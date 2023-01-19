Published On Jan 19, 2023 05:35 PM By Sonny for Maruti Jimny

The five-door version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny made its world premiere at the Auto Expo 2023 and opened the order books the same day. Less than a week later, over 5,000 people have put their name down for one.

The debut-specification Jimny is offered in just two trims with a 4x4 drivetrain as standard, with a low range transfer case. It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with the choice of five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmissions. The engine’s output is rated at 105PS and 134Nm, which should be sufficient for an off-roader with a kerb weight of around 1,200kg.

The Maruti Jimny now has five doors but remains a sub-four-metre offering. It is still a four-seater offering but the extended length and wheelbase opens up some legroom in the back and it now has a usable boot with a luggage capacity of 208 litres.

In terms of features, the Jimny gets a lot as standard based on the debut specification, like an infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, six airbags, rearview camera, power windows, and a TFT multi-information display in the gauge cluster. The top variant comes with Maruti’s latest nine-inch infotainment touchscreen unit, auto AC, cruise control, auto LED headlamps with washers, and alloy wheels.

The Maruti Jimny will take on the three-door Mahindra Thar, albeit in a very different way. Its bookings are currently open for a deposit of Rs 25,000 as a Nexa offering. The Jimny is expected to make its market launch by March with an expected starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).