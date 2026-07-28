2026 Toyota Hilux LAUNCHED! Check Out Its DETAILED PRICELIST, Features, Design, Specifications And Other Details Here

The Toyota Hilux is one of the few lifestyle pickup trucks in India, and consequently has gained a decent fan following in India. Now, to keep it fresh, the carmaker has launched the ninth-generation of the pickup truck at a price of Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom). A lot has changed with this update, including sharper styling, new features and an overall upmarket feel. Let’s take a look at it in detail:

Variants & Pricing

Toyota is offering the new Hilux in a choice of 3 variants called GX 4X2,GX 4X4 and VX 4X4. Here is its detailed pricing:

Variant Diesel GX 4X2 AT Rs 32 lakh GX 4X4 AT Rs 33.69 lakh VX 4X4 AT Rs 36.69 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan-India

It can be booked via your preferred dealership, or through the official Toyota website.

Exterior

Although this generation of the Hilux shares its platform with the older version, it still has undergone a thorough styling update, giving it a sharper and bolder personality.

Upfront, you get to see a massive grille with ‘TOYOTA’ spelt out on a gloss black insert instead of the brand’s logo. You also have slimmer LED headlamps, a butch silver skid plate and a sculpted bumper.

In profile, it now looks more aggressive and taller than the outgoing version, with a few elements like thick cladding, black painted door handles and 17-inch black alloy wheels.

The Indian market only gets the dual-cab version of the pickup, and hence has a smaller bed.

The rear-end gets uplifted too, with larger LED headlamps, a chunky bumper and ‘TOYOTA’ stickering on the tailgate.

Colour Options

The new Hilux is offered in 6 colour options:

Sulphur Metallic

Platinum Pearl White Metallic

Atitude Black

Ash

Emotional Red

Super White

Interior

The Hilux’s interior now follows an all-black, boxy and sculpted theme which lends a properly tough look to the cabin.

The upright dashboard looks quite busy, and has soft-touch material as well. There is a new larger ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster and an all-new squared-off steering wheel too.

Climate control switches now feature toggle-like action, while the centre console gets gloss black panelling, a large centre armrest and controls for off-road functions.

The rear seat occupants get adjustable headrests, a centre armrest with cupholders, dedicated AC vents and even USB Type-C fast charging ports.

Features & Safety

Compared to the older version, the new Hilux is absolutely packed with technology.

Infotainment duties are handled via a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and connected car technology. This is paired to a 8-speaker sound system.

You also have a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster which has customisable readouts.

Other comforts and conveniences include 6-way manually adjustable front seats, wireless phone charger and manual climate control.

The pickup truck’s safety net comprises 7 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front disc brakes, hill hold control (HHC), mechanical parking brake , front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

It has also been rated 5-stars in the ASEAN NCAP and Australian NCAP crash tests.

Powertrains

Under the hood, it borrows the 2.8-litre mild-hybrid diesel powertrain from the Fortuner. Here are the new Hilux’s specifications:

Engine 2.8-litre diesel Power 204 PS Torque 500 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD/4WD

AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), 4WD- Four-wheel drive, RWD- Rear Wheel Drive

It also employs a ton of neat off-road features such as 10 terrain modes, hill descent control (HDC), 700 mm water wading depth.

Rivals

The Toyota Hilux has only one direct rival in India in the form of the Isuzu V-Cross. However, it can also be an alternative to body-on-frame SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor and the Isuzu MU-X.