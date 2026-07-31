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    Here’s A Close Look At All Cars Launched In India In July 2026

    July has been an eventful month, especially for the smaller carmakers

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 31, 2026 10:00 IST
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    Published OnJul 31, 2026 10:00 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 31, 2026 10:00 IST
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    Cars Launched In July 2026

    The last month has been busy for the automotive industry, with a slew of launches across all sorts of segments. From one of the most affordable cars in India receiving a touch-up, to key products from Nissan and Kia, and even a new powertrain for a revered luxury sedan, we saw it all. But in case you missed some of the action, here’s a quick look at all the cars that were launched last month: 

    Skoda Kodiaq RS

    Price: Rs 66.99 lakh

    July kicked off quite strongly with the launch of the much-anticipated Skoda Kodiaq RS, which is a performance-oriented version of the Kodiaq SUV. Packing 265 PS under the hood, a slick all-wheel drive system and a proper RS kit, it does true justice to its RS badge while still being a proper family-friendly hauler. A perfect car for the enthusiast then? Only one problem: you can’t buy it! We have explained this conundrum, with the rest of the details in this story.

    Skoda Kodiaq RS

    Here are the Kodiaq RS’ detailed specifications:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol TSI

    Power

    265 PS

    Torque 

    400 Nm

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT

    Drivetrain

    AWD

    Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    6.3 seconds

    DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), AWD- All-wheel Drive

    Renault Kwid Facelift

    Price: Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.61 lakh

    Next, Renault gave its most affordable product, the Kwid, a minor facelift that included its new ‘2D logo’ throughout the hatchback, a new design for the wheel covers and an updated three-spoke steering wheel from the Triber and Kiger. There are no changes to the feature list or powertrains on offer, although its variants have been rationalised from four to just two. Read more about the new Kwid, and what it offers here.

    Renault Kwid

    The Kwid remains powered by a sole 1-litre NA petrol engine. Here are its specifications:

    Engine

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    Power

    69 PS

    Torque

    92.5 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    Nissan Tekton

    Price: Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh

    Later in the month, Nissan finally launched its much-anticipated SUV, dubbed the Tekton. Essentially based on the Renault Duster, the Tekton could turn out to be the carmaker's most important product and carries a mini-Patrol-like personality with a classy design, advanced feature set and powerful turbo-petrol engine options. Click here to know more details about the brand’s make-or-break SUV.

    Nissan Tekton

    Under the hood, the Tekton features two turbo-petrol engine options. Their specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.3-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    Torque

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

    MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    Lexus ES 350h

    Price: Rs 66.10 lakh to Rs 71.80 lakh

    After a small cool-down in the second week of the month, action returned with Lexus launching the strong-hybrid ES 350h. Notably, this generation of the sedan was introduced earlier this year in the all-electric ES 500e avatar, but noting that strong-hybrid remains the core of the Lexus lineup, we now get to see the latest generation sedan with the hybrid tech, minimalist interior, sharp and unique styling and a high-tech feature list. Alongside this, it is almost Rs 24 lakh more affordable than its EV counterpart! Read more about the ES 350h here.

    Lexus ES 350h

    The ES 350h is powered by a strong-hybrid system that is paired to a 2.5-litre petrol engine. Its specifications are mentioned below:

    Engine

    2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with strong-hybrid

    Power (Combined)

    247 PS

    Transmission

    eCVT

    eCVT- Electronically assisted continuously variable transmission (automatic)

    Kia Syros EV

    Price: Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

    Kia also joined in the action with its smallest EV in India yet, the Syros EV. With its ICE- counterpart’s quirky and space-age styling intact, it continues to boast of a spacious cabin, high-quality gizmos and a really long 526 km range that surpasses all its competitors. Furthermore, it offers 100 kW DC fast charging and gets all the advanced technology you can expect at the price point. Click here to check out all the details of the Syros EV

    Kia Syros EV

    The Syros EV is offered with two battery pack options, the specifications of which are detailed below:

    Battery Pack

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh (Extended Range)

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    443 km

    526 km

    Power

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Price: Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh

    The last week of the month picked up pace, and so did Maruti’s Brezza, which, with its facelift is now a lot more affordable and significantly more powerful as well! On the surface of it, you may not find the SUV to be too different compared to its outgoing version, although its cosmetic tweaks and new features do add a fair bit of style. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Bigger changes have happened under the hood though, where the manual gearbox gets an extra cog, while a new turbo-petrol engine also adds a powerful alternative. The CNG tank is now placed under the boot to free up boot space as well. If you’re curious about the new Brezza, you must check out this story.

    Here are the new Brezza’s detailed specifications for reference:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid

    Power

    103 PS

    88 PS

    110 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed)

    21.09 kmpl (LXI, VXI MT)/20.81 kmpl (ZXI MT)/ 20.17 kmpl (AT) 

    26.90 km/kg 

    20.47 kmpl (LXI, VXI)/ 19.96 kmpl (ZXI,ZXI Plus) 

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    Honda ZR-V

    Price: Rs 47.99 lakh

    After Maruti, it was Honda’s turn to announce prices of its latest SUV, the ZR-V. Brought in as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) from Japan, it marks the brand’s return to the premium SUV segment and carries forward a classy and understated nature, blending it with a high-quality interior, a strong-hybrid powertrain and a relatively compact footprint. You can read more about the ZR-V, and its role in Honda’s lineup here.

    Honda ZR-V

    The ZR-V is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine paired to a strong-hybrid setup. Its performance figures are as below:

    Engine

    2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid

    Power (Combined)

    184 PS

    Torque

    Up to 315 Nm

    Transmission

    eCVT

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    eCVT- Electronically assisted continuously variable transmission (automatic), Front-wheel drive

    Toyota Hilux

    Price: Rs 31.99 lakh to Rs 36.99 lakh

    Rounding off the month was Toyota, which launched the ninth-generation Hilux. While this generation retains the underpinnings of the outgoing version, it features a completely overhauled design language inside and outside, alongside some neat off-road-specific technology. While not immensely popular like its SUV sibling, the Fortuner, the Hilux has gained a small but loyal fan following in India over the years, and the latest version will aim to replicate this success. Read more about the new Hilux, and all its details here.

    Toyota Hilux

    Underneath, the pickup truck is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine with an automatic transmission and an optional four-wheel drive setup:

    Engine

    2.8-litre diesel

    Power

    204 PS

    Torque

    500 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD/4WD

    AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

    So these were all the cars that were launched in July 2026. Of these, which one do you think is the most significant? Let us know in the comments below!

    All prices ex-showroom pan-India

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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