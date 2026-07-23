Kia Syros EV Launched! Check Out the Variant-Wise Details, Features And Price

Kia has launched their second mass-market EV in India, starting at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). With a claimed range of over 500 km, the Syros EV could be among the top picks for a premium compact EV and be a good all-rounder city-runabout.

Price & Variants

Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh (Extended Range) HTK Rs 13.50 lakh - HTK Plus Rs 15 lakh Rs 17 lakh HTX Rs 16 lakh Rs 18 lakh HTX Plus - Rs 19.50 lakh X-Line - Rs 20 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom pan India

The Syros EV comes in a total of 5 variants. They include the HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus and the X-Line.

Only the HTK variant doesn’t get the larger battery pack, and on the other hand, the HTX Plus and the X-Line variants are only available with the larger battery pack. The other three mid-variants get both battery pack options.

Click here to check out the detailed variants explained story of the Syros EV.

Design

The Kia Syros EV is nearly identical to its recently updated ICE sibling. The boxy proportions make it look distinct from its rivals in the sub-4 metre segment. Like the Syros, the Syros EV will have polarising opinions regarding its styling.

The Syros EV gets the newly designed, macho-looking bumpers, which give it a rugged stance.

The unique 3-pod headlamps mounted on either end of the bumper give it its distinct identity.

The charging slot is on the passenger side of the Syros EV and also supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) reverse charging.

The side silhouette is upright and boxy, giving it a compact MPV look, but it is among the best shapes to liberate space inside.

The body coloured B-pillar connects the colour of the car to the roof, which looks fashionable.

Flush-fit door handles, roof rails, shark-fin antenna and the 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels make the Syros EV look premium and feature-rich.

The L-shaped tail lamps on the tall rear end of the Syros EV give it an unmistakable look when it's looked at even from far away.

The design on the front bumpers are carried over to the rear bumpers, giving the Syros EV a uniform look.

Like the front, the rear has its second set of tail lamps mounted on either corner of the rear bumper. Meanwhile, only the reverse lamp is mounted on the bottom centre of the Syros EV.

The bootlid houses the Kia branding on the centre, the Syros EV branding and the X-Line badge on either side.

Colour Options

The Syros EV is available in 9 colour options:

Ivory Silver Matte, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red, Ivory Silver Gloss, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl and Xclusive Matte Graphite.

The X-Line is available only in the Aurora Black Pearl and the Xclusive Matte Graphite colour options.

For more information, check out our report on the variant-wise colours explained story.

Interior

The interior of the Syros EV is built to a good standard with good fit and finish and quality of materials, similar to its ICE sibling.

The triple screen layout on the dashboard gives it a modern and techy interior feel.

New to the Syros EV is the floating centre console, liberating space and making the cabin feel roomier.

The design of the air vents looks seamless and runs through the width of the dashboard.

Overall daylight-opening (DLO) is good, making the cabin feel airy.

The rear seat is wide enough for three occupants to sit reasonably comfortably.

The rear passengers get retractable sun shades and seat ventilation.

Features

The feature-packed Syros comes with a triple-screen setup: a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 5-inch touchscreen climate control panel, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

Higher variants get an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, while the lower variants get a 6-speaker sound system.

Other feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start, column-mounted drive selector, 64-colour interior lighting system, and connected car technology.

Safety

The Syros EV comes with a long list of standard safety technology including, 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold control (HHC), electronic parking brake (EPB), ISOFIX child seat mounts, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The top end X-Line variant comes with Level-2 ADAS features as well.

Drivetrain

The Syros EV comes with two battery pack options. They include a 42 kWh battery and an extended range 51.4 kWh battery option. Drivetrain specifications are as follows.

Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 443 km 526 km Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm

Check out our story on the variant-wise battery pack options of the Syros EV.

Price & Rivals

The Syros EV is priced at Rs. 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Rivals include the Vinfast VF6 and VF7, Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, Toyota Ebella, Tata Curvv EV and Nexon EV, Mahindra BE 6, and 3XO EV and the MG Windsor EV.