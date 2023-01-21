Modified On Jan 21, 2023 11:41 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV400 EV

Despite the excitement around new product introductions, Jimny got over 5,000 bookings in less than a week.

The past week was filled with new launches such as the Mahindra XUV400 EV and facelifted Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. In the same period, we even got to see the first Citroen EV for our market, the eC3, in its entirety. There were also some models that were recalled while one popular EV got big price cuts.

Let’s have look at some important highlights of the week

Mahindra XUV400 EV Goes On Sale

Mahindra has finally announced the prices of the XUV400 EV, which starts at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Customers may now check out the electric SUV as it has begun to arrive at showrooms. Its reservations can be made from January 26, with delivery starting from March 2023.

Citroen eC3 Unveiled

The eC3, an electrified version of the C3 hatchback has been unveiled, and its bookings will commence from January 22. It gets a 29.2kWh battery pack which can deliver up to 320km (ARAI claimed) on a single charge. Though the prices for the eC3 will be announced in February, we expect it to start from Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Facelifted Grand i10 Nios Launched

Hyundai has announced the prices of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios, starting at Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets a new front fascia and alloy wheels, along with the connected LED taillamps at the rear. The interiors of the car are also offered in three different colour shades. The facelifted hatchback is available in petrol and a CNG option.

Maruti Jimny gets Over 5,000 Reservations in less than a Week

The Jimny, since its debut, has seen tremendous response from customers, and it has officially got more than 5,000 bookings in less than a week. Maruti’s offroad SUV has made its debut in the five-door avatar and is offered in a 4WD drivetrain with a low-range transfer case as standard.

Maruti and Toyota issued another Recall

Maruti has recalled over 17,000 units of Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara for the suspected fault in the airbag control module, which may lead to the non-deployment of airbags. Also, Toyota had to recall around 1,400 units of Hyryder and Glanza vehicles due to the same defect.

Tata Nexon EV Prices Slashed, Gets More Driving Range

Tata appears to have been influenced by the launch of the Mahindra XUV400, since they have reduced the costs of the Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max, to keep up with the competition. The EV Prime becomes more affordable by up to Rs 50,000, while the Nexon EV Max is now more accessible by nearly Rs 2 lakh. The Nexon EV Max now offers a driving range of 453 km.

BMW Lands The Facelfifted X7 in India

BMW has now launched the facelifted X7 luxury SUV in India, which will be offered in only two M-Sport trim levels, unlike the pre-facelifted model. The flagship SUV is now priced at Rs 1.22 crore, and deliveries will begin from March 2023.

