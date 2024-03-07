Modified On Mar 07, 2024 09:44 AM By Rohit for Maruti Alto 800

The highest discounts this month are for the AMT variants of models like the Swift and Wagon R

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 67,000 available on the Alto K10.

The S-Presso and Wagon R get benefits of up to Rs 66,000.

Maruti is offering the leftover units of the Alto 800 with savings of Rs 15,000.

There are no discounts on the Maruti Brezza or Maruti Ertiga.

All offers are valid till March 31, 2024.

We recently brought to you the offers on Maruti Suzuki Nexa cars. However, if you want to buy a Maruti Arena car, there’s various savings up for grabs for those models too, except for the Brezza SUV and Ertiga MPV. Let’s see what discounts are available on Maruti Suzuki Arena cars, valid till the end of March 2024:

Alto 800

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Rs 15,000

As the Maruti Alto 800 has already been axed, the benefits mentioned above apply only to its leftover units.

The exchange bonus is available on all variants (including CNG) of the entry-level hatchback save for its base-spec Standard.

Towards the end of its lifecycle, the Alto 800 was priced from Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 5.13 lakh.

Alto K10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 67,000

You can grab these discounts on the AMT variants of the Maruti Alto K10.

Maruti is offering the manual variants of the hatchback with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 while other offers remain unchanged.

If you pick the Alto K10 CNG, it comes with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 while carrying on with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount.

The Alto K10 is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 66,000

Only the AMT variants of the Maruti S-Presso can be had with these savings.

For those looking to pick the hatchback’s MT variants, the cash discount comes down to Rs 40,000, while other benefits stay the same.

The S-Presso’s CNG variants get a cash discount of Rs 25,000 while featuring no other changes in total offers.

Maruti retails the hatchback in the range of Rs 4.27 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

The petrol variants of the Maruti Eeco can be had with these discounts.

Maruti is offering the CNG variants of the MPV with a cash discount of just Rs 10,000 while carrying on with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount.

The Eeco is priced in the range of Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh.

Also Read: Maruti Eeco: Good At Doing What It Does Best

Celerio

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,000

You can get these highest savings on the AMT variants of the Maruti Celerio.

If you want to buy the Celerio’s MT variant, Maruti is offering it with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 while other benefits stay unchanged.

The Celerio CNG comes with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and gets the same exchange bonus and corporate discount as mentioned above.

Maruti has priced the compact hatchback between Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 7.09 lakh.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 66,000

Only the AMT variants of the Maruti Wagon R can be had with these discounts.

Maruti is offering the additional exchange bonus only if the car that you are trading in for the new Wagon R is less than seven years old.

Its manual variants come with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 while it drops to Rs 30,000 in case of the CNG trims. The exchange bonus and corporate discount remain unchanged.

The Wagon R is priced from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.38 lakh.

Also Check Out: CNG Automatic Option Now Exists, Find Out Why It Took So Long

Swift

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 47,000

The benefits mentioned above are available only on the AMT variants of the Maruti Swift.

Maruti is offering the additional exchange bonus only if the car that you are trading in for the new Swift is less than seven years old.

For those looking to buy the manual variants of the hatchback, the cash discount comes down to Rs 15,000. On the other hand, the Swift CNG is being offered only with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000.

If you wish to buy the Swift special edition, you will have to pay Rs 18,400 extra. It still gets the exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 (including the additional exchange bonus) and the corporate discount of Rs 7,000.

Maruti has priced the midsize hatchback between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.03 lakh.

Dzire

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 37,000

Only the AMT variants of the Maruti Dzire come with these savings.

If you want the sub-4m sedan’s MT variants, the cash discount drops down to Rs 10,000 while other offers remain unchanged.

The Maruti Dzire is priced from Rs 6.57 lakh to Rs 9.39 lakh.

Note: Discounts may vary depending on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Alto on road price