some of the discounts available to get a better deal. Except for the Maruti Brezza SUV and Maruti Ertiga MPV, all other Arena models are carrying cash and exchange benefits this month. Here are all the offers you can get with each Maruti Arena car:

Maruti Alto 800

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 15,000 Total Up To Rs 15,000

The Maruti Alto 800 only gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000.

This offer is on the remaining stock of the discontinued entry-level hatchback, on all variants except for the base-spec Std.

Its last recorded prices ranged from Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh.

Maruti Alto K10

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 23,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 15,000 Corporate benefits Up To Rs 4,000 Total Up To Rs 42,000

The hatchback gets these benefits on the petrol AMT variants. Rest of the variants get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 18,000.

The Maruti Alto K10 is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 23,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 15,000 Corporate benefits Up To Rs 4,000 Total Up To Rs 42,000

The S-Presso gets the same benefits as the Alto K10 on its petrol AMT variants.

Rest of the variants get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 20,000.

The Maruti S-Presso is priced between Rs 4.26 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh

Maruti Eeco

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 10,000 Corporate benefits Up To Rs 4,000 Total Up To Rs 24,000

The Maruti Eeco gets these benefits on both petrol and CNG variants.

Its ambulance version does not get any benefits.

Maruti’s van is priced from Rs 5.27 lakh to Rs 6.53 lakh.

Maruti Wagon R

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 20,000 Corporate benefits Up To Rs 4,000 Total Up To Rs 39,000

The Wagon R can be had with benefits of up to Rs 39,000. Cash benefits and corporate discounts on all variants are the same.

Exchange bonus is up to Rs 20,000 if the car is less than 7 years old. If it's over 7 years, the bonus drops to up to 15,000.

Prices of the Maruti Wagon R range from Rs 5.54 lakh to Rs 7.42 lakh

Maruti Celerio

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 23,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 15,000 Corporate benefits Up To Rs 4,000 Total Up To Rs 42,000

Just like the Alto K10 and S-Presso, the Celerio gets discounts of up to Rs 42,000 on its petrol manual variants.

Rest of the variants get cash discounts of up to Rs 18,000, but the exchange bonus and corporate discount is the same for all.

Maruti Celerio is priced between Rs 5.37 lakh to Rs 7.14 lakh.

Maruti Swift

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up To Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 20,000 Corporate benefits Up To Rs 4,000 Total Up To Rs 39,000

The Maruti Swift gets the same benefits as the Wagon R, but the CNG variants get a lower cash discount of up to Rs 10,000.

Exchange offers on cars less than 7 years old is up to Rs 20,000, and for cars over 7 years is up to Rs 15,000.

Customers can get the Swift special edition kit for Rs 3,400.

The Maruti Swift is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh.

Maruti Dzire

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Up To Rs 10,000 Total Up To Rs 10,000

The Maruti sedan only gets an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000.

Its CNG variants do not get any benefits.

Prices of the Maruti Dzire range from Rs 6.51 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may vary depending on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership.

