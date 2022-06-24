Modified On Jun 24, 2022 07:39 PM By Rohit for Toyota Hyryder

The Hyundai Creta-rival will make its global debut on July 1

The teaser shows the Glanza-like front grille, LED lighting, and ‘Hybrid’ badging.

It also confirms the availability of a 360-degree camera.

The SUV will be offered with both mild and strong-hybrid powertrains as well as AWD with the former.

It will enter series production at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in August.

Expected to be launched in August or early September; could be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onward.

The compact SUV segment will soon have two new SUVs, one from Suzuki and Toyota each. The latter’s model, which will be called the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, has now been teased for the first time ahead of its global debut on July 1.

The video gives us a glimpse of the SUV’s front, side, and rear profiles. As seen earlier in the leaked image, Toyota has given the Urban Cruiser Hyryder a Glanza-like front grille, thanks to the chrome strip connecting and splitting the twin LED DRLs. While the upper half of the grille seems blacked-out, the SUV does have a chunky air dam flanked by LED headlights in the front bumper.

While not much is visible of the side profile, we do see the ‘Hybrid’ badge on the front doors, chunky wheel arch cladding, and the presence of a 360-degree camera as well as turn indicators mounted on the ORVM (outside rearview mirror). At the back, the SUV gets sleek wrap-around taillights with dual inverted C-shaped LED light guides, which are connected by a chrome strip.

The Toyota SUV will be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine with both mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid powertrains. The power output of each has also been shared to be 103PS for the mild-hybrid and 116PS for the self-charging hybrid system. While the strong-hybrid setup will be a front-wheel drive only, the mild-hybrid-equipped variants will also get a first-in-segment AWD option. The mild-hybrid powertrain of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will get the choice of 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. For the strong hybrid powertrain, it will only be available with an e-CVT setup.

Toyota will be commencing series production of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder from August, with a market launch likely in the same month or early September. We expect the SUV to be priced upwards of Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, and its Maruti Suzuki counterpart.