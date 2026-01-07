Tata Harrier And Safari Now Get A Petrol Engine Option, Here Are The Prices And Details

The Harrier and Safari will continue to get the diesel engine as well, along with the new petrol powertrain

Tata has now launched the petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari. The engine in question is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which also powers the Sierra and has made its way under the hood of the Harrier, and Safari SUVs. Along with this, Tata also took the opportunity to make tweaks and add features in both the cars. Tata has launched the Harrier petrol and Safari petrol from Rs 12.89 lakh and Rs 13.29 lakh, respectively.

Read on as we have covered all the details about this powertrain, and listed down the prices of the petrol variants.

Tata Harrier And Safari Petrol Prices

Prices for the Harrier petrol range from Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 24.69 lakh, and for the Safari petrol start from Rs 13.29 lakh and go up to Rs 25.20 lakh.

Variant Harrier Petrol Harrier Petrol Automatic Smart Rs 12.89 lakh ----- Pure X Rs 16 lakh Rs 17.53 lakh Pure X Dark Rs 16.63 lakh Rs 17.91 lakh Adventure X Rs 16.86 lakh Rs 18.47 lakh Adventure X Dark Rs 17.38 lakh Rs 18.9 lakh Adventure X Plus Rs 17.14 lakh Rs 18.74 lakh Adventure X Plus Dark Rs 17.66 lakh Rs 19.26 lakh Fearless X Rs 20 lakh Rs 21.79 lakh Fearless X Dark Rs 20.65 lakh Rs 22.31 lakh Fearless X Plus Rs 22.12 lakh Rs 23.54 lakh Fearless X Plus Dark Rs 22.64 lakh Rs 24.06 lakh Fearless Ultra Rs 22.72 lakh Rs 24.14 lakh Fearless Ultra Red Dark Rs 23.27 lakh Rs 24.69 lakh

Now, let’s take a look at the prices of the Tata Safari petrol:

Variants Safari Petrol Manual Safari Petrol Automatic Smart Rs 13.29 lakh ----- Pure X Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 17.91 lakh Pure X Dark Rs 17.01 lakh Rs 18.53 lakh Adventure X Plus Rs 17.75 lakh Rs 19.36 lakh Adventure X Plus Dark Rs 18.27 lakh Rs 19.88 lakh Accomplished X Rs 20.84 lakh Rs 22.5 lakh Accomplished X Dark Rs 21.36 lakh Rs 23.02 lakh Accomplished X Plus Rs 22.73 lakh Rs 24.15 lakh Accomplished X Plus Dark Rs 23.07 lakh Rs 24.48 lakh Accomplished X Plus 6-seater Rs 22.83 lakh Rs 24.25 lakh Accomplished X Plus Dark 6-seater Rs 23.16 lakh Rs 24.58 lakh Accomplished Ultra Rs 23.33 lakh Rs 24.75 lakh Accomplished Ultra 6-seater Rs 23.43 lakh Rs 24.85 lakh Accomplished Ultra Red Dark Rs 23.68 lakh Rs 25.10 lakh Accomplished Ultra Red Dark 6-seater Rs 23.78 lakh Rs 25.20 lakh

Tata’s newly launched Sierra also gets this engine option and is slightly more affordable than the Harrier. If you are eyeing the Sierra, then here’s our detailed review on the SUV.

Turbo Power Makes It Fun

The Harrier and Safari have never been lethargic to drive, and their diesel engine offers a nice combination of efficiency and performance. However, this new turbo-petrol engine will suit the petrolheads and those who enjoy driving more. Here’s a look at the specs:

Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 2-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 170 PS 170 PS Torque 280 Nm 350 Nm

On paper, it is the diesel unit that looks stronger. However, real-world performance could be different. You get a 6-speed automatic transmission with both these engine options, offering convenience. Do note that Tata has tuned the turbo-petrol engine to make a higher output with the Harrier and Safari.

The Harrier has a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.9 kmpl, while the Safari offers an efficiency of 25 kmpl. The petrol variant has a claimed top speed of 216 kmph.

Harrier And Safari Features And Interior

The petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari come with a fair share of premium features that you will appreciate daily. You get a new 14-inch infotainment system, a 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, a front and rear camera washer, Faster USB charging (65W), and a digital IRVM borrowed from the Harrier EV. Other features include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone auto AC, ventilated and powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, and a powered tailgate.

Safety is taken care of by features like 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The Harrier is still a 5-star rated car in terms of safety.

Apart from the new features, the Harrier petrol also gets a new white and brown dual-tone interior colour scheme and a sliding armrest. In Safari, you get a new white and gold interior theme, which gives a more premium effect inside. In Safari, too, you now get a sliding armrest.

Exterior And Interior Tweaks

While there are no major changes in terms of design language and styling, there are a few tweaks that make the Harrier more appealing. For starters, you get the new Nitro Crimson red colour, which looks sporty. For those interested in a stealthier shade, the Red Dark Editions make a comeback, making the SUVs look cooler than the standard version.

Do note that the Red Dark is available only with the top-spec variants, which are solely offered with the petrol powertrain. You can get the Stealth and Dark editions with the diesel as well.

Rivals

Tata Harrier rivals the MG Hector and Jeep Compass, while the Tata Safari goes up against the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV 7XO and Hyundai Alcazar.

Let us know if you would pick the petrol Harrier/ Safari over the diesel version.