Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition vs Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition: Design Comparison

Both XUV700 Ebony and Scorpio N Carbon features an all-black exterior and interior theme

We recently got two all-black editions of two popular Mahindra SUVs – XUV700 and Scorpio N – in the form of Ebony edition and Carbon edition, respectively. While both SUVs get an all-black exterior and interior theme, we’ve decided to put them side by side to see how they compare to each other in images.

Front

While the XUV700 Ebony gets blacked-out front grille, the Scorpio N Carbon edition retains its chrome finished grille. The all-black edition of the XUV700 features a silver skid plate, meanwhile the Scorpio N’s Carbon edition gets all-black finish for the skid plate.

Side

Both SUVs in their all-black edition come with all-black 18-inch alloy wheels. The XUV700 stands out with an ‘Ebony’ badge on the front fender. Another noticeable difference is that the XUV700 features flush-type door handles, whereas the Scorpio N comes with a more conventional setup.

Rear

The XUV700 Ebony Edition gets wraparound LED tail lights, rear wiper and washer, a roof-mounted spoiler, a shark-fin antenna and a silver skid plate. It further gets an Ebony Edition badge on the tailgate. On the other hand, the Scorpio N Carbon edition gets a black insert on the tail lights and dark chrome insert on the rear of the door handle.

Interior

Both all-black Mahindra SUVs boast an all-black cabin theme along with black leatherette seat upholstery. However, there are some dark chrome elements on the steering wheel and around the AC vents inside both the SUVs.

In terms of features, the XUV700 comes equipped with dual 10,25-inch displays (one for the infotainment and another for the instrumentation), a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and a panoramic sunroof. It also features ventilated front seats, 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone auto AC and a wireless phone charger.

It's safety suite comprises up to 7 airbags, disc brakes on all wheels, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It is also equipped with some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including lane keep assist and collision mitigation system.

The Scorpio N Carbon edition, on the other hand, is loaded with features like an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof, auto AC and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. It is also equipped with a wireless phone charger, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, automatic headlights and rain-sensing wipers.

The safety suite is also identical and includes features available with the higher-spec variants, including 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, hill hold and hill descent control and driver drowsiness detection.

Also Check Out: Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition vs Regular Model Compared In Real-life Images

Powertrain Options

Both XUV700 and Scorpio N come with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. The specifications are as follows:

Model Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra Scorpio N Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol engine 2.2-litre diesel engine Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS 203 PS 175 PS Torque 380 Nm 450 Nm 370 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT) 370 Nm (MT) / 400 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) RWD RWD / 4WD

Price Range And Rivals

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Rs 19.64 lakh to Rs 24.14 lakh Rs 19.19 lakh to Rs 24.89 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Both of these all-black Mahindra SUVs can be regarded as a direct rival to the Tata Safari Dark Edition.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.