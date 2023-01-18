Modified On Jan 18, 2023 06:08 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hyryder

Toyota’s models that are shared with Maruti are suspected to have the same issue with the airbag controller

Recall issued for 1,390 units of the Glanza and Hyryder.

Possible issue was detected with the airbag assembly controller, which could hamper the functioning of airbags.

Since the defect is safety-related, buyers are requested to minimize the usage of their cars.

If the faulty part is found, it will be replaced for free of cost.

The shared models, Grand Vitara and Baleno, are also expected to have the same issue.

Toyota has issued a recall for units of the Hyryder and Glanza manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023. 1,390 units of these models may have been fitted with a faulty part which will need replacing immediately.

The airbag assembly controller is the suspect part, with a possible defect that may result in the airbag not deploying in a crash. Till date, there have been no reported failures of the affected part. However, the vehicles have been recalled and upon inspection, if the concerned part is found faulty, will be replaced for free of cost.

Since the affected part is directly related to occupant safety, the carmaker has requested owners included in the recall to minimize the usage of their Glanza and Hyryder until inspection. Respective Toyota dealers will contact the buyer for the same or the customer can contact representatives themselves.

Meanwhile, Maruti has also issued a recall for the Grand Vitara and Baleno, the models that the Hyryder and Glanza are based on, for the same airbag assembly control issue. This the second time that the Hyryder has been recalled. Around 1,000 units of the SUV were recalled due to a possible defect in the front seat belt shoulder height adjustment assembly back in December.

