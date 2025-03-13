More Than 75 Percent Of Mahindra Customers Preferred Diesel Powered SUVs Over Petrol In February 2025

The XUV 3XO, however, had witnessed higher demand for petrol compared to diesel

Mahindra has released the powertrain-wise sales figures for the month of February 2025. As expected, the Indian automaker witnessed higher demand for its diesel-powered SUVs, including the XUV700 and Scorpio N. Out of the total of more than 40,000 SUVs sold, nearly 30,000 were diesel. Below is a breakdown of the petrol and diesel sales for these internal combustion engine (ICE) models in February.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic And Scorpio N

Powertrain February 2024 Percentage February 2025 Percentage Petrol 1,360 9.9% 1,017 8.07% Diesel 13,691 90.1% 12,601 91.93%

The Scorpio N is being offered with both turbo-petrol and diesel powertrain choices. These include a 2.2-litre diesel unit, producing 132 PS and 300 Nm or 175 PS and up to 400 Nm, both available with either a 6-speed manual transmission (MT) or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT). The 2-litre turbo-petrol unit makes 203 PS and up to 380 Nm, available in both manual and automatic gearbox options. The Scorpio N’s diesel version is also available with an optional 4-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrain.

On the other hand, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is only available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine which makes 132 PS and 320 Nm. It is mated with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Compared to last year, Scorpio’s combined sales went down, however the diesel-powered variants still make for more than 90 percent of the overall sales.

Mahindra Thar And Thar Roxx

Powertrain February 2024 Percentage February 2025 Percentage Petrol 503 9.47% 1,615 21.15% Diesel 5,309 90.52% 7,633 78.85%

The Mahindra Thar 3-door comes with two diesel and one petrol engine options. It gets a 152 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 132 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, and a 119 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine which comes with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup. The Thar Roxx, a 5-door version of the Thar, uses the same engine options but in a higher state-of-tune, i.e., up to 177 PS in petrol and 175 PS in diesel. Note that the bigger Thar doesn’t get the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and 4WD is only available with its diesel powered variants.

The demand for diesel-powered Thar has decreased from 90 percent to nearly 80 percent, compared to last year.

Mahindra XUV700

Powertrain February 2024 Percentage February 2025 Percentage Petrol 2,077 46.47% 1,908 34.31% Diesel 4,469 53.52% 5,560 65.68%

The Mahindra XUV700 endured over 65 percent demand for diesel variants. It comes with a 200 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 185 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine option. The diesel variants are also available with an optional all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain.

Mahindra XUV 3XO And XUV400 EV

Powertrain February 2025 Percentage Petrol 6,120 57.46% Diesel + Electric 2,603 42.53%

The Mahindra XUV 3XO saw a higher demand of nearly 57 percent in petrol while its diesel variants had a lower demand of 30 percent. The diesel figures are lower, but Mahindra has not provided individual sales figures for the XUV 3XO diesel and XUV400 EV.

Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo, And Bolero Neo Plus

Powertrain February 2024 February 2025 Diesel 10,113 8,690

Mahindra offers the Bolero in three versions – Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Bolero Neo Plus – all of which are only available with a diesel engine. The Bolero and Bolero Neo use a 1.5-litre diesel engine, while the Bolero Neo Plus comes with a larger 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Would your picks be similar or would you opt for the petrol variants of any of these SUVs? Let us know in the comments.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.