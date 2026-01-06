All
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched At Rs 13.89 Lakh; FULL PRICE LIST, Booking And Deliveries Info, Variants And More!

    Modified On Jan 06, 2026 08:49 PM By Bikramjit

    4.7K Views
    You get the same goodness of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, but in an all-electric avatar

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Soon after debuting the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO EV at Rs 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is an electric counterpart to the existing XUV 3XO and it pretty much builds on the feature set and looks of the ICE SUV, albeit with minor tweaks. Here’s a complete overview of the XUV 3XO EV:

    Variants And Price

    • The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is available to buy in two variants: AX5 and AX7L. 

    • Both variants come with a single 39.4 kWh battery pack option. 

    Variant

    Price

    AX5

    Rs 13.89 lakh

    AX7L

    Rs 14.96 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    •  Do note that these prices are excluding the home charger. If you want it, you’d have to pay an additional Rs 50,000 for the 7.2 kW charger. 

    • Deliveries are set to commence from February 23. 

    Exterior

    • The design of the XUV 3XO EV is similar to its ICE counterpart, albeit with some tweaks.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • Easiest way to tell the two apart is the copper-coloured inserts in the EV.

    • The grille is body coloured and is bound to split opinions.

    • The side profile has strong character lines running along the doors, just like the ICE XUV 3XO.

    • The wheel arches are squared off with black cladding, giving it a rugged look.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Details:

    • AX7L sits on 17-inch alloys, while AX5 gets smaller 16-inch alloys.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    Interior

    • The dashboard follows a horizontal layout with a layered design across its width.

    • A freestanding 10.25-inch infotainment screen is positioned at the centre of the dashboard. It also gets a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • There’s an expanse of soft-touch materials used across the cabin. The upholstery gets a leatherette finish.

    • The AC vents are rectangular and integrated neatly into the dashboard.

    • Physical buttons and rotary controls are used for climate and vehicle functions.

    Mahindra XUV 7XO

    • Once again, all the silver inserts have been replaced with copper, because EV. 

    Features

    The XUV 3XO EV borrows its features from the ICE version. It gets equipment such as a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, auto dimming IRVM, dual zone auto AC with rear vents, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, push button start/stop, wireless phone charger and cooled glovebox.

    Safety

    The safety equipments include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, electronic parking brake with auto hold, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    Considering that the XUV 3XO got a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, we expect the Mahindra 3XO to keep the flag flying high with the same score. 

    Battery Pack & Range

    The XUV 3XO shares the larger battery pack of the XUV400 EV. The specifications are as follows:

    Battery pack

    39.4 kWh

    Power

    150 PS

    Torque

    310 Nm

    Real-World range

    285 Km

    Acceleration (0-100kmph)

    8.3 seconds

    Charging option

    50kW DC charger

    Charging time (0-80 percent)

    50 minutes

    Rivals

    The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will act as an alternative to the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor, as well as Tata Punch EV and Citroen eC3.

