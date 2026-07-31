Here’s A Close Look At All Cars Launched In India In July 2026

The last month has been busy for the automotive industry, with a slew of launches across all sorts of segments. From one of the most affordable cars in India receiving a touch-up, to key products from Nissan and Kia, and even a new powertrain for a revered luxury sedan, we saw it all. But in case you missed some of the action, here’s a quick look at all the cars that were launched last month:

Skoda Kodiaq RS

Price: Rs 66.99 lakh

July kicked off quite strongly with the launch of the much-anticipated Skoda Kodiaq RS, which is a performance-oriented version of the Kodiaq SUV. Packing 265 PS under the hood, a slick all-wheel drive system and a proper RS kit, it does true justice to its RS badge while still being a proper family-friendly hauler. A perfect car for the enthusiast then? Only one problem: you can’t buy it! We have explained this conundrum, with the rest of the details in this story.

Here are the Kodiaq RS’ detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 265 PS Torque 400 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT Drivetrain AWD Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.3 seconds

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), AWD- All-wheel Drive

Renault Kwid Facelift

Price: Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.61 lakh

Next, Renault gave its most affordable product, the Kwid, a minor facelift that included its new ‘2D logo’ throughout the hatchback, a new design for the wheel covers and an updated three-spoke steering wheel from the Triber and Kiger. There are no changes to the feature list or powertrains on offer, although its variants have been rationalised from four to just two. Read more about the new Kwid, and what it offers here.

The Kwid remains powered by a sole 1-litre NA petrol engine. Here are its specifications:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 69 PS Torque 92.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Nissan Tekton

Price: Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh

Later in the month, Nissan finally launched its much-anticipated SUV, dubbed the Tekton. Essentially based on the Renault Duster, the Tekton could turn out to be the carmaker's most important product and carries a mini-Patrol-like personality with a classy design, advanced feature set and powerful turbo-petrol engine options. Click here to know more details about the brand’s make-or-break SUV.

Under the hood, the Tekton features two turbo-petrol engine options. Their specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Lexus ES 350h

Price: Rs 66.10 lakh to Rs 71.80 lakh

After a small cool-down in the second week of the month, action returned with Lexus launching the strong-hybrid ES 350h. Notably, this generation of the sedan was introduced earlier this year in the all-electric ES 500e avatar, but noting that strong-hybrid remains the core of the Lexus lineup, we now get to see the latest generation sedan with the hybrid tech, minimalist interior, sharp and unique styling and a high-tech feature list. Alongside this, it is almost Rs 24 lakh more affordable than its EV counterpart! Read more about the ES 350h here.

The ES 350h is powered by a strong-hybrid system that is paired to a 2.5-litre petrol engine. Its specifications are mentioned below:

Engine 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with strong-hybrid Power (Combined) 247 PS Transmission eCVT

eCVT- Electronically assisted continuously variable transmission (automatic)

Kia Syros EV

Price: Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 20 lakh

Kia also joined in the action with its smallest EV in India yet, the Syros EV. With its ICE- counterpart’s quirky and space-age styling intact, it continues to boast of a spacious cabin, high-quality gizmos and a really long 526 km range that surpasses all its competitors. Furthermore, it offers 100 kW DC fast charging and gets all the advanced technology you can expect at the price point. Click here to check out all the details of the Syros EV.

The Syros EV is offered with two battery pack options, the specifications of which are detailed below:

Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh (Extended Range) No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 443 km 526 km Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm

Maruti Brezza Facelift

Price: Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh

The last week of the month picked up pace, and so did Maruti’s Brezza, which, with its facelift is now a lot more affordable and significantly more powerful as well! On the surface of it, you may not find the SUV to be too different compared to its outgoing version, although its cosmetic tweaks and new features do add a fair bit of style.

Bigger changes have happened under the hood though, where the manual gearbox gets an extra cog, while a new turbo-petrol engine also adds a powerful alternative. The CNG tank is now placed under the boot to free up boot space as well. If you’re curious about the new Brezza, you must check out this story.

Here are the new Brezza’s detailed specifications for reference:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid Power 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 21.09 kmpl (LXI, VXI MT)/20.81 kmpl (ZXI MT)/ 20.17 kmpl (AT) 26.90 km/kg 20.47 kmpl (LXI, VXI)/ 19.96 kmpl (ZXI,ZXI Plus)

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

Honda ZR-V

Price: Rs 47.99 lakh

After Maruti, it was Honda’s turn to announce prices of its latest SUV, the ZR-V. Brought in as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) from Japan, it marks the brand’s return to the premium SUV segment and carries forward a classy and understated nature, blending it with a high-quality interior, a strong-hybrid powertrain and a relatively compact footprint. You can read more about the ZR-V, and its role in Honda’s lineup here.

The ZR-V is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine paired to a strong-hybrid setup. Its performance figures are as below:

Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid Power (Combined) 184 PS Torque Up to 315 Nm Transmission eCVT Drivetrain FWD

eCVT- Electronically assisted continuously variable transmission (automatic), Front-wheel drive

Toyota Hilux

Price: Rs 31.99 lakh to Rs 36.99 lakh

Rounding off the month was Toyota, which launched the ninth-generation Hilux. While this generation retains the underpinnings of the outgoing version, it features a completely overhauled design language inside and outside, alongside some neat off-road-specific technology. While not immensely popular like its SUV sibling, the Fortuner, the Hilux has gained a small but loyal fan following in India over the years, and the latest version will aim to replicate this success. Read more about the new Hilux, and all its details here.

Underneath, the pickup truck is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine with an automatic transmission and an optional four-wheel drive setup:

Engine 2.8-litre diesel Power 204 PS Torque 500 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD/4WD

AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

So these were all the cars that were launched in July 2026. Of these, which one do you think is the most significant? Let us know in the comments below!

All prices ex-showroom pan-India