Published On Jun 22, 2022 12:47 PM By Rohit for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

Becomes second sub-compact SUV, after the Nissan Magnite, to get a 360-degree camera

Maruti will launch the new-gen Brezza on June 30.

The SUV’s other confirmed features are a head-up display and a sunroof.

To be provided with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the new Ertiga.

Expected to have a starting price of around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

After teasing the head-up display of the new-gen Brezza, Maruti has released another video, this time showing its 360-degree camera. Both these features have been borrowed from the facelifted Baleno. The carmaker will launch the new SUV on June 30.

The 2022 Brezza will hence become the second sub-compact SUV after the Nissan Magnite to be equipped with this safety feature. It will surely come in handy for the Maruti SUV owners while maneuvering their Brezzas in tight parking places and crowded spots. Apart from the two aforementioned features, the new Brezza will come with plenty of latest equipment and safety tech on board. The carmaker has also confirmed the reason why it dropped the ‘Vitara’ moniker from the SUV.

Maruti will be providing it with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine (103PS/137Nm) found in the facelifted Ertiga. It will feature Suzuki’s mild-hybrid tech and come mated to a standard 5-speed MT and an optional 6-speed automatic.

We believe the new-gen Brezza will have a ballpark starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will continue to fight it out with the Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Kia Sonet.