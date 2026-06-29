Things We Learnt After Driving The Skoda Kodiaq RS

Skoda’s Kodiaq RS has been a hotly-anticipated SUV from the brand, and now with its launch slated to be in a few days, we have finally got our hands on it to know how it feels like to drive, and if it can truly combine the performance-oriented RS credentials with the the practicality, comfort and sophistication of the standard Kodiaq. In our time with the car, this is what we observed:

A Proper (RS)UV

Needless to say, the Kodiaq RS wears the famed ‘RS’ badge proudly on its grille, and we are happy to see that it is a product that truly deserves it. It is a pretty huge car, no doubt, but Skoda has ensured every bit of the sporty DNA gets passed on to it and the result is a beautiful handler that is as much a joy on the twisties, as effortless it is on the straights- something you can’t say for most SUVs.

A Sophisticated Head Turner

The Kodiaq RS retains the familiar styling package of the standard Kodiaq with its slim LED headlamps, connected taillamps, the large ‘butterfly’ grille and even the hunkered-down stance that lend itself a true European feel, blending in modernity with elegance. However, the added ‘sportiness’ of the performance-oriented version does showcase itself in the form of the aggressive body kit with sharper bumpers, snazzy 20-inch alloys, the blacked-out roof insert and other tidbits. Also not to miss is this exclusive-to-RS Velvet Red shade, that makes the SUV’s intentions quite clear from a kilometer away.

Not Meant For Seven!

This is an SUV, yes. A 7-seater though? That’s debatable. You do get a spacious first and second row of seats in the Kodiaq RS with an expansive cabin and supportive seats themselves, while the all-black cabin is both sportier and easy-to-keep-clean. What’s lacking here though is a properly spacious third row, and while you do have the capacity to take on more occupants (than 5), this is to be strictly treated as a 5+2 seater. Basically, the third row is suited best for children, not adults.

Technological Distractions

If the cramped third row puts off your family, the feature-list will distract them easily. Among the many gizmos inside the Kodiaq RS, you get a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, powered, ventilated and heated front seats, dual wireless chargers and a banging 725W 14-speaker CANTON audio system, and this is just scraping the surface of it. One thing is for sure: features are not where the Kodiaq RS lags.

Nobody’s Perfect

All things considered, the Kodiaq RS is pretty much as close to a ‘perfect’ SUV you can get for the hole it will dig in your wallet. Nobody’s perfect, however, and neither is this SUV. Some minor irritants like a grainy camera setup, a slight firm edge to the ride quality on every surface and the absence of a few true ‘niceties’ (like massaging front seats, which you get on the standard Kodiaq). But as it stands, it offers a brilliant package that will attract many. The problem here is that, for now, Skoda is only bringing in 50 of these and all are sold out!