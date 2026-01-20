2026 Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV UNVEILED; Will Be Offered With A Battery Rental Scheme: Find Design, Interior, Features, Specifications And More

The 2026 Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella EV has been unveiled, marking Toyota’s entry into the mass-market electric vehicle space. It will be offered with a BaaS (Batter As A Service) rental scheme just like what we've seen with one of its rival MG Windsor. It is essentially a rebadged version of the upcoming Maruti e Vitara, which is expected to arrive soon. If you are curious about what Toyota’s first electric offering brings to the table, here is everything you need to know.

Exterior

Thinking the e Vitara is too rugged-looking? Pick this for a more sleek appearance.

You get the typical EV shenanigans - a closed-off face, sleek bumpers help it give a neat look!

But the monopod LED headlights with the pixel-like DRLs give a menacing look to the face.

From the side, the Urban Cruiser EV shows a quite curvy silhouette with thick black cladding around the wheel arches and along the lower doors.

It sits on 18-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the rear, the SUV adopts a full-width LED light bar that connects the taillamps, with pixel-style lighting elements visible within the clusters.

Smaller Details: While the Urban Cruiser is a rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara, it follows a distinctive, neat styling and is also slightly bigger in length (+10mm) and height (+5mm).

There are no roof rails, which gives a more rounded off look to the eSUV.

Interior

Inside, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella gets the same layout and features as the e Vitara, with a dual-tone black and tan cabin theme.

It has a two-spoke, leatherette-wrapped, squarish steering wheel and leatherette upholstery.

The square AC vents have brushed aluminium surrounds, and the dual-screen setup occupies a large portion of the dashboard.

You can find a lot of soft-touch materials on the dashboard. It's commendable of Toyota to retain sturdy buttons and switches instead of touch panels.

The rear seat space is just as adequate due to the slightly low roofline. The compromised underthigh support due to the raised floor and the limited headroom might make you feel a little cramped in the second-row.

Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella comes decently equipped. Here are some of its key features:

Feature Note 10.1-inch infotainment Displays all the relevant information in an easy-to-view manner. 10.25-inch digital driver’s display The instrument cluster is clubbed along with the infotainment in a single display panel, which is a floating setup on the dash. Ventilated front seats Ensures your back stays cool on hot days. 10-way adjustable driver’s seat Allows the driver to find a comfortable driving position at ease. Fixed Glass Roof It doesn’t open - yes! And the size is definitely on the smaller side.

Apart from the features mentioned above, the Urban Cruiser also offers more amenities.

Safety

On the safety front, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella gets basics covered such as 7 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, and an electronic parking brake.

It also gets Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite, which includes features such as lane keep assist, high beam assist, adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking.

Some of its advanced safety tech includes a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control, AVAS, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera.

Note: While the Urban Cruiser EV is not yet crash tested, it is expected to offer a similar level of protection as the Maruti e Vitara, which has already secured a five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.

Battery Pack & Range

Take a look at the battery pack and motor specifications of the Urban Cruiser Ebella:

Battery Option 49 kWh 61 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 144 PS 174 PS Torque 189 Nm 189 Nm Claimed range Up To 543 km (ARAI)

The Urban Cruiser Ebella shares the same battery pack options as e Vitara. With the larger unit, the EV claims to run a maximum of 543 km.

It also comes with a front-wheel drivetrain and a single-motor setup in India. The all-wheel drive version available globally hasn’t made its way to our shores.

Rivals

The Toyota Ebella will take on its own sibling, the Maruti e Vitara, alongside the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the Mahindra BE 6.