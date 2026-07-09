2026 Nissan Tekton LAUNCHED; FULL DETAILS Of Creta-fighter Including Design, Specifications, Powertrains, PRICING And More

Nissan India has launched its much-anticipated SUV, called the Tekton. While the carmaker has been teasing it for a while, the SUV is now on sale with prices starting from Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings with it bold and boxy styling, a long list of features, two turbo-petrol engine options and marks the revival of the carmaker’s presence in the compact SUV category. Here are all the Tekton’s details:

Price & Variants

Variants 1-litre turbo-petrol MT 1.3-litre turbo-petrol MT 1.3-litre turbo-petrol DCT Visia Rs 10.49 lakh - - Visia Plus Rs 11.14 lakh - - Acenta Rs 11.79 lakh - Rs 14.99 lakh N-Connecta Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh Tekna Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 16.39 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh Tekna Plus Rs 16.49 lakh - Rs 18.59 lakh

All prices introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India

The Tekton is available in 6 variants called Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus.

Prices for the Tekton range from Rs 10.49 lakh for the base 1-litre Visia MT variant, to Rs 18.59 lakh for the top-spec Tekna Plus 1.3-litre DCT trim. (All prices ex-showroom).

Nissan has commenced bookings for the compact SUV, with an initial booking amount set at Rs 11,000. Deliveries are scheduled to begin on July 20.

Design

Despite sharing its origins with the Renault Duster, the Tekton follows its own design philosophy for a distinct personality.

The front end design is dominated by a massive grille reminiscent of the Nissan Patrol. It gets a chrome ‘Nissan’ logo in the middle, with a red strip running across its width.

Another highlight here are the massive LED headlamps, with C-shaped DRLs and a connected light bar on top of the grille.

The front bumper gets an aggressive look with silver skid plates, chunky black cladding and a pair of LED foglamps.

The side profile features a boxy silhouette, with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and muscular haunches. Also note the chrome trim on the front doors and the window mounted rear door handles for a cleaner look.

The rear-end of the SUV features connected LED taillamps, ‘Tekton’ badging on the tailgate, a prominent roof spoiler and dollops of silver accents and black cladding on the bumper.

Dimensions: Length: 4348 mm, Width: 1815 mm, Height: 1674 mm, Wheelbase: 2657 mm

To take a closer look at the Tekton, you can check out our detailed image gallery here.

Colour Options

Nissan is offering the Tekton in a choice of 6 colour options:

Pearl White

Onyx Black

Indigo Blue

Flare Garnet Red

Moonbow Gray

Blade Silver

From these, you can also configure the Red, Blue, Gray, Silver and White hues with a black roof as well in select variants. We have detailed the variant-wise colour matrix in this story.

Interior

Inside, the Tekton gets a layered dashboard with a two-screen layout taking centre stage. It also gets a tri-tone black, white and purple cabin theme for a premium feel.

A design quirk of the Tekton is the Gold-coloured inserts used on the dashboard.

It retains the familiar three-spoke steering wheel from the Duster, albeit with the Nissan logo and piano black trims.

Other elements include toggle-like switches for the climate control, front and rear centre armrests, rear AC vents, power-adjustable front seats and a large panoramic sunroof for a brighter cabin feel.

Boot Space

Nissan claims that the Tekton offers 700 litres of boot space (measured up to the roof) with all rows up, which can be expanded further with the second row folded down.

Features

One of Nissan’s most feature-loaded products to date, the Tekton offers plenty of equipment.

Infotainment duties are handled by a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system, inbuilt Google with navigation and connected car technology.

For the driver, there is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with customisable layout and turn-by-turn navigation display.

Other feature highlights include a wireless phone charger with cooling, dual-zone climate control, air purifier, panoramic sunroof, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, powered tailgate, auto-dimming IRVM, auto headlamps, driving modes, keyless entry and push button start/stop.

Safety

The Tekton gets advanced safety features such as 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA), rain-sensing wipers, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB) and a 360-degree camera.

It has also been rated 5-stars by Bharat NCAP, details of which are available here.

Powertrains

Just like its sister car, the Duster, the Nissan Tekton is also powered by a choice of two turbo-petrol engines, with manual and automatic gearbox options. Its detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.3-litre turbo-petrol Power 100 PS 163 PS Torque 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed DCT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 19.4 kmpl 17.8 kmpl (MT)/18.5 kmpl (DCT)

MT- Manual Transmission, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Variant-wise availability of the Nissan Tekton's powertrain options can be found by tapping on this link.

Rivals

Positioned in one of the most crowded segments in India, the Tekton faces competition from rivals like:

Hyundai Creta: The segment-favourite options offers contemporary styling, loads of equipment, wide range of powertrains and a sophisticated feel overall.

Kia Seltos: A near-perfect SUV, the Seltos offers bold styling, premium cabin quality, long list of features and a roomy interior.

Renault Duster: Based on the same platform as the Tekton, the Duster retains its feature-rich nature and strong powertrains, but with a muscular design and a more rugged personality.

Tata Sierra: Tata Motors’ retro-themed SUV packs in a spacious cabin, new-age features like a three-screen setup, wide range of powertrains and a huge boot.

Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder: Popular choices in the segment, both offer frugal powertrains including a strong-hybrid setup, tried-and-tested service networks and even an optional AWD system.

Maruti Victoris: Based on the same platform as the Grand Vitara, it adds a sleeker estate-ish design, more premium interior and a larger boot to the mix.

Honda Elevate: Honda’s compact SUV takes the no-nonsense approach with an enthusiast-friendly petrol engine, roomy interior, smooth CVT and excellent ride quality.

MG Astor: While ageing, the Astor is still a great value-for-money pick with its refined powertrains, high-quality interior and solid build quality.

Skoda Kushaq: Offers an enthusiast-focused package with a fun-to-drive nature, a sophisticated feel, proper German build quality and a classy design.

Volkswagen Taigun: Much the same car as the Kushaq, it gets a sportier aesthetic, while retaining the solid credentials.