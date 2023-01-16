Modified On Jan 16, 2023 06:28 PM By Sonny for Citroen C3 EV

It has a claimed range of up to 320km from a 29.2kWh battery pack

Citroen eC3 uses a 29.2kWh battery pack.

The electric motor is rated at 57PS and 143Nm.

Supports DC fast-charging for 10-80 per cent in 57 minutes.

Features include 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The India-centric Citroen eC3 has been officially revealed ahead of its launch in February 2023, with bookings to open on January 22. It features a 29.2kWh battery pack for a claimed ARAI-rated range of up to 320km.

The eC3’s electric motor is rated for an output of 57PS and 143Nm. Claiming a zero to 60kmph time of 6.8 seconds for the EV, Citroen has capped the top speed of the electric hatchback at 107kmph.

The battery pack supports DC fast-charging capable of replenishing from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 57 minutes. Using a 15A power socket would take 10.5 hours to charge from 10 to 100 per cent. The charge ports are located under a flap on the front right fender.

The eC3 gets similar features as the regular C3 such as the manual AC, digitised instrument cluster, and large 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In the centre console, the gear selector is replaced by a toggle that functions as a drive selector. The Citroen EV offers a boot space of 315 litres with the spare wheel under it, the same as the ICE model.

Like the regular C3, the eC3 will be available in two variants - Live and Feel. It will also be offered with many customisation options and accessories, including three curated style packs with 47 customisation options.

We expect the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback to have a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV.