MG Windsor EV Vs Mahindra XUV 400: Real World Range Comparison

While the Mahindra XUV 400 offers a better claimed range than the MG Windsor EV, will that translate in real-world conditions? Lets find out

The MG Windsor EV was launched in 2024, marking the third all-electric offering by the carmaker on our shores, after the MG ZS EV and MG Comet EV. It comes with a single 38 kWh battery shared across its three variants. We recently tested the Windsor EVs real-world range and decided to compare it with the Mahindra XUV 400’s top variant, which gets a slightly larger 39.5 kWh battery pack. Have a look at how the two EVs compare to each other.

Powertrain

MG Windsor EV Mahindra XUV 400 Battery Pack 38 kWh 39.5 kWh Power 136 PS 150 PS Torque 200 Nm 310 Nm Claimed Range 332 km (MIDC P1+ P2) 456 km (MIDC P1) Tested Range 260.2 km 289.5 km

With its slightly larger battery pack, the XUV 400 EV boasts a claimed range of 456 km, an impressive 124 km more than what is on offer with the MG Windsor. In terms of tested range, the gap between the two shortens, with the XUV 400 EV leading by 29 km. Along with extra range, the XUV 400 EV’s powertrain delivers more power and torque, 14 PS and 110 Nm, respectively.

Disclaimer: The real-world driving range may vary depending on driving conditions, battery health, and weather conditions.

What Do They Offer

In terms of features, the MG Windsor EV gets a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8.8-inch digital driver display, a 6-way powered driver seat, cruise control, auto AC, a wireless phone charger, an Infinity 9-speaker system, and a panoramic glass roof.

The MG Windsor gets 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist, rain sensing wipers, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The Mahindra XUV 400 gets dual 10.25-inch screen setup (infotainment and drivers display), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual zone auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, a wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker system, and a sunroof.

The Mahindra XUV 400 gets a similar safety suite but does not get six airbags as standard and gets a rear parking camera instead of a 360-degree one.

Final Takeaway

At its price point, the MG Windsor comes with a comprehensive feature list. If the lower range and power figures are not a dealbreaker for you, the MG Windsor is a good choice over the Mahindra XUV 400. The Mahindra XUV 400, on the other hand, offers a better powertrain in all aspects with similar features but at a higher price.

Price Range

The Windsor EV is offered in three variants, all of which share the same powertrain, while only the top trim of the Mahindra XUV 400 EV comes with the larger 39.5 kWh battery pack.

MG Windsor EV Mahindra XUV 400 Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom

