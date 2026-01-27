All
    New 2026 Renault Duster Unveiled: The ICONIC NAMEPLATE Makes A Comeback!

    Modified On Jan 27, 2026 12:16 PM By Bikramjit

    29.8K Views
    Does the new Duster have enough up its sleeve to be as successful as its predecessor? Let’s find out…

    2026 Renault Duster

    The new 2026 Renault Duster has been unveiled, and the nameplate has a big legacy to live up to as it makes its comeback in an all-new avatar after a three-year hiatus. A nameplate that was launched back in 2012, it revived Renault’s fortunes in India and quickly became a fan favourite. 

    The job of the new Duster is the same. Except that it now has tough competition in the same compact SUV segment it once created. Can it do the task its predecessor did? Let’s find out:

    Prices, Bookings & Delivery Details

    • The deliveries of the turbo-petrol variants will commence from April and the hybrid variants will be on offer Diwali(November) onwards.

    2026 Renault Duster

    Note:

    Renault will also offer a special Iconic Launch Edition, which will be limited to 2026 units. It gets a Mountain Jade Green hue, paired with yellow contrast stripes and Himalaya-inspired graphics for a distinctive look.

    Exterior Design

    2026 Renault Duster

    • Boxy squared-off LED headlights, along with the bold ‘DUSTER’ lettering in the grille gives it a massive presence.

    • The silver skid plate and pixel-like fog lamps on the bumper add to the rugged look.

    Numbers That Matter:

    212 mm ground clearance is plenty adequate. 
    •  From the side, the boxy silhouette gives it a muscular appeal and will definitely appeal to most enthusiasts. 

    2026 Renault Duster

    • Tough squared wheel arches are filled out by 18-inch alloys, giving it a bold stance. Adding to its butch appeal are thick body claddings. 

    Small Details:

    The rear door handles are placed on the C-pillars, giving it a 3-door look. 

    2026 Renault Duster

    • Do note that the India-spec model gets some different design touches to set it apart from its international sibling. 

    Cabin & Dashboard

    • The cabin gets a dark black theme with a layered dashboard. Contrasting stitching and silver elements pop out! 

    2026 Renault Duster

    • Like most cars, you get a dual-screen layout for a modern look. 

    • The seats are upholstered in leatherette, and both the front seats get power and ventilation functionality, adding to the comfort and convenience. 

    2026 Renault Duster

    Small Details:

    All important functions, such as climate control, are operated by physical controls. We love it! 
    • The panoramic sunroof extends to the second row, helping the cabin feel more open, though the lack of rear sunshades stands out as an omission.

    2026 Renault Duster

    • On the convenience front, the Duster offers four Type-C charging ports and a rear armrest with a dedicated phone slot.

    Boot Space

    • The new Duster claims to offer 700 litres of boot space measured up to its roof. 

    2026 Renault Duster

    • Measured up to the parcel tray, it offers 518 litres of boot space, which will be more than enough for your weekend trips. 

    Features & Safety

    The new 2026 Renault Duster isn’t shy of features. It gets a well-loaded feature list, with highlights like:

    Features

    Note

    10-inch infotainment touchscreen

    This new screen is equipped with Google OS and offers you a more modern, connected cabin experience with built-in apps.

    10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    Quite useful to have for clearer visualisation of crucial driving information when on the go.

    Dual-zone auto AC

    The driver and co-passenger can set different temperatures as per their preference.

    One-touch power window (All doors)

    A small but extremely useful feature!

    Powered & ventilated front seats

    Powered adjustment adds convenience, while ventilation is a genuine blessing in Indian summers, especially on long drives

    Panoramic sunroof

    Makes the cabin feel airier and adds visual appeal, even if you don’t open it often.

    Powered tailgate

    Helps in loading luggage easier, especially when hands are full, and adds a premium convenience feature.

    All-wheel disc brakes

    This gives you more braking confidence, especially during highway driving and emergency situations

    Camera-based ADAS

    It improves safety with features like collision alerts and lane assistance and keeps the Duster up-to-date in its segment.

    Besides the aforementioned equipment, the new Duster also gets 48-colour ambient lighting, keyless entry with push button start/stop and multi-drive modes. Other safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a 360-degree camera.

    2026 Renault Duster

    Engine & Transmission

    The Duster is based on an R-GMP (Renault Group Modular) platform and is equipped with three engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.8-litre strong hybrid

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT

    8-step DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission)

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    TBA

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    TBA
    • The Renault Duster shares its smaller 1-litre turbo petrol engine with the Renault Kiger. 

    • Do note that the 1.8-litre strong hybrid engine will be offered starting from November 2026.

    Rivals

    One can expect the Renault Duster to slot in at an attractive price point, as mentioned above, staying slightly more affordable than its prime competitors: Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder. 

    2026 Renault Duster

    In that regard, if you’re in the market for a compact SUV today, you have plenty of other options like Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and Skoda Kushaq.

