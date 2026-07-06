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    Skoda Kodiaq RS Colours Explained: Which One Should You Choose?

    The Kodiaq RS gets four monotone shades and only one fully-loaded variant

    Published On Jul 06, 2026 05:03 PM By CarDekho

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    Skoda Kodiaq RS Colours

    The Skoda Kodiaq RS has been launched in India, and even before its prices were announced, all 50 limited units have already been sold out. Nonetheless, there is a chance that Skoda will bring another batch of the Kodiaq RS given its demand, and when that happens, you should know which of its four colours you need to pick.

    Colour Options

    The Kodiaq RS gets four monotone shades. Here is how each of these shades looks in images:

    • Moon White

    Skoda Kodiaq RS Moon White

    • Magic Black

    Skoda Kodiaq RS Magic Black

    • Velvet Red

    Skoda Kodiaq RS Velvet Red

    • Steel Grey

    Skoda Kodiaq RS Steel Grey

    While most colours available with the Kodiaq RS seem pretty basic, the Velvet Red shade stands out due to its bright hue and can instantly turn heads.

    Features & Safety

    With the Kodiaq RS, you get a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 725W 13-speaker CANTON sound system, three-zone climate control, ventilated, heated, and powered front seats, as well as a panoramic sunroof. It also features two wireless phone chargers, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, and park assist.

    Skdoa Kodiaq RS Interior

    For safety, the Skoda SUV gets 9 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold and descent control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a 360-degree camera. You also get Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like high beam assist, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

    Powertrain

    The Kodiaq RS comes with a 2-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine which is the same unit you get with the Octavia RS.

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol TSI

    Power

    265 PS

    Torque

    400 Nm

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT*

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel-drive

    * DCT - Dual-clutch Automatic Transmission

    Skoda Kodiaq RS Gear Lever

    This engine produces more power and more torque than the standard Kodiaq and power is delivered to all four wheels thanks to its all-wheel-drive setup.

    Price & Rivals

    The Skoda Kodiaq RS is priced at Rs 66.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is significantly higher than the standard Kodiaq. At this price point, it does not have any direct rivals, but you can consider it as a sporty alternative to the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line and the standard Kodiaq

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    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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