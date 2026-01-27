New 2026 Renault Duster Unveiled: The ICONIC NAMEPLATE Makes A Comeback!

Does the new Duster have enough up its sleeve to be as successful as its predecessor? Let’s find out…

The new 2026 Renault Duster has been unveiled, and the nameplate has a big legacy to live up to as it makes its comeback in an all-new avatar after a three-year hiatus. A nameplate that was launched back in 2012, it revived Renault’s fortunes in India and quickly became a fan favourite.

The job of the new Duster is the same. Except that it now has tough competition in the same compact SUV segment it once created. Can it do the task its predecessor did? Let’s find out:

Prices, Bookings & Delivery Details

The prices of the new Duster will be announced on mid-March this year; we expect it to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The pre-launch bookings of the Renault Duster are now underway for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Interested in booking the new Renault Duster? Here's a detailed guide to help you out.

The deliveries of the turbo-petrol variants will commence from April and the hybrid variants will be on offer Diwali(November) onwards.

Note: Renault will also offer a special Iconic Launch Edition, which will be limited to 2026 units. It gets a Mountain Jade Green hue, paired with yellow contrast stripes and Himalaya-inspired graphics for a distinctive look.

Exterior Design

The new Duster maintains its iconic boxy silhouette, but gets a host of up-to-date design touches to keep it relevant.

Boxy squared-off LED headlights, along with the bold ‘DUSTER’ lettering in the grille gives it a massive presence.

The silver skid plate and pixel-like fog lamps on the bumper add to the rugged look.

Numbers That Matter: 212 mm ground clearance is plenty adequate.

From the side, the boxy silhouette gives it a muscular appeal and will definitely appeal to most enthusiasts.

Tough squared wheel arches are filled out by 18-inch alloys, giving it a bold stance. Adding to its butch appeal are thick body claddings.

Small Details: The rear door handles are placed on the C-pillars, giving it a 3-door look.

At the rear, the connected LED tail lamps give it a modern look, and the chunky skid plate rounds off the design. Check the new Renault Duster out in our image gallery.

Do note that the India-spec model gets some different design touches to set it apart from its international sibling.

Cabin & Dashboard

The cabin gets a dark black theme with a layered dashboard. Contrasting stitching and silver elements pop out!

Like most cars, you get a dual-screen layout for a modern look.

The seats are upholstered in leatherette, and both the front seats get power and ventilation functionality, adding to the comfort and convenience.

Small Details: All important functions, such as climate control, are operated by physical controls. We love it!

The panoramic sunroof extends to the second row, helping the cabin feel more open, though the lack of rear sunshades stands out as an omission.

On the convenience front, the Duster offers four Type-C charging ports and a rear armrest with a dedicated phone slot.

Boot Space

The new Duster claims to offer 700 litres of boot space measured up to its roof.

Measured up to the parcel tray, it offers 518 litres of boot space, which will be more than enough for your weekend trips.

Features & Safety

The new 2026 Renault Duster isn’t shy of features. It gets a well-loaded feature list, with highlights like:

Features Note 10-inch infotainment touchscreen This new screen is equipped with Google OS and offers you a more modern, connected cabin experience with built-in apps. 10.25-inch digital driver’s display Quite useful to have for clearer visualisation of crucial driving information when on the go. Dual-zone auto AC The driver and co-passenger can set different temperatures as per their preference. One-touch power window (All doors) A small but extremely useful feature! Powered & ventilated front seats Powered adjustment adds convenience, while ventilation is a genuine blessing in Indian summers, especially on long drives Panoramic sunroof Makes the cabin feel airier and adds visual appeal, even if you don’t open it often. Powered tailgate Helps in loading luggage easier, especially when hands are full, and adds a premium convenience feature. All-wheel disc brakes This gives you more braking confidence, especially during highway driving and emergency situations Camera-based ADAS It improves safety with features like collision alerts and lane assistance and keeps the Duster up-to-date in its segment.

Besides the aforementioned equipment, the new Duster also gets 48-colour ambient lighting, keyless entry with push button start/stop and multi-drive modes. Other safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a 360-degree camera.

Engine & Transmission

The Duster is based on an R-GMP (Renault Group Modular) platform and is equipped with three engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid 1.8-litre strong hybrid Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT 8-step DHT (Dedicated Hybrid Transmission) Power 100 PS 163 PS TBA Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA

The Renault Duster shares its smaller 1-litre turbo petrol engine with the Renault Kiger.

Do note that the 1.8-litre strong hybrid engine will be offered starting from November 2026.

Rivals

One can expect the Renault Duster to slot in at an attractive price point, as mentioned above, staying slightly more affordable than its prime competitors: Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder.

In that regard, if you’re in the market for a compact SUV today, you have plenty of other options like Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and Skoda Kushaq.