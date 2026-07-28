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    2026 Toyota Hilux LAUNCHED! Check Out Its DETAILED PRICELIST, Features, Design, Specifications And Other Details Here

    Toyota’s ultra-desirable pickup gets sharper, bolder and tougher!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 28, 2026 21:01 IST
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    Published OnJul 28, 2026 20:11 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 28, 2026 21:01 IST
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    Toyota Hilux Launched

    The Toyota Hilux is one of the few lifestyle pickup trucks in India, and consequently has gained a decent fan following in India. Now, to keep it fresh, the carmaker has launched the ninth-generation of the pickup truck at a price of Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom). A lot has changed with this update, including sharper styling, new features and an overall upmarket feel. Let’s take a look at it in detail:

    Variants & Pricing

    Toyota is offering the new Hilux in a choice of 3 variants called GX 4X2,GX 4X4 and VX 4X4. Here is its detailed pricing:

    Variant

    Diesel

    GX 4X2 AT

    Rs 32 lakh

    GX 4X4 AT

    Rs  33.69 lakh

    VX 4X4 AT

    Rs  36.69 lakh

    All prices ex-showroom, pan-India

    It can be booked via your preferred dealership, or through the official Toyota website.

    Exterior

    • Although this generation of the Hilux shares its platform with the older version, it still has undergone a thorough styling update, giving it a sharper and bolder personality.

    • Upfront, you get to see a massive grille with ‘TOYOTA’ spelt out on a gloss black insert instead of the brand’s logo. You also have slimmer LED headlamps, a butch silver skid plate and a sculpted bumper.

    • In profile, it now looks more aggressive and taller than the outgoing version, with a few elements like thick cladding, black painted door handles and 17-inch black alloy wheels.

    • The Indian market only gets the dual-cab version of the pickup, and hence has a smaller bed.

    • The rear-end gets uplifted too, with larger LED headlamps, a chunky bumper and ‘TOYOTA’ stickering on the tailgate.

     Colour Options

    The new Hilux is offered in 6 colour options:

    • Sulphur Metallic

    Toyota Hilux Sulphur Metallic

    • Platinum Pearl White Metallic

    • Atitude Black

    • Ash

    • Emotional Red
    • Super White

    Interior

    • The Hilux’s interior now follows an all-black, boxy and sculpted theme which lends a properly tough look to the cabin.

    Toyota Hilux Interior

    • The upright dashboard looks quite busy, and has soft-touch material as well. There is a new larger ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and an all-new squared-off steering wheel too.

    • Climate control switches now feature toggle-like action, while the centre console gets gloss black panelling, a large centre armrest and controls for off-road functions.

    • The rear seat occupants get adjustable headrests, a centre armrest with cupholders, dedicated AC vents and even USB Type-C fast charging ports.

    Features & Safety

    • Compared to the older version, the new Hilux is absolutely packed with technology.

    • Infotainment duties are handled via a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and connected car technology. This is paired to a 8-speaker sound system.

    Toyota Hilux Infotainment System

    • You also have a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster which has customisable readouts.

    • Other comforts and conveniences include 6-way manually adjustable front seats, wireless phone charger and manual climate control.

    • The pickup truck’s safety net comprises 7 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front disc brakes, hill hold control (HHC), mechanical parking brake , front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

    • It has also been rated 5-stars in the ASEAN NCAP and Australian NCAP crash tests.

    Powertrains

    Under the hood, it borrows the 2.8-litre mild-hybrid diesel powertrain from the Fortuner. Here are the new Hilux’s specifications:

    Engine

    2.8-litre diesel 

    Power

    204 PS

    Torque

    500 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD/4WD

    AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), 4WD- Four-wheel drive, RWD- Rear Wheel Drive

     Toyota Hilux Engine

    It also employs a ton of neat off-road features such as 10 terrain modes, hill descent control (HDC), 700 mm water wading depth.

    Rivals

    The Toyota Hilux has only one direct rival in India in the form of the Isuzu V-Cross. However, it can also be an alternative to body-on-frame SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor and the Isuzu MU-X.

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Toyota Hilux LAUNCHED! Check Out Its DETAILED PRICELIST, Features, Design, Specifications And Other Details Here
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