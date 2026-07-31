Why Government Studies Say E20 Petrol Is Safe For Older BS-III Cars But Your Mileage May Still Drop

The government has moved to calm the nerves of older-car owners, saying E20 petrol is broadly safe to run even in vehicles that aren’t compatible with it in mind. Ever since E20 (a mix of 20 percent ethanol and 80 percent petrol) went on sale nationwide in April 2024, plenty of drivers have complained about falling fuel economy and are worried about what it might do to their engines over time. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has now weighed in, saying detailed studies haven't turned up any major compatibility problems, though a few older models may need some specific upkeep.

What Has MoRTH Said?

Shri Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways has gone on record saying E20 doesn't pose any real threat to most older cars. The statement, made in Parliament, drew on a government-commissioned study carried out jointly by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

The headline finding: legacy vehicles, BS-III cars included, showed no abnormal wear, no meaningful drop in performance, and no drivability or starting trouble on E20. The metal and plastic parts of these older fuel systems, the tests confirmed, hold up fine against the higher ethanol content. Gadkari also pointed out that a lot of the online panic about engines failing outright simply isn't backed by any hard technical data. That said, the government stopped short of waving away every concern. One group of cars did stand out; petrol vehicles built to BS-III norms between April 2005 and 2016. In these, certain rubber components and gaskets in the fuel system could wear out sooner than usual on E20. The fix, according to the ministry, is straightforward: swap these parts out during regular servicing.

How Does It Impact You And Your Car?

If you own an older petrol car, complying to BS-III or older norms especially, E20 mainly brings up two things worth knowing about: a possible mileage hit, and the chance that you would need to get a few small parts replaced. The mileage drop is the one most drivers will notice first and the Ministry of Petroleum itself has said fuel efficiency can dip somewhere between 1 and 6 per cent on E20 versus E0, simply because ethanol carries less energy per litre than petrol does, so the engine burns more of it to make the same power. However, some independent tests and plenty of owner accounts describe a steeper drop, in some cases over 10 percent, particularly in older cars that were never tuned for this kind of blend.

The other thing to watch out for is maintenance, and again this points squarely at BS-III cars sold from 2005 to 2016. Ethanol tends to be harder on certain rubbers and plastics than petrol is, and the study flagged that fuel lines, O-rings, seals and gaskets in these particular models could age faster, crack, or swell. And if that goes unnoticed for too long, it can eventually cause a leak. The government isn't treating this as an emergency, though. Its advice is simply to get these parts checked at your usual service interval and swapped if they're showing wear, which, for most owners, keeps the cost predictable rather than turning into a surprise repair bill.

Why You Should Not Worry?

Mileage and rubber parts aside, the sheer scope of this government-backed study should put most owners at ease. This wasn't a quick once-over, it pulled in the oil industry through IOC, vehicle manufacturers through SIAM, and two of the country's top research bodies in IIP and ARAI. Between them, they've ruled out the doomsday scenarios a lot of owners have been bracing for. There was no sign of E20 causing unusual wear on core engine parts such as pistons, cylinders, valves and the metal and plastic elements of the fuel system came through without any corrosion or degradation linked to the higher ethanol share.

In short, your engine's core and most of its fuel system have nothing to fear from E20. The one real issue is narrow and specific: certain rubber parts in a few BS-III vehicles. By treating the fix as a routine gasket-and-seal swap during regular servicing, the government has essentially filed this under ordinary maintenance rather than a design flaw. Cars built after 2016 and BS-IV models and newer cars in general have even less to worry about, since manufacturers were already gearing up for higher ethanol blends by then. And with no drivability or starting issues turning up in the study, day-to-day driving shouldn't feel any different either.

About E20 Fuel

E20 refers to a fuel blend made up of 20 percent ethanol and 80 percent petrol. Ethanol itself is an alcohol-based biofuel, mostly produced in India from sugarcane and other grains. Blending it into petrol is a key piece of the government's broader energy strategy, and it serves a few purposes at once. For one, it cuts down India's dependence on imported crude, which helps on both the energy-security and forex-savings fronts. It also burns cleaner than pure petrol, trimming carbon monoxide and hydrocarbon emissions and supporting the country's climate goals along the way.

There's an agricultural angle too. The ethanol blending programme opens up an extra income stream for farmers and the sugar industry. The nationwide rollout of E20 began in April 2024 as part of a staged plan to steadily raise ethanol content in petrol, eventually replacing the older E10 (10 percent ethanol) blend altogether. Every new car sold in India since 2023 has to be E20-compliant, and a number of automakers had already made their vehicles 'material-compliant' for E20 even before that requirement kicked in. India isn't alone here either, with ethanol blending becoming a global trend, and many countries pursuing it for much the same economic and environmental reasons.