    Tata Harrier And Safari Now Get A Petrol Engine Option, Here Are The Prices And Details

    Modified On Jan 07, 2026 06:27 PM By Yashein

    9.7K Views
    The Harrier and Safari will continue to get the diesel engine as well, along with the new petrol powertrain 

    Tata Harrier & Safari Petrol

    Tata has now launched the petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari. The engine in question is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine which also powers the Sierra and has made its way under the hood of the Harrier, and Safari SUVs. Along with this, Tata also took the opportunity to make tweaks and add features in both the cars. Tata has launched the Harrier petrol and Safari petrol from Rs 12.89 lakh and Rs 13.29 lakh, respectively. 

    Read on as we have covered all the details about this powertrain, and listed down the prices of the petrol variants. 

    Tata Harrier And Safari Petrol Prices

    Prices for the Harrier petrol range from Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 24.69 lakh, and for the Safari petrol start from Rs 13.29 lakh and go up to Rs 25.20 lakh. 

    Variant 

    Harrier Petrol

    Harrier Petrol Automatic 

    Smart 

    Rs 12.89 lakh 

    -----

    Pure X

    Rs 16 lakh 

    Rs 17.53 lakh 

    Pure X Dark

    Rs 16.63 lakh

    Rs 17.91 lakh

    Adventure X 

    Rs 16.86 lakh 

    Rs 18.47 lakh 

    Adventure X Dark

    Rs 17.38 lakh

    Rs 18.9 lakh

    Adventure X Plus

    Rs 17.14 lakh 

    Rs 18.74 lakh 

    Adventure X Plus Dark

    Rs 17.66 lakh

    Rs 19.26 lakh

    Fearless X

    Rs 20 lakh 

    Rs 21.79 lakh 

    Fearless X Dark

    Rs 20.65 lakh

    Rs 22.31 lakh

    Fearless X Plus 

    Rs 22.12 lakh 

    Rs 23.54 lakh 

    Fearless X Plus Dark

    Rs 22.64 lakh

    Rs 24.06 lakh

    Fearless Ultra

    Rs 22.72 lakh

    Rs 24.14 lakh

    Fearless Ultra Red Dark

    Rs 23.27 lakh

    Rs 24.69 lakh

    Now, let’s take a look at the prices of the Tata Safari petrol: 

    Variants 

    Safari Petrol Manual

    Safari Petrol Automatic

    Smart 

    Rs 13.29 lakh 

    -----

    Pure X

    Rs 16.49 lakh 

    Rs 17.91 lakh

    Pure X Dark

    Rs 17.01 lakh

    Rs 18.53 lakh

    Adventure X Plus

    Rs 17.75 lakh

    Rs 19.36 lakh

    Adventure X Plus Dark

    Rs 18.27 lakh

    Rs 19.88 lakh

    Accomplished X

    Rs 20.84 lakh

    Rs 22.5 lakh

    Accomplished X Dark

    Rs 21.36 lakh

    Rs 23.02 lakh

    Accomplished X Plus

    Rs 22.73 lakh

    Rs 24.15 lakh

    Accomplished X Plus Dark

    Rs 23.07 lakh

    Rs 24.48 lakh

    Accomplished X Plus 6-seater

    Rs 22.83 lakh

    Rs 24.25 lakh

    Accomplished X Plus Dark 6-seater

    Rs 23.16 lakh

    Rs 24.58 lakh

    Accomplished Ultra 

    Rs 23.33 lakh

    Rs 24.75 lakh

    Accomplished Ultra 6-seater

    Rs 23.43 lakh

    Rs 24.85 lakh

    Accomplished Ultra Red Dark

    Rs 23.68 lakh

    Rs 25.10 lakh

    Accomplished Ultra Red Dark 6-seater

    Rs 23.78 lakh

    Rs 25.20 lakh

    Tata’s newly launched Sierra also gets this engine option and is slightly more affordable than the Harrier. If you are eyeing the Sierra, then here’s our detailed review on the SUV.

    Turbo Power Makes It Fun

    The Harrier and Safari have never been lethargic to drive, and their diesel engine offers a nice combination of efficiency and performance. However, this new turbo-petrol engine will suit the petrolheads and those who enjoy driving more. Here’s a look at the specs: 

    Engine

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    2-litre diesel engine

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Power

    170 PS

    170 PS 

    Torque

    280 Nm

    350 Nm

    On paper, it is the diesel unit that looks stronger. However, real-world performance could be different. You get a 6-speed automatic transmission with both these engine options, offering convenience. Do note that Tata has tuned the turbo-petrol engine to make a higher output with the Harrier and Safari. 

    The Harrier has a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.9 kmpl, while the Safari offers an efficiency of 25 kmpl. The petrol variant has a claimed top speed of 216 kmph. 

    Harrier And Safari Features And Interior 

    The petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari come with a fair share of premium features that you will appreciate daily. You get a new 14-inch infotainment system, a 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, a front and rear camera washer, Faster USB charging (65W), and a digital IRVM borrowed from the Harrier EV. Other features include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone auto AC, ventilated and powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, and a powered tailgate.

    Tata Harrier
    Tata Safari
     

    Safety is taken care of by features like 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The Harrier is still a 5-star rated car in terms of safety.  

    Apart from the new features, the Harrier petrol also gets a new white and brown dual-tone interior colour scheme and a sliding armrest. In Safari, you get a new white and gold interior theme, which gives a more premium effect inside. In Safari, too, you now get a sliding armrest. 

    Exterior And Interior Tweaks

    While there are no major changes in terms of design language and styling, there are a few tweaks that make the Harrier more appealing. For starters, you get the new Nitro Crimson red colour, which looks sporty. For those interested in a stealthier shade, the Red Dark Editions make a comeback, making the SUVs look cooler than the standard version. 

    Tata Harrier
    Tata Safari

    Do note that the Red Dark is available only with the top-spec variants, which are solely offered with the petrol powertrain. You can get the Stealth and Dark editions with the diesel as well. 

    Rivals

    Tata Harrier rivals the MG Hector and Jeep Compass, while the Tata Safari goes up against the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV 7XO and Hyundai Alcazar. 

    Let us know if you would pick the petrol Harrier/ Safari over the diesel version.

