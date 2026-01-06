New Mahindra XUV 7XO: LAUNCHED At Rs 13.66 Lakh; Bookings And Deliveries Details, Variants, Features And More!

Modified On Jan 06, 2026 10:36 AM By Aniruthan

Mahindra’s ICE flagship becomes even better with this facelift!

The Mahindra XUV700 has got its first-ever facelift. Now called the Mahindra XUV 7XO, it builds on the success of its predecessor and gets crucial updates to its design, cabin and features list.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Variants And FULL PRICE LIST

The variant nomenclature for the XUV 7XO is similar to before, but there are new variants. You get to choose from the following options: AX, AX3, AX5, AX7, AX7 T and AX7 L.

No changes have been made to the engine options, meaning you continue to get potent 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines!

Full prices have been detailed in the table below:

Engine AX AX3 AX5 AX7 AX7 T AX7 L 2-litre Turbo-petrol MT Rs 13.66 lakh Rs 16.02 lakh Rs 17.52 lakh Rs 18.48 lakh ----- ----- 2-litre Turbo-petrol AT ----- Rs 17.47 lakh 18.97 lakh Rs 19.93 lakh Rs 21.97 lakh (7-seater) / Rs 22.16 lakh Rs 23.45 lakh (7-seater) / Rs 23.64 lakh (6-seater) 2.2-litre Diesel MT Rs 14.96 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 18.95 lakh Rs 20.99 lakh (7-seater) / Rs 21.39 lakh (6-seater) Rs 22.47 lakh 2.2-litre Diesel AT ----- Rs 17.94 lakh Rs 19.44 lakh Rs 20.4 lakh Rs 22.44 lakh (7-seater) / Rs 22.84 lakh (6-seater) Rs 24.11 lakh (6-seater only) 2.2-litre Diesel AT AWD ----- ----- ----- ----- Rs 23.44 lakh Rs 24.92 lakh

Do note that prices are valid for the first 40,000 customers.

Which variant gets which engine option

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Bookings And Deliveries Info

Bookings for the Mahindra XUV 7XO have been underway since December 2025.

Considering that it’s a Mahindra, waiting periods could be long for the initial set of customers.

Deliveries for customers who have pre-booked the car will commence on January 14. But the catch is that it's for those who have pre-booked AX7, AX7 T, and AX7 L.

For the AX, AX 3 and AX 5 variants - it will commence from April 2026.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Exterior Design Changes

We are glad that Mahindra has taken the evolutionary approach for the first facelift of the SUV.

The design changes, especially at the front, give it a more imposing look than before.

Small Details: We appreciate that the 7XO’s face is different from its electric sibling, the XEV 9S.

The DRL is now a single strip unit, unlike the two thin strips of the XUV 700.

Small pixel-like foglamps look uber cool!

Except for the new alloy wheels, no major changes have been made to the side profile.

Point To Note: The top model sits on 19-inch alloys. Lower variants will get smaller 18-, 17-inch alloys and steel wheels.

Tail lamps have been lifted off the XEV 9S. We love the pixel-like detailing!

Overall design updates give the XUV 7XO a breath of fresh air! Take a closer look at the XUV 7XO in 25 detailed images.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Interior Design Changes

Spotting changes here is easy!

The biggest highlight is the new triple 12.3-inch screens that give the dashboard a modern look!

New black / tan / white colour combo looks posh, but will be tough to maintain.

Details: The logo on the two-spoke is finished in chrome, unlike the illuminated units of its electric sibling.

Physical controls for the air-con have been removed, which we aren’t happy about.

FINALLY! The second row is now slideable, giving it a major practicality boost!

Some welcome features for middle-row occupants include rear sunshades and a wireless phone charger.

Details: Like before, get to choose from either a 6- or a 7-seater.

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) docks behind the front seats have your entertainment

needs covered!

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Features Onboard

As part of its mid-life update, the XUV 7XO has gained a significant number of new features, details of which can be found below:

Feature Note 12.3-Inch Digital Driver’s Display Now shows ADAS visualisation and lane watch camera for better convenience. 12.3-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System Slick to use with support for wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and connected car tech. 12.3-Inch Co-Driver Entertainment System Allows you to watch videos and even order groceries/food from apps! Powered Co-Driver Seat With Boss Mode Allows for more precise seat adjustment. The boss mode function means the rear seat occupant can open up more legroom. 16-Speaker Harman Kardon Sound System Promises a punchy sound quality! Audiophiles will love it. 540-Degree Camera Shows the view of what’s underneath the car as well. Sliding Second Row Seats Improves the practicality quotient for third-row occupants massively. Multi-Colour Ambient Lighting Dials up the cabin experience, especially at night. Panoramic Sunroof Makes the cabin feel airy! Powered Tailgate Convenient, especially when your hands are full. Ventilated Rear Seats Useful for middle-row occupants, especially on a hot day.

Other features onboard include dual-zone climate control, dual wireless phone chargers, keyless entry with push-button start, a powered driver’s seat with memory function, and an updated suite of connected car features.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Safety Features Onboard

The Mahindra XUV 7XO continues with its strong list of safety features, such as 7 airbags (6 as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto hold and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Note: The Mahindra XUV 700 was one of the first Mahindras to secure a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP back in 2021. We expect the 7XO to get full marks when tested by Bharat NCAP.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Engine Options Explained

Things remain familiar underneath the hood as there are no changes in this department. Here’s a look at the specifications:

Parameters 2-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 2.2-litre Diesel Engine Power (PS) 200 PS Up To 185 PS Torque (Nm) 380 Nm Up To 450 Nm Transmission Options 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic (AT) 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic (AT) Drivertrain Front-wheel Drive Front-wheel Drive / All-wheel Drive (AT only)

Based on our experience with the XUV700, both engines offer strong performance and great long-distance cruising abilities. Large turbo-petrol combined with a heavy car equals poor fuel economy. Expect single-digit numbers in town.

Our pick would be the diesel, which offers great driveability and strong performance.

Optional AWD with the diesel engine allows you to take the XUV 7XO on beaten paths.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Our Take

We at CarDekho loved the XUV700 for what it was! A muscular, bold design, an upmarket cabin with a long list of features, great comfort for occupants and strong performance. The XUV 7XO builds on the same formula and is now posher and more feature-loaded than ever before. All these updates ensure the XUV 7XO remains undefeated in the popular midsize SUV segment!

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Rivals

