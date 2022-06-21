Modified On Jun 21, 2022 09:05 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

Remember how long you had to wait to actually get a feel of the XUV700 even after its launch? Well, you won’t have to endure that this time round if you’re eyeing the Scorpio N

Official bookings and dealer displays are also expected to commence after the launch.

The Scorpio N is bigger than the current Scorpio, and similarly sized to the XUV700 and Safari.

Engine options to include 132PS/175PS 2.2-litre diesel engine and 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol, with manual and automatic options.

To get the choice of shift-on-fly 4WD system with off-road modes and locking differentials.

It is expected to be priced from around Rs 12 lakh.

We have learnt that Mahindra will open up test drives of the Scorpio N right after launching it on June 27. The official bookings and showroom displays are also expected to commence from the launch date itself. This is a welcome change from the XUV700’s launch, where we saw the SUV’s test drives and bookings commencing only some weeks later.

Mahindra has already revealed the exterior and interior styling of the Scorpio N. Going by its leaked dimensions, it will be much bigger than its outgoing version. The new model shall be sized similar to the likes of the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari. The current Scorpio will also remain on sale as the Scorpio Classic.

The Scorpio N will be offered with the choice of six or seven seats, having a front-facing third row. It will feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car tech with built-in Alexa support, 12-speaker Sony sound system, wireless charging, powered driver’s seat, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, and hill hold/descent control.

The Scorpio N will use the XUV700 and Thar’s 2.2-litre and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines, but with different power figures. The Scorpio N diesel will be available in two states of tune, with the lower variants offering 132PS and 300Nm and the higher-end delivering 175PS and up to 400Nm. The turbo-petrol engine is rated at 200PS and up to 380Nm, which is the same as the XUV700.

The Scorpio N will be offered with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions for both the engines. You’ll also have the choice 4WD with 4xPlor drive modes (sand, mud, grass and snow), mechanical locking rear differential and brake locking front differential (ESP based).

The Mahindra Scorpio N is expected to retail from Rs 12 lakh onward. It will be a rugged alternative to compact SUVs while being a closer rival to bigger players like the Tata Harrier, Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar.

Read More on : Scorpio diesel