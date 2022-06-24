Modified On Jun 24, 2022 06:21 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

The Scorpio N will be sold in four broad trims: Z2, Z4, Z6, and Z8. Here’s what each will get

Mahindra to launch the Scorpio N on June 27.

No 4WD option with the petrol variants; automatic option available with all except base-spec Z2.

Only the top-spec Z8 trim gets the option of captain seats.

The Scorpio will get a 2.2-litre diesel engine in two states and a 2-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Three drive modes confirmed for the diesel variants: Zip, Zap and Zoom.

4WD is available with the higher-specced diesel in Z6 and Z8 trims

Expect the SUV to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Mahindra will launch the third-gen Scorpio (called the 'Scorpio N') on June 27. While we await the prices of the SUV, its variant lineup has now been revealed. The SUV will be sold in four broad trims: Z2, Z4, Z6, and Z8.

Petrol Lineup

Scorpio N Petrol Variant Manual Automatic Z2 7-seater Yes No Z4 7-seater Yes Yes Z6 7-seater Yes Yes Z8 7-seater Yes Yes Z8 6-seater Yes Yes Z8L 7-seater Yes Yes Z8L 6-seater Yes Yes

The base-spec Z2 7-seater variant will not be available with the optional automatic gearbox. Sadly, there won’t be a petrol variant with the 4WD option.

Diesel Lineup

Scorpio N Diesel Variant Transmission Drivetrain Manual Automatic 4WD Option Z2 7-seater Yes No No Z4 7-seater Yes Yes Yes (only manual) Z6 7-seater Yes Yes Yes (only manual) Z8 7-seater Yes Yes Yes Z8 6-seater Yes Yes Yes Z8L 7-seater Yes Yes Yes Z8L 6-seater Yes Yes Yes

Mahindra will not offer the base-spec Z2 diesel variant of the Scorpio N with the automatic transmission option. A diesel-manual variant with the 4WD option is available only with the mid-spec Z4 and Z6 trims.

Final Takeaways

Only the range-topping Z8 trim in both petrol and diesel lineups will come with the option of a 6-seater layout featuring captain seats in the second row.

Like the XUV700, the Scorpio N will also get a Luxury pack option with features like the 12-speaker Sony sound system reserved for the Z8 trim.

The Z4 diesel will be available with both the 132PS and 175PS engine tunes as well as automatic and 4WD option with the latter.

Related: New Mahindra Scorpio N Interior Detailed In 10 Pics

Here’s a look at the powertrain details of the Scorpio:

Diesel Low Variants Diesel High Variants Petrol Engine 2.2-litre 2.2-litre 2-litre turbo Power 132PS 175PS 202PS Torque 300Nm 370Nm/400Nm 370Nm/380Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD RWD

Mahindra will also be offering the Scorpio N diesel with three drive modes like the XUV700: Zip, Zap, and Zoom.

The SUV is expected to be priced upwards of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta/Alcazar, Tata Harrier/Safari, while being an affordable option to the Toyota Fortuner.

Read More on : Scorpio diesel