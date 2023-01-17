BMW Introduces The Refreshed X7 In India
The seven-seat SUV is being offered in two trims: xDrive40i M Sport and xDrive40d M Sport
BMW has priced the new X7 between Rs 1.22 crore and Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom).
Bookings for the SUV are now open while deliveries will begin from March.
Exterior changes include split LED headlights and tweaked bumpers.
Inside, it gets a tri-screen setup (instrumentation, infotainment and heads-up display).
Other features on offer include panoramic sunroof and 14-colour ambient lighting.
Gets a set of 3-litre twin-turbo petrol and diesel engines with an eight-speed AT.
The first-generation BMW X7, which came to our shores in 2019, has been given a refresh. BMW is now accepting bookings for the locally built SUV, the deliveries of which will start from March 2023.
Here’s a look at its variant-wise prices:
|
Variant
|
Price (ex-showroom)
|
xDrive40i M Sport
|
Rs 1.22 crore
|
xDrive40d M Sport
|
Rs 1.25 crore (rounded off)
BMW is currently offering the facelifted X7 in only the M Sport variants unlike the pre-facelift model which was offered in multiple trims.
The 2023 X7 comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. Check them out below:
|
Specifications
|
3-litre twin-turbo, inline six petrol
|
3-litre twin-turbo, inline six diesel
|
Power
|
381PS
|
340PS
|
Torque
|
520Nm
|
700Nm
|
Transmission
|
8-speed AT
|
Drivetrain
|
AWD
Both engines come paired with an all-wheel-drive system and get a 48-volt mild-hybrid tech, which adds a further 12PS and 200Nm under hard acceleration. The SUV’s claimed nought to 100kmph sprint time is 5.9 seconds. BMW has provided the new X7 with the following modes: Comfort, Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus.
Coming to the design changes, the facelifted X7 gets a polarising front fascia, thanks to its even bigger kidney grille and the sleek split LED headlight setup. The M-specific variants get sportier design elements including a tweaked front bumper and a black grille.
In profile, the SUV is seen sporting M-specific 21-inch alloy wheels, while at the back it gets a mildly redone bumper and 3D LED taillights with new lighting elements. There’s a thin chrome bar covered by smoked glass that connects the two taillight clusters.
The facelifted X7’s cabin now features redesigned central AC vents and a toggle switch that replaces the previously offered gear selector.
In terms of equipment, the SUV gets a connected screen setup (12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 14.9-inch infotainment unit with the marque’s OS8) and also a heads-up display. Other features on offer include connected car tech, a digital key, a panoramic sunroof, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system and a 14-colour ambient lighting.
Passenger safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, cornering brake control (CBC) and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC). It also comes with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control and driver drowsiness detection.
The BMW X7 continues to go up against the likes of the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Volvo XC90.
