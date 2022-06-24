Published On Jun 24, 2022 03:32 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio

It’s likely to be revealed alongside the Scorpio N on June 27

To be available only in base-spec S3+ and top-spec S11 variants.

7-seater configuration to be standard; 9-seater with side facing seats on the cards.

To get the new 130PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, which is seen on the Thar, and will debut on the Scorpio N’s entry-level variants.

Exterior changes include a new colour, refreshed grille with the ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, tweaked bumpers, and fresh alloy wheel design.

Mahindra is going to sell the Scorpio Classic in just two variants - base-spec S3+ and top-spec S11. Both the variants will be offered with seven seats with the possibility of nine seats as well. Currently, you also have S5, S7, and S9 variants on offer which will be discontinued.

The Classic will use a new 2.2-litre all-aluminum diesel engine, rated at 130PS and paired with a manual transmission. The same engine first debuted on the Thar and will also be seen on the Scorpio N’s base-spec variants. For reference, the outgoing Scorpio offers the old 2.2-litre unit, rated at 120PS or 140PS. The Classic will get rear-wheel drive as standard, keeping 4WD exclusive to the Scorpio N.

Further, there are new spy shots of the Scorpio Classic, which show the SUV in a new red colour (similar to Red Rage of the Thar). This exterior shade was earlier available with the Scorpio, but currently, you only have the option of black and white. You can also spot the new alloy wheels, which look similar to the Alturas G4.

Other exterior updates on board will include a new Scorpio-N-inspired grille, also housing Mahindra’s ‘Twin Peak’ logo and tweaked bumpers. The lighting, cladding and overall silhouette will remain untouched.

In terms of features, we aren’t expecting any changes. It should continue with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, auto AC, automatic projector headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear parking camera, and dual airbags.

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is expected to undercut the prices of the outgoing version to make space for the Scorpio N, which is also expected to retail from Rs 12 lakh.

