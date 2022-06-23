Published On Jun 23, 2022 05:04 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

The SUV has also earned Mahindra its second ‘Safer Choice’ award from Global NCAP

The Mahindra XUV700, a few months after being launched in 2021, had secured a perfect 5-star score in the Global NCAP crash tests. It has now undergone another test by the same organisation, this time to meet pedestrian protection and electronic stability control (ESC) requirements.

The SUV has also helped the carmaker bag its second ‘Safer Choice’ award from the safety organisation. To refresh your memory, the XUV300 wasn’t only the car which got Mahindra this reward for the first time, but also the first model ever to get this award.

A Quick Recap of XUV700’s Performance

The SUV had received a 5-star and a 4-star rating in adult occupant and child occupant protection, respectively. It had secured 16.03 points out of 17 and 41.66 points out of 49 in adult and child occupant protection, respectively. Its bodyshell integrity was rated ‘stable’.

Who Can Get This Award And When Was It Introduced?

Global NCAP hands over this award to only those carmakers who achieve high levels of safety performance. The ‘Safer Choice’ award challenge was launched by the organisation at the 2018 Delhi Auto Expo.

Understanding The Criteria For Handing Over This Reward

Global NCAP has listed out five requirements that must be fulfilled by a car to earn this award for its carmaker. They are:

1) A 5-star score is mandatory in adult occupant protection for the car, based on the latest version of the Global NCAP new market test protocol.

2) It should get a 4-star rating in child occupant protection, based on the latest version of the Global NCAP new market test protocol.

3) The car must have electronic stability control (ESC) and meet the United Nations (UN) Regulations regarding performance requirements. Where optional, ESC must be available on all the variants of the car, sold separately without any ‘bundling’ with other features, and as from two years onwards must be a standard fit to at least 20 percent of the sales volume in the country.

4) It must meet pedestrian protection requirements according to United Nations Regulations, which must be validated on market units at a Global NCAP designated testing laboratory.

5) Conformity with all of these requirements must be validated at a Global NCAP designated laboratory and by the provision of type approval certificates where applicable.

Mahindra’s Recent Stint At Global NCAP

Many of Mahindra’s new SUVs (starting with the XUV300) have had a good record in the Global NCAP crash tests. The XUV300 had received a five-star rating for adult occupant protection and a first-in-India four-star rating for child occupant protection. The Thar and XUV700 were the recent models to score four and five stars, respectively.

Mahindra’s upcoming SUV, the Scorpio N, is sure to grab at least a four-star rating as the carmaker had promised that all of its newer models will at least have a four-star rating in the Global NCAP tests.

