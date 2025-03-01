Here Are All The Cars Launched In February 2025

While model-year updates and special editions made up most of the launches, premium brands brought in a few fresh models as well

Although February was less action-packed, it still brought several launches to keep things fresh. We saw model-year updates for a few SUVs alongside special editions with cosmetic tweaks. Premium carmakers also introduced a fair number of new models for buyers to look forward to. Here’s a closer look at all the cars that arrived in India in February 2025.

Kia Syros

Right at the beginning of February, Kia announced prices for the Syros that start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It stands out in its segment with its unique boxy design and a well-equipped cabin. In terms of powertrains, the Syros is available with a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol or a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine option.

Key features include dual 12.3-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 5-inch auto AC screen, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, seat ventilation for front and rear passengers, and wireless phone charger. Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera system, and level-2 ADAS.

2025 Renault Triber and Kiger

Renault updated the Kiger SUV and Triber MPV by adding more features to their entry-level variants. The Kiger also gets new features like a smart access card and remote engine start, which are limited to the top-spec variants. Meanwhile, the base variants of both the Triber and Kiger now come equipped with features like an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, central locking, all four power windows, and steering-mounted controls.

While there are no design or powertrain changes, their engine options have now been made E20 fuel compliant. Prices for the 2025 Kiger start from Rs 6.10 lakh and go up to Rs 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom). While that of the 2025 Triber range between Rs 6.10 lakh and Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Comet EV Blackstorm

MG expanded its Blackstorm lineup to the Comet EV with prices starting from Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). On the outside, the Comet Blackstorm features a Starry Black exterior shade, while red accents on the alloy wheels, front bumper, and 'Morris Garages' badging enhance its appearance. Inside, it gets a black-and-white cabin theme with red accents and 'Blackstorm' badging on the seat headrests.

MG now also offers the Comet EV with its battery-as-a-service platform, where buyers can pay Rs 2.5 per km as the battery subscription cost. If you choose the subscription model, the Comet EV costs between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom), while paying for the entire vehicle upfront ranges between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: All The Confirmed And Expected Cars To Be Launched In India In March 2025

Honda City Apex Edition

In early February, Honda launched the Apex Edition of the City, featuring cosmetic updates both on the exterior and inside of the premium sedan. The Apex Edition is available exclusively with the V and VX variants and carries a premium of Rs 25,000 over their standard counterparts.

Exterior updates include an ‘Apex Edition’ badge on the front fender and tailgate, while the interior features ‘Apex Edition’ embossing on the seat headrests along with Apex Edition-branded cushions. All other features, including the 8-inch touchscreen and single-pane sunroof, remain unchanged.

2025 Kia Seltos

Kia introduced the updated 2025 Seltos with three new variants: HTE (O), HTK (O), and HTK+ (O). These variants offer few premium features at a more accessible price, including a 4.2-inch color TFT display with analogue dials, an 8-inch infotainment system, and a 6-speaker sound system.

Engine options include a 115 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, while the more powerful 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol remains exclusive to higher-end variants. Prices for the 2025 Kia Seltos range from Rs 11.13 lakh to Rs 20.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 MG Astor

MG refreshed the Astor by adding a few convenience features to its entry-level Shine and Select variants. Both variants now come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a six-speaker sound system, six airbags, and leatherette seats, enhancing comfort and safety.

Notably, the 140 PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued, leaving only the 110 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine option available for the Astor. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox. Prices for the 2025 MG Astor range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition

The Mahindra Scorpio N got a dark-themed look with the Carbon Edition. Priced from Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom), it is available with the higher-spec Z8 and Z8 L variants. Exterior updates include a blacked-out treatment for the alloy wheels, roof rails, outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and window cladding. Additionally, all silver-finished elements, such as the skid plates, are now finished in dark grey.

Inside, the cabin enhances its appeal with an all-black theme, black leatherette seat upholstery, and brushed aluminium trim on the AC vents. Scorpio N Carbon Edition comes equipped with features such as an 8-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof, ventilated front seats, 6 airbags, rear parking camera with sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Tata Harrier And Safari Stealth Edition

Tata Motors launched the Stealth Edition for both the Harrier and Safari. Both SUVs feature a matte-finished black exterior, along with a blacked-out front grille and bumper, complemented by dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions boast an all-black theme with black leatherette seat upholstery.Top features include a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate.

Both Stealth Editions are powered by a 2-litre diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Prices for the Harrier Stealth Edition start at Rs 25.10 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Safari Stealth Edition is priced from Rs 25.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also See: Tata Safari Stealth Edition Reaches Dealerships After Its Recent Launch; Check It Out In 20 Real-life Images

BYD Sealion 7

The BYD Sealion 7 was launched in the second half of February, marking the Chinese carmaker’s fourth electric offering in India. It is offered in Premium and Performance variants, with prices ranging from Rs 48.90 lakh to Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Key features include a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a panoramic glass roof, 11 airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and Level 2 ADAS.

The Sealion 7 is available with two powertrain options: a 313 PS rear-wheel-drive single electric motor setup and a 530 PS all-wheel-drive dual electric motor setup. Both are paired with an 82.5 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of up to 567 km.

Audi RS Q8 Performance

German carmaker Audi launched the RS Q8 Performance at Rs 2.49 crore (ex-showroom). It now becomes the most powerful Audi SUV. The RS Q8 Performance is powered by the 4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine that puts out 640 PS and 850 Nm, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds.

Design highlights include a blacked-out grille, LED headlights and taillights with customizable lighting patterns, and 23-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers. Inside, the RS Q8 Performance features an all-black cabin with leatherette sports seat, contrast stitching, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. In India, it rivals the likes of the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR-S

Toyota launched the MY2025 Land Cruiser 300 in India, with prices starting at Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom). The Japanese carmaker also introduced the GR-S variant, priced at Rs 2.41 crore (ex-showroom). Compared to the standard ZX variant, the GR-S gets a blacked-out honeycomb grille, along with blacked-out treatment on alloy wheels, door handles, and ORVMs.

It also features a retuned suspension setup with improved shock absorbers and differential locks, enhancing its off-road capabilities. Additional off-road features include a crawl cosntrol function, a four-camera multi-terrain monitor with a panoramic view, and multiple terrain modes. Powering the 2025 Land Cruiser 300 is a 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 309 PS and 700 Nm, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series Two

Rolls-Royce launched the Ghost Series II in India at Rs 8.95 crore (ex-showroom). Compared to the model it replaces, the Ghost Series II features subtle design enhancements, including redesigned LED headlamps which gives it a sharper and more modern look.

Apart from the minor tweaks on the dashboard, the overall interior of the Ghost Series II remains largely unchanged. It is available in three versions: Standard, Black Badge, and Extended. Powering the Ghost Series II is a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, producing 600 PS and 900 Nm of torque.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.