Modified On Jun 24, 2022 07:04 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

Its Maruti Suzuki equivalent will also be produced alongside at Toyota’s plant in Karnataka

The Toyota Hyryder will make its global debut in India on July 1.

Its series production will begin in August.

The Toyota-Suzuki SUVs have been developed by Suzuki and both will be exported to other markets including Africa.

They will get Suzuki’s mild-hybrid and Toyota’s strong-hybrid tech.

Toyota and Suzuki will be offering their SUVs with a first-in-segment AWD option.

Both SUVs are expected to go on sale sometime in August or early September.

Expect them to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Hyryder will mark Toyota’s debut in the growing compact SUV space. While we already know that the carmaker will have the SUV’s world premiere in India on July 1, it has now been confirmed that series production of the Hyryder will begin in August at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka.

Suzuki, who has developed the SUV, will also have its own version of the Hyryder, although both the models will be produced at Toyota’s plant near Bengaluru only. Contrary to earlier beliefs, the latest press release from Toyota confirms that the two SUVs will be based on Suzuki’s platform and not Toyota’s. They will also be exported to other markets including Africa.

We already had exclusive information on the availability of both mild- and strong-hybrid powertrain options with the two SUVs. It has now been officially confirmed that the India-spec SUVs will be equipped with the mild-hybrid tech developed by Suzuki and the strong-hybrid tech developed by Toyota. Our exclusive story will give you more details on the exact power figures and transmission and drivetrain options of the two SUVs. Both SUVs will also feature a first-in-segment AWD option.

Both SUVs are expected to go on sale sometime between August and September. We believe the Toyota-Suzuki SUV duo could be priced in the ballpark of Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). They will compete with the likes of the Volkswagen Taigun, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and Skoda Kushaq.