Published On Jun 22, 2022 07:41 PM By Sonny for Skoda Octavia

The premium sedan is one of the longest-serving monikers in the country

The Skoda Octavia has broken an Indian automotive record. With 1,01,111 units sold, it is now the country’s highest selling CKD model (locally assembled with imported parts and components).

One of the longest running monikers in India

The premium Skoda sedan entered the Indian market back in 2001 with the first-generation Octavia. Its latest fourth generation avatar was introduced in mid-2021 and there are no signs to suggest a decline in its popularity. The Octavia has been a household name for driving enthusiasts across the country and also an aspirational sedan for many executives. It continues to offer a combination of premium comforts with European driving dynamics while being a lot more affordable than luxury alternatives.

Outlasted all competitors

The Skoda Octavia has always belonged to a price group that will not attract volumes. However, the segment represents value-for-money in terms of comfort and design. In recent years, premium sedans have lost ground to SUVs as the first choice for many new buyers. The Octavia used to have competition in India in the form of the Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla Altis. Now, the Octavia has the segment all to itself with the Elantra being the most recently discontinued sedan.

Many highlights over two decades

The first-gen Octavia was the first production-spec Skoda to get a performance-oriented vRS version. It was even brought to India in 2004 and is reported to be the first-ever passenger car in India to get a turbocharged petrol engine. Skoda sold the next-gen Octavia in India as the Laura in 2005 to be sold alongside the original sedan which continued to enjoy immense popularity. The third iteration of the Octavia came here in 2013 and its most powerful iteration, the vRS 245, was also offered in India in 2020. Globally, the Octavia is also sold with an estate body known as the Combi but it was never a shape that found favor with Indian buyers.

As it stands today

The fourth iteration of the Octavia currently on sale in India is a lot bigger and a lot more premium than the original version from twenty-one years ago. It is now a petrol-only offering with prices starting from Rs 26.85 lakh (ex-showroom), yet it has still enjoyed an average monthly demand of around 150 units over the last six months. Meanwhile, new ‘compact sedans’ are enjoying a temporary resurgence with the likes of the Skoda Slavia. The Slavia in some ways is the spiritual successor to the original Octavia in terms of size and attainability. Meanwhile, the real Octavia continues to be a benchmark for robustness, comfort and performance in the premium sedan segment, both in India and globally.

Related: Skoda Octavia Long-term Review: Fleet Introduction

Read More on : Skoda Octavia Automatic