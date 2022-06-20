Published On Jun 20, 2022 03:51 PM By Rohit for Citroen C5 Aircross 2023

The facelifted SUV will likely continue with the same 2-litre diesel engine and 8-speed AT

It’s the first midlife update for this C5 Aircross.

Citroen globally debuted the facelifted SUV in January 2022.

The existing model was launched in India in April 2021.

The facelifted C5 Aircross gets revised lights and an updated centre console.

Feature updates include a 10-inch touchscreen and a 360-degree camera.

Expected to be priced at a premium over the existing model (Rs 32.24 lakh to Rs 33.78 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi).

At the onset of 2022, Citroen revealed the facelifted C5 Aircross in Europe. Now, the French carmaker has confirmed that the updated SUV will be launched in September here.

With its first midlife refresh, the midsize SUV has got a sharper fascia than the pre-facelift model. The SUV gets revised LED headlights connected by a new gloss black grille, new alloy wheels, tweaked bumpers and LED taillight elements.

Its cabin sees updates too in the form of a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, revised centre console and repositioned AC vents, as well as gear lever and traction control mode knob.

Citroen even offers the Europe-spec facelifted C5 Aircross with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera while retaining features such as a 12.3-inch digital driver display and dual zone climate control.

The pre-facelift model was launched in India only in April 2021 and was the French carmaker’s debut product here. Like the current version, the facelifted C5 Aircross is expected to continue with the same 2-litre diesel engine (177PS/400Nm), mated to an 8-speed AT.

We expect the facelifted C5 Aircross to be priced at a premium over the existing model (Rs 32.24 lakh to Rs 33.78 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to rival the Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Compass, and the Hyundai Tucson.

