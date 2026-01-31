Check Out The New Cars Launched And Revealed In January 2026

The new year has kicked off on a strong note for the Indian automotive market, with January 2026 witnessing a plethora of launches and reveals across segments. From long-awaited comebacks and some important facelifts to new EVs and sporty performance SUVs, there was plenty to catch enthusiasts’ attention.

So if you are in the market looking for a new car, then these cars might be options that you would want to consider. Here’s a detailed look at all the cars launched and revealed in India in January 2026:

Renault Duster (Reveal)

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom)

The all-new 2026 Renault Duster marks the return of an iconic nameplate that once defined the compact SUV segment in India. Expected to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), bookings are already open for Rs 21,000, with turbo-petrol deliveries starting in April and hybrid variants arriving around Diwali.

Staying true to its rugged roots, the new Duster sports a boxy design with plenty of premium design elements to stay relevant in 2026. Inside, it gets a modern dual-screen layout, powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and physical controls for key functions. Feature highlights include a Google OS-based touchscreen, digital driver’s display, powered tailgate, 360-degree camera and camera-based ADAS, along with six airbags and ESC.

Engine options include a 1-litre turbo-petrol, a more powerful 1.3-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol, and a strong-hybrid setup arriving later in the year. The new Duster aims to take on rivals like the Creta, Seltos and Grand Vitara while reclaiming its lost ground in a far more competitive segment. Head over to this story for more details about the Duster.

2026 Kia Seltos (Launch)

Price: 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The second-generation Kia Seltos has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), taking the fight straight to segment leaders like the Hyundai Creta and Maruti Victoris. While retaining its proven petrol and diesel powertrains, the new Seltos brings a fresh design identity with sharper styling, a larger footprint, and a more premium, tech-heavy cabin.

Highlights include dual 12.3-inch screens, a dedicated climate control touchscreen, ventilated and powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting and a Level-2 ADAS suite with a 360-degree camera.

Offered with naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engines paired with multiple manual and automatic gearbox options, the Seltos caters to a wide range of buyers. Kia has also improved the second-row space, and it offers more value-for-money lower-spec variants. For further details, check out this story.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift (Reveal)

Expected price: From Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Skoda India has unveiled the 2026 Kushaq facelift with pre-bookings now open for Rs 15,000, and deliveries slated to begin by the end of March. The updated Kushaq retains its familiar European design language while adding subtle exterior tweaks like connected DRLs, sequential indicators and refreshed lighting elements.

Inside, it gets new cabin upholstery, dual-colour ambient lighting and meaningful feature additions such as a panoramic sunroof, a larger digital driver’s display and a first-in-segment rear seat massage function. Safety remains a strong suit with six airbags, TPMS, and a 5-star Global NCAP rating, though it misses out on ADAS and a 360-degree camera.

The biggest update comes under the hood, where the 1-litre turbo-petrol now gets a new 8-speed torque-converter automatic. To know more about the updates, here’s a detailed report on the Kushaq facelift.

2026 Tata Punch Facelift (Launch)

Price: Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has launched the first-ever facelift of the Punch, giving its best-selling micro-SUV a comprehensive update in design, features, and powertrains. Borrowing heavily from Tata’s newer SUVs, the Punch facelift now gets a cleaner EV-inspired design with updated LED lighting, a connected rear light bar, and revised bumpers, while retaining its rugged stance.

Inside, it adds features such as a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, new upholstery, and improved rear-seat comfort. Feature highlights include a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, wireless charging, a single-pane sunroof and connected car tech. Safety remains a strong point with six airbags as standard and a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

The biggest upgrade comes under the hood with the introduction of a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and the availability of an AMT with the CNG option, making the Punch one of the most versatile offerings in its space. With these updates, the Punch looks well-positioned to defend its dominance.

Mahindra XUV 7XO (Launch)

Price: Rs 13.66 lakh to Rs 24.92 lakh

Early in January, Mahindra introduced the first-ever facelift of the XUV700, now renamed the XUV 7XO, with prices starting from Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom) and bookings already underway. Building on the strengths of its predecessor, the XUV 7XO brings evolutionary design updates that make it look more imposing, while the cabin sees a major leap with a new triple 12.3-inch screen setup offered as standard from the base variant. Feature additions include a 540-degree camera, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a powered co-driver seat with boss mode, ventilated rear seats, multi-colour ambient lighting and an updated Level-2 ADAS suite. Overall, these features make the cabin feel much more premium than before.

Mechanical options remain unchanged, with the familiar 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines offered with manual and automatic gearboxes, along with an optional AWD setup on the diesel automatic. To know more about the updates, here’s a detailed report.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV (Launch)

Price: Rs 13.89 lakh to Rs 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom)

A significant update in the EV space that went slightly unnoticed due to some important launches around it was the update that Mahindra’s entry-level EV got. Positioned as the electric sibling of the XUV 3XO, the 3XO EV carries over the ICE SUV’s design and feature set, with subtle EV-specific tweaks such as copper accents and a body-coloured grille. The familiar boxy stance, squared wheel arches and connected LED tail lamps help it retain a rugged yet modern appeal.

Inside, the XUV 3XO EV continues with a premium and tech-forward cabin, featuring dual 10.25-inch screens, soft-touch materials, and copper-finished highlights. Mahindra has retained physical controls for climate functions, which adds to everyday usability. Feature highlights include a Harman Kardon sound system, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS, making it one of the most well-equipped EVs in its segment.

Powering the XUV 3XO EV is a 39.4 kWh battery pack, producing 150 PS and 310 Nm, with a claimed real-world range of 285 km. For further details about its design, features and charging, check out this story.

Toyota Ebella (Reveal)

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV marks Toyota’s entry into the mass-market EV space and is essentially a rebadged Maruti e Vitara with subtle styling tweaks. Compared to its sibling, the Ebella looks more sleek and urban, while the Maruti looks more rugged in comparison.

Inside, the Ebella mirrors the e Vitara’s cabin layout, featuring dual screens, soft-touch materials and physical buttons that improve ease of use. Key highlights include ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, a fixed glass roof and Level-2 ADAS, though rear-seat comfort may feel slightly compromised due to the raised floor.

Battery options include 49 kWh and 61 kWh packs, with the larger unit claiming up to 543 km (ARAI). Offered with front-wheel drive only and a Battery-as-a-Service option, the Ebella shapes up as a practical option in the EV space. We wait for its official prices to be able to comment on its value proposition. To know more about the Ebella, head over to this story.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line (Reveal)

Expected pricing: Rs 60 lakh

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is VW’s new flagship 7-seater SUV, positioned above the Tiguan R-Line. It carries familiar R-Line styling, connected LED lighting, illuminated VW logos, gloss-black accents and 19-inch alloys, while its longer body adds a usable third row.

Inside, the Tayron fixes key Tiguan misses with some added premium features such as powered, ventilated and massaging front seats, and a powered tailgate. Safety is well covered with 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a suite of ADAS.

Power comes from the same 2-litre turbo-petrol (204 PS) paired with a 7-speed DCT and AWD, delivering strong on-road performance and comfort. For further details, here’s a detailed report.

Skoda Kodiaq RS (Reveal)

Expected pricing: From Rs 60 lakh

This one is for the enthusiasts who also want practicality, keeping the family in mind. If the Kodiaq wasn’t exciting enough, the European carmaker is all set to launch the Kodiaq RS, which was revealed by Skoda at the launch of the Kushaq facelift.

Visually, it stands out with gloss-black RS detailing, aggressive bumpers, 20-inch alloys, red brake callipers and sporty interior highlights, while still retaining its practical three-row layout.

Inside, it sticks to the fully loaded Kodiaq formula with a 13-inch touchscreen, digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated and massaging seats, three-zone climate control and a Canton sound system, backed by 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera and comprehensive safety tech.

What truly defines the RS is performance. Powered by a 2-litre motor making 265 PS and 400 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DCT and AWD, it sprints from 0–100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds. To know more about why the Kodiaq RS is among the hottest upcoming launches, check out this story.

Tata Harrier and Safari petrol

With the launch of the petrol-powered Harrier and Safari, Tata has finally addressed a long-standing gap in its SUV lineup. Both SUVs now get a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (T-GDi) engine, shared with the newly launched Sierra.

This new petrol motor puts out 170 PS and 280 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic, making it well-suited for city use and highway cruising alike. Tata has also tuned this engine specifically for the Harrier and Safari, ensuring performance doesn’t feel compromised despite their size.

Alongside the new powertrain, Tata has added feature upgrades, refreshed interior themes, and new colour options, keeping both SUVs competitive. To check out the variant-wise prices and more details, head over to this story.

What a start to the year that was. Stay tuned, as there are some more exciting launches coming up in February. Let us know in the comments which launch or reveal caught your attention the most.