New Mahindra XUV 7XO: LAUNCHED At Rs 13.66 Lakh; Bookings And Deliveries Details, Variants, Features And More!
Modified On Jan 06, 2026 10:36 AM By Aniruthan
Mahindra’s ICE flagship becomes even better with this facelift!
The Mahindra XUV700 has got its first-ever facelift. Now called the Mahindra XUV 7XO, it builds on the success of its predecessor and gets crucial updates to its design, cabin and features list.
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variants And FULL PRICE LIST
-
The variant nomenclature for the XUV 7XO is similar to before, but there are new variants. You get to choose from the following options: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T and AX7 L.
-
No changes have been made to the engine options, meaning you continue to get potent 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines!
-
Full prices have been detailed in the table below:
|
Engine
|
AX
|
AX3
|
AX5
|
AX7
|
AX7 T
|
AX7 L
|
2-litre Turbo-petrol MT
|
Rs 13.66 lakh
|Rs 16.02 lakh
|Rs 17.52 lakh
|Rs 18.48 lakh
|-----
|-----
|
2-litre Turbo-petrol AT
|-----
|Rs 17.47 lakh
|18.97 lakh
|Rs 19.93 lakh
|Rs 21.97 lakh (7-seater) / Rs 22.16 lakh
|Rs 23.45 lakh (7-seater) / Rs 23.64 lakh (6-seater)
|
2.2-litre Diesel MT
|
Rs 14.96 lakh
|Rs 16.49 lakh
|Rs 17.99 lakh
|
Rs 18.95 lakh
|Rs 20.99 lakh (7-seater) / Rs 21.39 lakh (6-seater)
|Rs 22.47 lakh
|
2.2-litre Diesel AT
|-----
|Rs 17.94 lakh
|Rs 19.44 lakh
|Rs 20.4 lakh
|Rs 22.44 lakh (7-seater) / Rs 22.84 lakh (6-seater)
|Rs 24.11 lakh (6-seater only)
|
2.2-litre Diesel AT AWD
|-----
|-----
|-----
|-----
|Rs 23.44 lakh
|Rs 24.92 lakh
Do note that prices are valid for the first 40,000 customers.
|
Watch This Space For:
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Bookings And Deliveries Info
-
Bookings for the Mahindra XUV 7XO have been underway since December 2025.
-
Considering that it’s a Mahindra, waiting periods could be long for the initial set of customers.
-
Deliveries for customers who have pre-booked the car will commence on January 14. But the catch is that it's for those who have pre-booked AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L.
- For the AX, AX 3 and AX 5 variants - it will commence from April 2026.
|
Tools For Buyers:
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Exterior Design Changes
-
We are glad that Mahindra has taken the evolutionary approach for the first facelift of the SUV.
-
The design changes, especially at the front, give it a more imposing look than before.
|
Small Details:
- Except for the new alloy wheels, no major changes have been made to the side profile.
|
Point To Note:
-
Tail lamps have been lifted off the XEV 9S. We love the pixel-like detailing!
-
Overall design updates give the XUV 7XO a breath of fresh air! Take a closer look at the XUV 7XO in 25 detailed images.
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Interior Design Changes
- Spotting changes here is easy!
-
The biggest highlight is the new triple 12.3-inch screens that give the dashboard a modern look!
-
New black / tan / white colour combo looks posh, but will be tough to maintain.
|
Details:
- FINALLY! The second row is now slideable, giving it a major practicality boost!
-
Some welcome features for middle-row occupants include rear sunshades and a wireless phone charger.
|
Details:
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Features Onboard
As part of its mid-life update, the XUV 7XO has gained a significant number of new features, details of which can be found below:
|
Feature
|
Note
|
12.3-Inch Digital Driver’s Display
|
Now shows ADAS visualisation and lane watch camera for better convenience.
|
12.3-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System
|
Slick to use with support for wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and connected car tech.
|
12.3-Inch Co-Driver Entertainment System
|
Allows you to watch videos and even order groceries/food from apps!
|
Powered Co-Driver Seat With Boss Mode
|
Allows for more precise seat adjustment. The boss mode function means the rear seat occupant can open up more legroom.
|
16-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System
|
Promises a punchy sound quality! Audiophiles will love it.
|
540-Degree Camera
|
Shows the view of what’s underneath the car as well.
|
Sliding Second Row Seats
|
Improves the practicality quotient for third-row occupants massively.
|
Multi-Colour Ambient Lighting
|
Dials up the cabin experience, especially at night.
|
Panoramic Sunroof
|
Makes the cabin feel airy!
|
Powered Tailgate
|
Convenient, especially when your hands are full.
|
Ventilated Rear Seats
|
Useful for middle-row occupants, especially on a hot day.
Other features onboard include dual-zone climate control, dual wireless phone chargers, keyless entry with push-button start, a powered driver’s seat with memory function, and an updated suite of connected car features.
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Safety Features Onboard
The Mahindra XUV 7XO continues with its strong list of safety features, such as 7 airbags (6 as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto hold and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).
|
Note: The Mahindra XUV 700 was one of the first Mahindras to secure a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP back in 2021. We expect the 7XO to get full marks when tested by Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Engine Options Explained
Things remain familiar underneath the hood as there are no changes in this department. Here’s a look at the specifications:
|
Parameters
|
2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine
|
2.2-litre Diesel Engine
|
Power (PS)
|
200 PS
|
Up To 185 PS
|
Torque (Nm)
|
380 Nm
|
Up To 450 Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic (AT)
|
6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic (AT)
|
Drivertrain
|
Front-wheel Drive
|
Front-wheel Drive / All-wheel Drive (AT only)
- Based on our experience with the XUV700, both engines offer strong performance and great long-distance cruising abilities.
-
Large turbo-petrol combined with a heavy car equals poor fuel economy. Expect single-digit numbers in town.
-
Our pick would be the diesel, which offers great driveability and strong performance.
-
Optional AWD with the diesel engine allows you to take the XUV 7XO on beaten paths.
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Our Take
We at CarDekho loved the XUV700 for what it was! A muscular, bold design, an upmarket cabin with a long list of features, great comfort for occupants and strong performance. The XUV 7XO builds on the same formula and is now posher and more feature-loaded than ever before. All these updates ensure the XUV 7XO remains undefeated in the popular midsize SUV segment!
Mahindra XUV 7XO: Rivals
The Mahindra XUV 7XO renews its rivalry with the following options:
-
Tata Safari: The closest rival to the Mahindra XUV 7XO. Recent updates, such as a turbo-petrol engine and new features has upped its appeal.
-
MG Hector Plus: If you want a comfortable offering. Once again, recently updated with a facelift.
-
Hyundai Alcazar: A size smaller than the XUV 7XO, but it remains a contender.
