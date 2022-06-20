Modified On Jun 20, 2022 02:18 PM By Tarun for Electric Car

The sneak peak shows a glimpse of three different models that Ola electric will offer

Ola Electric teases multiple EVs, probably including an SUV-coupe, a large sedan, and a hatchback.

Ola’s work on its autonomous driving technology so far could be seen first in these cars.

The company officials had earlier suggested a sub-10 lakh electric hatchback.

More details to be revealed on August 15.

Ola Electric, after gaining popularity in the two-wheeled EV space with its electric scooter, had recently confirmed that it is working on an electric car. Now, the manufacturer has shown off the first teaser of three of its electric four-wheelers at a Customer Day event held at its plant recently. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, has stated that further details about the EV range will be disclosed on August 15.

The teaser shows us three cars, which are likely to include a SUV, a hatchback and a sedan. Of those three cars, two, the SUV and the sedan, had coupe-like styling. The sedan is seen with a low-slung stance, a muscular body, and the steep roofline.

One of the electric cars is seen with a stubby front profile, which suggests a sporty hatchback.

You can also spot one car with an upright rear-end and an inverted U-shaped connected tail lamp design, which should be an SUV.

The front profile of all the three models sports the illuminated “Ola” branding. The teaser also shows sharp edges along the EVs’ sides, which adds to their sporty design. All the three cars sport the same red shade.

Earlier, Ola had also put out a teaser/rendering of a hatchback, with some officials also confirming that a sub-10 lakh electric hatchback was indeed in the works.

Going by our earlier report, Ola seems to be working on bringing Autonomous driving technology, which could be seen in this sedan. We’re not sure if the demo vehicle (with the autonomous tech) was just a concept, but we’ll get to know more about in August.