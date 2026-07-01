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    These Are The New Cars Expected To Be Launched/Unveiled In July 2026

    From a facelifted hatchback and compact SUV to a pickup truck and a performance SUV, the month looks exciting!

    Published On Jul 01, 2026 03:19 PM By Bikramjit

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    Upcoming Cars In July

    The past two quarters of 2026 have been nothing short of exciting, and as we step into the third, July looks to continue with equal substance for car lovers. Yes, we’re talking about the new launches that are expected to be lined up for the month. Without further ado, let’s take a look:

    Skoda Kodiaq RS

    Launch: July 2

    Expected Price: Rs 65 lakh 

    After the success of the Octavia RS, Skoda India has brought its iconic performance badge to its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, albeit in extremely limited numbers. While prices for the Kodiaq RS will be announced this month, the SUV has already been sold out, with bookings being open for only 50 units.

    Skoda Kodiaq RS

    Unlike the standard Kodiaq, which is positioned as a premium and sophisticated family SUV, the Kodiaq RS adds a sportier edge through a host of exclusive design enhancements. These include an RS badge on the blacked-out grille, a stealthy all-black cabin with RS embossing, larger 20-inch alloy wheels and a retuned 2-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers higher power and torque. 

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    265 PS

    Torque

    400 Nm

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel drive
    DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    The Kodiaq RS comes loaded with features, offering virtually everything you’d expect from it. Highlights include a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 13-speaker Canton sound system and dual wireless phone chargers, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and powered front seats with heating and ventilation. In terms of safety, it features nine airbags, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), traction control, an electronic differential lock (EDL), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, and a 360-degree camera.

    2026 Renault Kwid Facelift

    Launch: July 3

    Expected Price: Rs 4.50 lakh 

    The Renault Kwid hatchback has been long overdue for an update since its launch back in 2015. Renault India has confirmed bringing its facelift on July 3. With this, Renault will have a completely refreshed lineup in India as they have launched the new Kiger, Triber and Duster recently. The new Kwid will carry the overall silhouette of its outgoing model but will have several tweaks all around. Its lighting elements, wheels, and colour options will be revised. 

    Photos*Image used is of the current Kwid for reference

    Feature- and safety-wise, the new Kwid is expected to be equipped with an updated 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 7-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, push-button engine start, wireless phone charger, 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), hill-hold control (HHC) and tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

    Under the hood, things would remain the same. The specifications are expected to be as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    Power

    69 PS

    Torque

    92 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
    AMT - Automated Manual Transmission / MT - Manual Transmission

    Nissan Tekton

    Unveil: July 9

    Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh 

    Nissan has teased its upcoming compact SUV, the Tekton, and it will debut on July 9. The Tekton will stand as a rival to big names like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra. The teaser revealed that the Tekton borrows inspiration from the carmaker’s global flagship, the Nissan Patrol, to give it a bold and rugged identity.

    Nissan Tekton Front Left Quarter View

    2026 Toyota Hilux

    Launch: End-July

    Expected Price: Rs 35 lakh 

    We have already spotted the new-generation Toyota Hilux in India undisguised. The new Hilux is set to be launched very soon - likely by the end of this month. The new Hilux trades off its rugged look for a sleek and more future-proof design, which carries a sleek fascia, body coloured grille and updated lighting elements. And for the overall silhouette, it remains very much a Hilux. 

    2026 Toyota Hilux

    Step inside and you’ll find the new Hilux’s cabin thoroughly new and modern. A new dashboard layout and a new steering wheel are just for starters, as its feature list includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL premium audio system, a wireless smartphone charger, dual-zone climate control and connected car features.

    Under the hood, you’ll see the familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Here are its specifications:

    Engine

    2.8-litre diesel mild-hybrid

    Power

    204 PS

    Torque

    500 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed AT / 6-speed MT
    AT - Torque converter automatic transmission, MT - Manual Transmission

    Honda ZR-V

    Launch: Mid-July

    Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh 

    The Honda ZR-V has also been showcased, only remaining to be launched – likely later this month. It will sit as Honda’s flagship in the market and will go up against the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian

    Honda ZR-V

    In terms of features, the ZR-V includes tech like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, 8-way powered driver and 4-way powered co-driver seats, a powered tailgate, an air purifier, and a panoramic sunroof. 

    Safety duties are carried out by 8 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Under the hood, here’s what drives it:

    Engine

    2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with strong-hybrid setup

    Power

    184 PS

    Torque

    315 Nm

    Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph)

    7.8 seconds

    Transmission

    e-CVT*
    *electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission

    With so many launches and debuts slated for this month, July is already looking like a busy month, and if you are eying any of these cars, stay tuned to CarDekho for detailed updates.

    All prices are ex-showroom

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    These Are The New Cars Expected To Be Launched/Unveiled In July 2026
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