Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched At Rs 13.89 Lakh; FULL PRICE LIST, Booking And Deliveries Info, Variants And More!

You get the same goodness of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, but in an all-electric avatar

Soon after debuting the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO EV at Rs 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is an electric counterpart to the existing XUV 3XO and it pretty much builds on the feature set and looks of the ICE SUV, albeit with minor tweaks. Here’s a complete overview of the XUV 3XO EV:

Variants And Price

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is available to buy in two variants: AX5 and AX7L.

Both variants come with a single 39.4 kWh battery pack option.

Variant Price AX5 Rs 13.89 lakh AX7L Rs 14.96 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Do note that these prices are excluding the home charger. If you want it, you’d have to pay an additional Rs 50,000 for the 7.2 kW charger.

Do note that these prices are excluding the home charger. If you want it, you’d have to pay an additional Rs 50,000 for the 7.2 kW charger. Deliveries are set to commence from February 23.

Watch This Space: A detailed process on how to book your Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.

Exterior

The design of the XUV 3XO EV is similar to its ICE counterpart, albeit with some tweaks.

Easiest way to tell the two apart is the copper-coloured inserts in the EV.

The grille is body coloured and is bound to split opinions.

The side profile has strong character lines running along the doors, just like the ICE XUV 3XO.

The wheel arches are squared off with black cladding, giving it a rugged look.

Details: AX7L sits on 17-inch alloys, while AX5 gets smaller 16-inch alloys.

Modern elements like connected LED tail lamps have been retained.

Copper finish of badges means it’s the XUV 3XO EV. Take a look at the intricate design details of the XUV 3XO EV in this report.

Watch This Space For: The XUV 3XO EV in all its colour options

Interior

The dashboard follows a horizontal layout with a layered design across its width.

A freestanding 10.25-inch infotainment screen is positioned at the centre of the dashboard. It also gets a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster.

There’s an expanse of soft-touch materials used across the cabin. The upholstery gets a leatherette finish.

The AC vents are rectangular and integrated neatly into the dashboard.

Physical buttons and rotary controls are used for climate and vehicle functions.

Once again, all the silver inserts have been replaced with copper, because EV.

Features

The XUV 3XO EV borrows its features from the ICE version. It gets equipment such as a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, auto dimming IRVM, dual zone auto AC with rear vents, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, push button start/stop, wireless phone charger and cooled glovebox.

Watch This Space For: Which variant gets what features!

Safety

The safety equipments include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, electronic parking brake with auto hold, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Considering that the XUV 3XO got a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, we expect the Mahindra 3XO to keep the flag flying high with the same score.

Battery Pack & Range

The XUV 3XO shares the larger battery pack of the XUV400 EV. The specifications are as follows:

Battery pack 39.4 kWh Power 150 PS Torque 310 Nm Real-World range 285 Km Acceleration (0-100kmph) 8.3 seconds Charging option 50kW DC charger Charging time (0-80 percent) 50 minutes

Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will act as an alternative to the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor, as well as Tata Punch EV and Citroen eC3.