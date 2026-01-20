2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift UNVEILED: Does It Look Promising Against The Challenge Posed By Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris And Hyundai Creta?

Plenty of features have been made standard for a tempting proposition!

Skoda India has unveiled the new 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift and its official pre-bookings are underway. The Czech compact SUV sticks to its familiar identity with some differences in styling and a couple of nice-to-have features. The carmaker has extended an important update to its powertrain, too. Does the Kushaq have enough to battle it out against the barge of its segment stalwarts? Let’s find out:

Variants & Colours

The Skoda Kushaq is offered in a total of five broad variants, including a top-of-the-line Monte Carlo (which will be available from launch). The other variants are: Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, and Prestige.

The Kushaq gets three new colour options: Cherry Red, Shimla Green and Steel Grey . Five of its existing hues have been carried forward: Deep Black, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Candy White, and Lava Blue. Check out all the shades in this report.

Unfortunately, the vibrant Tornado Red shade was taken off the Kushaq’s palette long before.

Bookings, Price Announcement And Delivery Details

Prices of the Skoda Kushaq facelift are expected to be announced soon.

Deliveries will commence by the end of March.

Interested customers can pre-book one either at their nearest dealership or on Skoda India’s website for a booking amount of Rs 15,000.

Exterior

The Skoda Kushaq sticks to its sophisticated styling, not indulging in the trend of turning boxier, which is something the author appreciates.

Design updates to the front and rear now give the Kushaq a breath of fresh air!

Keen-eyed viewers would notice that the connected DRL runs through the grille, giving it a rich look.

Small Details: The special Monte Carlo edition of the Kushaq features red detailing and bespoke badging!

You now get sequential turn indicators, which look uber cool!

The profile is from where the Kushaq looks like a standout today. A true-blue European sophistication complemented by a tall stance.

Alloy wheels are now standard! The base model sits on 16-inchers, while the rest of them get 17-inch units.

There’s no denying the fact that the Kushaq still looks small when compared to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Sierra.

Numbers That Matter: 4229 mm in length | 1760 mm in width | 1612 mm in height | 2651 mm in wheelbase | 188 mm ground clearance

New lighting elements at the rear look uber cool. We loved the illuminated ‘SKODA’ logo!

The gloss black panel on the rear bumper looks posh, but it will pick up scratches easily.

Fancy taking a closer look at the Skoda Kushaq facelift? You can do so by checking out our in-depth image gallery.

Interior

No major changes have been made to the dashboard layout. However, new colour schemes give it a fresh look.

Thankfully, the bright red inserts inside the Monte Carlo’s cabin have been toned down, giving it a more sophisticated look.

The introduction of dual-colour ambient lighting does give the cabin a premium look, especially at night.

Details: The theme of the cabin differs depending on the variant you pick!

2-spoke steering wheel has been carried forward and feels high quality! Scrollers and buttons work with a satisfactory tactile feel.

Skoda should’ve considered giving physical AC controls, as we are not fans of the touch-based unit.

The cabin sports a light beige theme. The two-spoke steering wheel has been carried forward, which has some chrome accents.

The seats get leatherette upholstery and look quite well bolstered and firmly padded, which should be good for long distance travels.

Massive update has been made to the experience of rear seats as it now comes with massaging functionality (a feature usually found in top-of-the-line luxury cars).

Features

The Skoda Kushaq facelift gets a few new features as part of its facelift. Let’s take a look at its comfort and convenience feature highlights:

Feature Note 10.1-inch infotainment display The infotainment unit continues from the outgoing Kushaq and offers a clean and intuitive interface. However, we would have liked a larger touchscreen unit like the 12.3-inch displays in Sierra and Seltos. 10.25-inch digital driver’s display This is a much-appreciated upgrade over the 8-inch instrument cluster in the outgoing Kushaq. It makes the necessary information more easily readable for the driver on the go. Rear seat massage function A feature found in top-end luxury cars! A first-in-segment and a nice-to-have comfort feature for chauffeur-driven occupants. Panoramic sunroof Another upgrade over the single-pane electric sunroof. Stretches all the way to the back of the cabin and lets in a lot of light. Dual-colour ambient lighting Its ambient lighting is intended to create a soothing ambience for passengers. Powered and ventilated front seats Comfort as well as convenience for both front-seat occupants! A 6-speaker sound system While it satisfies most customers, rivals have taken extra steps in this department to properly satisfy audiophiles!

Besides the aforementioned features, the 2026 Kushaq also offers equipment like automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, keyless entry with push button start/stop, a cooled glovebox, cruise control and connected car tech.

Note: We feel there is some fill in the gaps as competition offers features such as dual-zone climate control, a powered tailgate and a head-up display.

The base variant is feature-loaded! An electric sunroof, automatic climate control, LED lighting - you get all of that and more.

Safety

The Skoda Kushaq facelift gets several safety-focused updates, including rain-sensing wipers, all four-wheel disc brakes (only 1.5-litre TSI), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and front parking sensors.

Convenience features have also been expanded with the inclusion of an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM).

Other standard safety features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Note: The Skoda Kushaq facelift is a five-star safety-rated car from Global NCAP. However, the lack of a level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite and a 360-degree camera are big misses!

Boot Space

The Skoda Kushaq facelift offers a usable 491 litres of boot storage.

The second row seats do have a 60:40 split functionality, which enables the Kushaq to offer an expanded storage of 1405 litres in its boot.

Engine & Transmission Options

Unlike the feature-set, which might look underwhelming to some, the Kushaq’s powertrain is what the Czech carmaker banks upon, as both engines deliver peppy performance.

This department has seen a major update! The 1-litre TSI turbo engine now gets a new 8-speed torque converter gearbox instead of the erstwhile 6-speed unit.

Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT* (New) 7-speed DCT^ Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

^DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Rivals

Talking about rivals, there are a lot of alternatives to the Kushaq like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Do you think the Kushaq facelift can prove to be a game-changer for Skoda India’s future, following their successful run with the Kylaq? Let us know in the comments.