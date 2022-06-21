Published On Jun 21, 2022 12:52 PM By Tarun for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2022

The new version of the subcompact SUV will go on sale on June 30

2022 Brezza will be the first in its segment to feature a head-up display.

Other added features include a 9-inch touchscreen system, electric sunroof, up to six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

The Brezza will get Maruti’s latest 1.5-litre petrol engine with a new optional 6-speed automatic transmission.

Likely to get the option of a CNG variant.

In one of the latest teasers for the 2022 Maruti Brezza, the carmaker has shown it to be equipped with a ‘Heads-up Display’. Bookings for the new version of the subcompact SUV are already open, while the prices shall be announced on June 30.

The Maruti heads-up display first debuted on the 2022 Baleno, and the same one will be seen here. It will show information such as speed, RPM, fuel economy, energy flow, and other notifications. You can also customize the display to show only the information you want.

Maruti revealed some more features of the new Brezza in previous teasers, and also confirmed that it’s dropping the ‘Vitara’ moniker. It will offer an electric sunroof, connected car tech, up to six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), and paddle shifters. Going by earlier spy shots, it will also feature a 360-degree camera and the Baleno’s free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment.

The 2022 Brezza will get the carmaker’s latest version of the 1.5-litre petrol engine, which debuted on the facelifted XL6 and Ertiga. The engine is rated at 103PS and 137Nm, on the MPVs. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a new 6-speed AT. Since the engine is already CNG-compliant on the Ertiga, the Brezza may also be getting the alternative fuel option.

The new Brezza will demand a premium over its existing prices, which range from RS 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With these changes, it will now be a tougher rival to the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Kia Sonet.