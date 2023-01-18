English | हिंदी

Mahindra XUV400 Effect: Tata Slashes Prices Of Nexon EV Prime And Max

Published On Jan 18, 2023 02:20 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV Prime

The Nexon EV Max is now more affordable by nearly Rs 2 lakh and range is up from 437km to 453km

Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max

  • The range update will be rolled out starting from January 25.

  • Tata is now offering a new base-spec XM trim in the Max’s lineup.

  • Its bookings are now underway while deliveries will commence from April.

  • Nexon EV Prime more affordable by up to Rs 50,000.

  • Prices of the Nexon EV Max have been cut uniformly by Rs 85,000.

  • Current Nexon EV Max owners to get the increased range benefit via a software update from February 15 onwards.

  • Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2kWh battery pack, while the Max has a 40.5kWh unit.

Tata has revised prices of the Nexon EV Prime and Max. If you think that’s the only change the carmaker has made, then hold your horses as it has even introduced a new base-spec XM trim in the Max’s lineup, and its claimed range has risen from 437km to up to 453km.

Take a look at the revised variant-wise prices of both the Prime and Max below:

Nexon EV Prime

Tata Nexon EV Prime

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

XM

Rs 14.99 lakh

Rs 14.49 lakh

-Rs 50,000

XZ+

Rs 16.30 lakh

Rs 15.99 lakh

-Rs 31,000

XZ+ Lux

Rs 17.30 lakh

Rs 16.99 lakh

-Rs 31,000

Nexon EV Max

Tata Nexon EV Max

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

3.3kW charger

XM (new)

Rs 16.49 lakh

XZ+

Rs 18.34 lakh

Rs 17.49 lakh

-Rs 85,000

XZ+ Lux

Rs 19.34 lakh

Rs 18.49 lakh

-Rs 85,000

7.2kW charger

XM (new)

Rs 16.99 lakh

XZ+

Rs 18.84 lakh

Rs 17.99 lakh

-Rs 85,000

XZ+ Lux

Rs 19.84 lakh

Rs 18.99 lakh

-Rs 85,000

While the Nexon EV Prime’s prices have been slashed by up to half a lakh rupees, the Nexon EV Max’s variants are now uniformly cheaper by Rs 85,000. The latter also gets a new entry-level XM trim with both the charger options, making the Nexon EV Max more affordable than before by Rs 1.85 lakh.

Tata Nexon EV Max electronic parking brake

Tata is offering the new XM trim of the Nexon EV Max with features such as auto AC, projector headlights with LED DRLs, LED taillights, push-button start/stop, digital instrument cluster, and connected car tech. In terms of safety, it gets an electronic parking brake, electronic stability programme (ESP), and rear disc brakes.

Apart from price revisions, the Nexon EV Max also gets a significant boost to its claimed range. The electric SUV had an ARAI-rated range of 437km but it can now cover up to 453km (MIDC-rated). This update will come into effect from January 25 while the existing Nexon EV Max owners will also get the same benefit via a software update at Tata dealerships from February 15.

Here’s a look at the Nexon EV Prime and Max’s technical specifications:

Tata Nexon EV Max charging port

Specifications

Nexon EV Prime

Nexon EV Max

Battery pack

30.2kWh

40.5kWh

Electric motor power

129PS

143PS

Electric motor torque

245Nm

250Nm

Charging time

8.5 hours (3.3kW)

8.5 hours (3.3kW)/ 6 hours (7.2kW)

50kW DC fast charging

0-80 percent in 60 mins

0-80 percent in 56 mins

Tata Nexon EV Max rear

Tata is now accepting bookings for the new Nexon EV Max trim from today and its deliveries will begin from April. The Nexon EV Prime and Max rival the newly launched Mahindra XUV400 while being more affordable options than the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

