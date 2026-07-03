2026 Renault Kwid Facelift Launched: Minor Tweaks To Help Keep The Hatchback Fresh

After the carmaker updated the Kiger SUV recently, Renault has now launched a minor facelift of the Kwid at Rs 4.52 lakh (ex-showroom), in an attempt to induce some freshness to the hatchback that remains one of the last A-segment models on sale in India. Let’s take a look at what has changed:

Price & Variants

Compared to four variants offered previously, the Kwid range has now been limited to the Evolution and Climber trims only. Here is the revised pricelist of the 2026 Kwid:

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Authentic Discontinued Rs 4.30 lakh - Evolution* Rs 4.53 lakh Rs 4.67 lakh (- Rs 14,000) Evolution AMT* Rs 4.90 lakh Rs 5 lakh (- Rs 10,000) Techno Discontinued Rs 5 lakh - Techno AMT Discontinued Rs 5.49 lakh - Climber* Rs 5.15 lakh Rs 5.47 lakh (- Rs 32,000) Climber DT - Rs 5.58 lakh - Climber AMT* Rs 5.61 lakh Rs 5.88 lakh (- Rs 27,000) Climber AMT DT - Rs 5.99 lakh -

All prices ex-showroom pan-India, *Dealer-fitted CNG kit available for Rs 70,449 extra

With this update, Renault has slashed prices of the hatchback by up to Rs 32,000 based on the variant chosen, which could make it a better value-for-money package. Furthermore, the Climber trim is now available with a dual-tone paint scheme as standard, which was an optional extra earlier.

Buy It Online! If you decide to purchase the Kwid’s Climber variant via the official Renault website, the carmaker will give you a further Rs 15,000 discount.

What’s New

This minor facelift brings in a few updates for the Kwid. In terms of styling, it remains almost identical to the pre-facelift version, with the only notable difference being the new 2D Renault logo on the nose and tailgate, new dual-tone wheel covers and revised roof rails which now get white inserts.

Inside too, changes have been kept minimal with the biggest one being a new three-spoke steering wheel with piano black inserts borrowed from siblings like the Triber and Kiger, which also features the updated 2D Renault logo.

Features & Safety

This update brings no changes to the feature-list of the Kwid, but it remains one of the better equipped cars at its price point with technology such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital instrument cluster, 2-speakers, steering-mounted controls, all power windows, manual AC and power-adjustable ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors).

For safety, it gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, traction control, rear view camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and three-point seatbelts for all occupants.

Powertrains

Under the hood, the Kwid is powered by a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions. Renault also offers an authorised dealer-fitted CNG kit for high mileage users. Here are the Kwid’s detailed specifications:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 69 PS Torque 92.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Rivals

The Renault Kwid is one of the only A-segment hatchbacks on sale, and rivals the Maruti S-Presso and Alto K10.