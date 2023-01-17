Published On Jan 17, 2023 06:45 PM By Rohit for BMW X7

The seven-seat SUV is being offered in two trims: xDrive40i M Sport and xDrive40d M Sport

BMW has priced the new X7 between Rs 1.22 crore and Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the SUV are now open while deliveries will begin from March.

Exterior changes include split LED headlights and tweaked bumpers.

Inside, it gets a tri-screen setup (instrumentation, infotainment and heads-up display).

Other features on offer include panoramic sunroof and 14-colour ambient lighting.

Gets a set of 3-litre twin-turbo petrol and diesel engines with an eight-speed AT.

The first-generation BMW X7, which came to our shores in 2019, has been given a refresh. BMW is now accepting bookings for the locally built SUV, the deliveries of which will start from March 2023.

Here’s a look at its variant-wise prices:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) xDrive40i M Sport Rs 1.22 crore xDrive40d M Sport Rs 1.25 crore (rounded off)

BMW is currently offering the facelifted X7 in only the M Sport variants unlike the pre-facelift model which was offered in multiple trims.

The 2023 X7 comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. Check them out below:

Specifications 3-litre twin-turbo, inline six petrol 3-litre twin-turbo, inline six diesel Power 381PS 340PS Torque 520Nm 700Nm Transmission 8-speed AT Drivetrain AWD

Both engines come paired with an all-wheel-drive system and get a 48-volt mild-hybrid tech, which adds a further 12PS and 200Nm under hard acceleration. The SUV’s claimed nought to 100kmph sprint time is 5.9 seconds. BMW has provided the new X7 with the following modes: Comfort, Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus.

Coming to the design changes, the facelifted X7 gets a polarising front fascia, thanks to its even bigger kidney grille and the sleek split LED headlight setup. The M-specific variants get sportier design elements including a tweaked front bumper and a black grille.

In profile, the SUV is seen sporting M-specific 21-inch alloy wheels, while at the back it gets a mildly redone bumper and 3D LED taillights with new lighting elements. There’s a thin chrome bar covered by smoked glass that connects the two taillight clusters.

The facelifted X7’s cabin now features redesigned central AC vents and a toggle switch that replaces the previously offered gear selector.

In terms of equipment, the SUV gets a connected screen setup (12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 14.9-inch infotainment unit with the marque’s OS8) and also a heads-up display. Other features on offer include connected car tech, a digital key, a panoramic sunroof, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system and a 14-colour ambient lighting.

Passenger safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, cornering brake control (CBC) and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC). It also comes with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control and driver drowsiness detection.

The BMW X7 continues to go up against the likes of the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Volvo XC90.

