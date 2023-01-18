Published On Jan 18, 2023 02:20 PM By Rohit for Tata Nexon EV Prime

The Nexon EV Max is now more affordable by nearly Rs 2 lakh and range is up from 437km to 453km

The range update will be rolled out starting from January 25.

Tata is now offering a new base-spec XM trim in the Max’s lineup.

Its bookings are now underway while deliveries will commence from April.

Nexon EV Prime more affordable by up to Rs 50,000.

Prices of the Nexon EV Max have been cut uniformly by Rs 85,000.

Current Nexon EV Max owners to get the increased range benefit via a software update from February 15 onwards.

Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2kWh battery pack, while the Max has a 40.5kWh unit.

Tata has revised prices of the Nexon EV Prime and Max. If you think that’s the only change the carmaker has made, then hold your horses as it has even introduced a new base-spec XM trim in the Max’s lineup, and its claimed range has risen from 437km to up to 453km.

Take a look at the revised variant-wise prices of both the Prime and Max below:

Nexon EV Prime

Variant Old Price New Price Difference XM Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh -Rs 50,000 XZ+ Rs 16.30 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh -Rs 31,000 XZ+ Lux Rs 17.30 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh -Rs 31,000

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer Set To Go On Sale Soon

Nexon EV Max

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 3.3kW charger XM (new) – Rs 16.49 lakh – XZ+ Rs 18.34 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh -Rs 85,000 XZ+ Lux Rs 19.34 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh -Rs 85,000 7.2kW charger XM (new) – Rs 16.99 lakh – XZ+ Rs 18.84 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh -Rs 85,000 XZ+ Lux Rs 19.84 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh -Rs 85,000

While the Nexon EV Prime’s prices have been slashed by up to half a lakh rupees, the Nexon EV Max’s variants are now uniformly cheaper by Rs 85,000. The latter also gets a new entry-level XM trim with both the charger options, making the Nexon EV Max more affordable than before by Rs 1.85 lakh.

Tata is offering the new XM trim of the Nexon EV Max with features such as auto AC, projector headlights with LED DRLs, LED taillights, push-button start/stop, digital instrument cluster, and connected car tech. In terms of safety, it gets an electronic parking brake, electronic stability programme (ESP), and rear disc brakes.

Apart from price revisions, the Nexon EV Max also gets a significant boost to its claimed range. The electric SUV had an ARAI-rated range of 437km but it can now cover up to 453km (MIDC-rated). This update will come into effect from January 25 while the existing Nexon EV Max owners will also get the same benefit via a software update at Tata dealerships from February 15.

Also Check Out: Explore Design Differences Between Tata Harrier And Harrier EV Concept In 12 Pictures

Here’s a look at the Nexon EV Prime and Max’s technical specifications:

Specifications Nexon EV Prime Nexon EV Max Battery pack 30.2kWh 40.5kWh Electric motor power 129PS 143PS Electric motor torque 245Nm 250Nm Charging time 8.5 hours (3.3kW) 8.5 hours (3.3kW)/ 6 hours (7.2kW) 50kW DC fast charging 0-80 percent in 60 mins 0-80 percent in 56 mins

Tata is now accepting bookings for the new Nexon EV Max trim from today and its deliveries will begin from April. The Nexon EV Prime and Max rival the newly launched Mahindra XUV400 while being more affordable options than the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

Read More on : Nexon EV Prime Automatic