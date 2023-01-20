Modified On Jan 20, 2023 03:54 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The updated Grand i10 Nios is now much more feature rich than its prime rival, the Maruti Swift

Updated Grand i10 Nios priced from Rs 5.69 Lakh.

Gets a redesigned front fascia along with new 15-inch alloy wheels and connected LED tail lamps.

Feature additions are automatic headlamps, cruise control, a tweaked instrument cluster, and USB type-C charger.

It’s now safer with up to six airbags, ESC, vehicle stability management, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Continues with its 1.2-litre petrol and CNG options.

Hyundai has revealed the prices of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios, which starts from Rs 5.69 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Bookings for it are underway already for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Price Check

Variants Petrol-MT Petrol AMT CNG Era Rs 5.69 lakh - - Magna Rs 6.61 lakh Rs 7.23 lakh Rs 7.56 lakh Sportz Rs 7.20 lakh Rs 7.74 lakh Rs 8.11 lakh Asta Rs 7.93 lakh Rs 8.47 lakh -

The Grand i10 Nios continues with its four-variant lineup and is now pricier by up to Rs33,000 over the pre-facelift model. The AMT variants demand Rs up to Rs 62,000 over the manual variants and the CNG variants are up to Rs 95,000 costlier.

Fresh Styling

The facelifted Grand i10 Nios looks significantly different, at least the front and rear. The entire front fascia is redesigned with a new mesh-type low-placed grille, a sportier front bumper, and new LED DRLs.

The side profile is the same except for the new 15-inch alloy wheels. At the back, the new Nios sports new connected LED tail lamps and a redesigned boot lid. It can also be had in a new Spark Green shade, in single-tone and dual-tone options. The existing colour shades include Polar White, Titan Grey, Aqua Teal, Fiery Red, and Typhoon Silver.

Interior Remains Unchanged

The cabin layout of the facelifted Grand i10 Nios is the same as earlier. However, it gets a new light grey upholstery with ‘Nios’ inscribed on the front headrests.

More Features

The Grand i10 Nios does get more features as part of the facelift. The updated hatchback now packs automatic headlamps, cruise control, a tweaked instrument cluster, a USB Type-C charger, and blue footwell ambient lighting.

It was already offered with an eight-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, steering-mounted audio controls, wireless phone charger, and push-button engine start-stop.

It’s Now Safer

On the safety front, the 2023 Grand i10 Nios now gets four airbags as standard while the top-spec variants get six airbags. In addition to a rear parking camera, it now packs electronic stability control, hill assist, vehicle stability management, ISOFIX anchorages, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

No Changes Under The Bonnet

The hatch continues with its 83PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with five-speed manual and AMT transmissions. You can also opt for the CNG option, which develops 69PS when running on the alternative fuel and comes with a five-speed manual only. However, the engine is now E20 (20 percent Ethanol Blend) and BS6 Emission Phase 2 compliant.

In 2022, Hyundai discontinued the highly efficient diesel variants of the Nios and the 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol engine appears to have been dropped for now.

Rivals

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios continues its long-running rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ignis. However, for a similar price range, you can also look at the three-row Renault Triber and crossover-styled Tata Punch and Citroen C3.

