Modified On Jun 20, 2022 11:27 AM By Tarun for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

With the teaser, Maruti has also confirmed many of subcompact SUV’s new features

The teaser shows 2022 Brezza’s new headlamp with twin L-shaped LED DRLs.

To lose the ‘Vitara’ moniker and continue with the ‘Brezza’ title.

Electric sunroof, connected car tech, up to six airbags, ESP, and paddle shifters confirmed.

The Brezza will get Maruti’s latest 1.5-litre petrol engine with a new optional 6-speed automatic transmission.

CNG version also expected at launch.

Maruti has put out the first teaser image of the new Brezza. The teaser suggests that Maruti has dropped the ‘Vitara’ part of the moniker, which might be used for its upcoming compact SUV. The carmaker has also commenced the bookings of the subcompact SUV for a token of Rs 11,000, ahead of its price announcement on June 30.

The teaser shows us the Brezza’s new LED headlamp styling with twin L-shaped DRLs. Going by earlier spy shots, the SUV will sport completely fresh front and rear profiles, new alloys, wider body cladding, and sleeker LED tail lamps.

India’s top carmaker has also confirmed some of the subcompact SUV’s features, such as electric sunroof, connected car tech (mostly with limited remote operation), up to six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), and paddle shifters.

Based on the interior spy shots, it has been made clear that the 2022 Brezza will also get a head-up display, a new steering wheel, a tweaked instrument cluster, the Baleno’s new free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 360-degree camera.

The new Brezza will be powered by Maruti’s latest 1.5-litre petrol engine, which recently debuted on the updated XL6 and Ertiga. The engine delivers 103PS and 137Nm. While a 5-speed manual transmission will be the mainstay, the 4-speed automatic will be replaced by a new 6-speed torque converter auto. We’re also expecting the SUV to be offered with the CNG option, as the Ertiga comes with the same.

The Vitara Brezza retails from Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and its successor will command a premium over the existing prices. It will also continue to be sold via Maruti’s Arena showrooms and not the premium Nexa retail outlets.

With these changes, it will now be a tougher rival to the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet.