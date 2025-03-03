All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    MG Windsor EV Vs Mahindra XUV 400: Real World Range Comparison

    Modified On Mar 03, 2025 09:07 AM By Kartik for MG Windsor EV

    • 285 Views
    • Write a comment

    While the Mahindra XUV 400 offers a better claimed range than the MG Windsor EV, will that translate in real-world conditions? Lets find out

    XUV 400 Vs Mg Windsor

    The MG Windsor EV was launched in 2024, marking the third all-electric offering by the carmaker on our shores, after the MG ZS EV and MG Comet EV. It comes with a single 38 kWh battery shared across its three variants. We recently tested the Windsor EVs real-world range and decided to compare it with the Mahindra XUV 400’s top variant, which gets a slightly larger 39.5 kWh battery pack. Have a look at how the two EVs compare to each other.

    Powertrain

     

    MG Windsor EV

    Mahindra XUV 400 

    Battery Pack 

    38 kWh

    39.5 kWh

    Power

    136 PS

    150 PS

    Torque 

    200 Nm 

    310 Nm 

    Claimed Range 

    332 km  (MIDC P1+ P2) 

    456 km (MIDC P1)

    Tested Range 

    260.2 km 

    289.5 km 

    With its slightly larger battery pack, the XUV 400 EV boasts a claimed range of 456 km, an impressive 124 km more than what is on offer with the MG Windsor. In terms of tested range, the gap between the two shortens, with the XUV 400 EV leading by 29 km. Along with extra range, the XUV 400 EV’s powertrain delivers more power and torque, 14 PS and 110 Nm, respectively. 

    Disclaimer: The real-world driving range may vary depending on driving conditions, battery health, and weather conditions.

    What Do They Offer

    In terms of features, the MG Windsor EV gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8.8-inch digital driver display, a 6-way powered driver seat, cruise control, auto AC, a wireless phone charger, an Infinity 9-speaker system, and a panoramic glass roof. 

    The MG Windsor gets 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, rain sensing wipers, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. 

    The Mahindra XUV 400 gets dual 10.25-inch screen setup (infotainment and drivers display), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual zone auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker system, and a sunroof. 

    The Mahindra XUV 400 gets a similar safety suite but does not get six airbags as standard and gets a rear parking camera instead of a 360-degree one. 

    Final Takeaway

    At its price point, the MG Windsor comes with a comprehensive feature list. If the lower range and power figures are not a dealbreaker for you, the MG Windsor is a good choice over the Mahindra XUV 400. The Mahindra XUV 400, on the other hand, offers a better powertrain in all aspects with similar features but at a higher price. 

    Price Range

    The Windsor EV is offered in three variants, all of which share the same powertrain, while only the top trim of the Mahindra XUV 400 EV comes with the larger 39.5 kWh battery pack. 

    MG Windsor EV 

    Mahindra XUV 400 

    Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh 

    Rs 17.49 lakh 

    *All prices are ex-showroom

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on MG Windsor EV

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    • Maruti e Vitara
      Maruti e Vitara
      Rs.17 - 22.50 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • Kia EV6 2025
      Kia EV6 2025
      Rs.63 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • MG Cyberster
      MG Cyberster
      Rs.80 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • MG M9
      MG M9
      Rs.70 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • Kia Carens EV
      Kia Carens EV
      Rs.16 LakhEstimated
      Apr 2025: Expected Launch
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    MG Windsor EV Vs Mahindra XUV 400: Real World Range Comparison
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience