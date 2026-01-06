Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched At Rs 13.89 Lakh; FULL PRICE LIST, Booking And Deliveries Info, Variants And More!
Modified On Jan 06, 2026 08:49 PM By Bikramjit
You get the same goodness of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, but in an all-electric avatar
Soon after debuting the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Mahindra has launched the XUV 3XO EV at Rs 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is an electric counterpart to the existing XUV 3XO and it pretty much builds on the feature set and looks of the ICE SUV, albeit with minor tweaks. Here’s a complete overview of the XUV 3XO EV:
Variants And Price
The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is available to buy in two variants: AX5 and AX7L.
Both variants come with a single 39.4 kWh battery pack option.
Variant
Price
AX5
Rs 13.89 lakh
AX7L
Rs 14.96 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
- Do note that these prices are excluding the home charger. If you want it, you’d have to pay an additional Rs 50,000 for the 7.2 kW charger.
Deliveries are set to commence from February 23.
Exterior
The design of the XUV 3XO EV is similar to its ICE counterpart, albeit with some tweaks.
Easiest way to tell the two apart is the copper-coloured inserts in the EV.
The grille is body coloured and is bound to split opinions.
The side profile has strong character lines running along the doors, just like the ICE XUV 3XO.
The wheel arches are squared off with black cladding, giving it a rugged look.
-
Copper finish of badges means it’s the XUV 3XO EV. Take a look at the intricate design details of the XUV 3XO EV in this report.
Interior
The dashboard follows a horizontal layout with a layered design across its width.
A freestanding 10.25-inch infotainment screen is positioned at the centre of the dashboard. It also gets a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster.
There’s an expanse of soft-touch materials used across the cabin. The upholstery gets a leatherette finish.
The AC vents are rectangular and integrated neatly into the dashboard.
Physical buttons and rotary controls are used for climate and vehicle functions.
Once again, all the silver inserts have been replaced with copper, because EV.
Features
The XUV 3XO EV borrows its features from the ICE version. It gets equipment such as a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, auto dimming IRVM, dual zone auto AC with rear vents, a 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, push button start/stop, wireless phone charger and cooled glovebox.
Safety
The safety equipments include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, electronic parking brake with auto hold, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).
Considering that the XUV 3XO got a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, we expect the Mahindra 3XO to keep the flag flying high with the same score.
Battery Pack & Range
The XUV 3XO shares the larger battery pack of the XUV400 EV. The specifications are as follows:
Battery pack
39.4 kWh
Power
150 PS
Torque
310 Nm
Real-World range
285 Km
Acceleration (0-100kmph)
8.3 seconds
Charging option
50kW DC charger
Charging time (0-80 percent)
50 minutes
Rivals
The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will act as an alternative to the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor, as well as Tata Punch EV and Citroen eC3.
