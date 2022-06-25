Modified On Jun 25, 2022 09:58 AM By CarDekho for Mahindra Scorpio N

This week, we saw a couple of teasers and crash test results, and got the variant details of the new Mahindra Scorpio

This week's edition is a bag of mixed news in the form of disappointment for some, and joyful success for others. The biggest news was the variant details of the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, followed by a couple of teasers, and information on more upcoming models.

Here’s everything that made headlines in the past week:

2022 Maruti Brezza Booking Open: Maruti has started taking bookings of the new Brezza ahead of its launch on June 30. Throughout the week, the carmaker released multiple teasers of its updated features list which includes a 9-inch touchscreen , head-up display, and a 360-degree camera.

Mahindra Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic Variants Revealed: The variant list for the Mahindra Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic has been revealed. The engine details of the Scorpio Classic are also out. Test drives for the Scorpio N will begin the same day as its launch .

Global NCAP Test Results For The Mahindra XUV700 and Kia Carens: GNCAP tested the Mahindra XUV700 for a second time, putting the SUV through a pedestrian protection and electronic stability control (ESC) test. At the same time, the Kia Carens has scored a mere 3-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Teased: Toyota has released the first teaser of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder ahead of its global debut on July 1. The series production for the compact SUV will commence in August at Toyota’s plant in Karnataka.

Ola Electric Teases Future Cars: Ola Electric gave a glimpse of its future cars through a teaser . It showcased three cars with varying body styles, possibly a sedan, a SUV and a hatchback.

Renault Lays Down Future EV Plans For India: As it is, importing EV components to India can be heavy on the wallet of everyone involved. As a result, Renault plans on maximum localisation to bring affordable EVs to the market. There is still no concrete timeline for the Renault EVs in India.

Skoda Octavia Sets New Sales Record: It took the Skoda Octavia two decades to cross the 1 lakh sales milestone, making it the highest selling CKD model (locally assembled with imported parts and components).

Citroen C5 Facelift India Launch: Citroen will launch the facelifted C5 in September 2022 . The midlife refresh packs subtle cosmetic changes over the current model along with a few feature upgrades.

2022 Hyundai Tucson To Make India Debut Soon: Hyundai has confirmed that the fourth-gen Tucson will be unveiled in India on July 13 . The SUV debuts Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design philosophy in India.

Bharat NCAP Plan Moves On To The Next Stage: The Government of India has approved the draft notification for the Bharat NCAP crash tests . Under the new program, cars sold in India will be crash tested in the country itself and aim to test them in accordance with the Global NCAP crash test methods.

