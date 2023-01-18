Modified On Jan 18, 2023 12:37 PM By Ansh for Maruti Grand Vitara

The carmaker is advising owners of suspected vehicles not to drive them until the affected part is replaced

A total of 17,362 units have been recalled.

Affected models are the Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara.

The suspected fault is in the airbag controller of these models.

Defect may result in non-deployment of airbags and seat belt pretensioners in a crash.

Maruti will contact the owners of the vehicles for inspection.

Out of Maruti’s 17 models on sale, six have just faced a recall due to a suspected defect in the airbag controller. The 17,362 units recalled were of the Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023.

Owners of these affected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti to get their vehicles inspected. If an error is found, the carmaker will fix or replace the part free of charge. Maruti has also advised owners of these vehicles to not drive them till the issue is fixed.

What is an airbag controller?

An airbag controller or airbag control module is an electronic device that takes data from multiple sensors in your car and helps in the deployment of airbags during a crash. If this device is not functioning properly, the airbags in your car may not deploy when needed.

So if you own one of these vehicles manufactured between the given dates or are contacted by the carmaker for this issue, we advise you to get your vehicle inspected at the earliest. This is Maruti’s second big recall in the last two months .

