2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Ride And Comfort Explained

The facelifted Maruti Suzuki Brezza was launched recently with variants running from Rs 7.40 lakh all the way to Rs 13.71 lakh, ex-showroom. Keeping the price and variants aside, the fundamentals of the Brezza is known to be well-made and dependable. As a family vehicle, the Brezza is popular to fulfil the needs of comfort, ride and practicality. Let’s discuss what you can expect from driving the new Brezza and how comfortable it is.

Ride and Comfort

This is really where the 2026 Brezza earns its keep, and early road impressions back that up. The updated Brezza was put through a real-world test on the rain-soaked roads of Pune and Mumbai, and the overall verdict leans positive: through tighter corners taken at moderate speed, body movement stays well contained, and the SUV feels light on its feet rather than cumbersome. We were careful to note it isn't hunting for the same sharpness as something like the Skoda Kylaq, but for a taller, family-first SUV, the combination of a settled ride and predictable handling holds up well. Their broader takeaway was that the facelift's real value lies less in outright dynamics and more in a cabin that feels noticeably nicer to sit in day-to-day, paired with an engine range that makes the car more enjoyable to actually drive.

Some of that everyday comfort comes down to small, practical touches inside. The walkthrough of the cabin points out a redesigned front centre armrest with added storage, while rear passengers continue to get AC vents, USB charging points, seatback pockets, and their own armrest with cup holders the kind of details that matter more on a daily commute than on a spec sheet.

The bigger visual and tactile shift, though, is the finish. Cabin tone moves to a bronze-and-black leatherette scheme that lifts the overall feel, turbo variants pick up their own red trim accents, and 64-colour ambient lighting pairs with the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, carried over from the Victoris to make the upper trims feel meaningfully more premium than the outgoing car.

One trade-off worth flagging: no version of the new Brezza comes with a spare wheel anymore. A puncture repair kit takes its place, freeing up room for the underbody CNG tank. It's a sensible packaging call, but anyone who regularly drives long stretches on the highway should factor it in.

Features Overview

Top of the features list is that 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment display, pulled across from the bigger Victoris. It's a noticeable jump from the older screen and does most of the heavy lifting on the tech front.

The cabin's mood gets an upgrade too; bronze-and-black leatherette seating combined with 64-colour ambient lighting makes the interior feel warmer, particularly once the sun goes down. Buyers who go for a turbo variant get red accents thrown in as a visual marker.

Outside, the changes stay understated: a tweaked grille, a smoother-looking bumper up front, and wheels redesigned in the same 16-inch size.

Safety doesn't vary by trim here; six airbags, ESC, and a 5-star Bharat NCAP score come standard whether you buy the base model or the flagship.

One thing to keep in mind: the spare tyre is gone, full stop, across every single variant. A puncture repair kit fills that gap now, a direct result of repositioning the CNG tank underneath the car. Fine for most people, but something to weigh if your driving involves a lot of highway distance.

Powertrain

Buyers get three engines to pick from this year, each aimed at a different priority, whether that's outright performance or keeping fuel costs down. There's the carryover 1.5-litre petrol with mild-hybrid support, the brand-new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and an S-CNG version built around efficiency.

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 103 PS 110 PS 88 PS Torque 137 Nm 170 Nm 121 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT

MT - Manual Transmission / AT - Automatic Transmission

If performance is what you're after, the Boosterjet turbo wins easily with a power advantage by 7 PS and 33 Nm over the standard petrol engine. Go the S-CNG route instead if lower running costs matter more to you than outright pace; it gives up some power in exchange for cheaper mileage.

CarDekho Says...

The Brezza is known for good ride and comfort since it’s early diesel days. Being a popular family car with rugged dependability, the Brezza has been among the top picks among the compact sub-4-metre SUV segment. With the facelift, the rear passengers get winged headrests, which further enable them to take a nap comfortably for long journeys.